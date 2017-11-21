111 Cool Things to Draw｜Drawing Ideas For An Adventurer`s Heart

Is your heart aching with desperation to go on yet another adventure but you just can’t find the opportunity? While we may not be able to fix you a break from work, we can show you some fantastic illustrations coming from the hearts of adventurers like yourself. Check out these cool drawing ideas, carefully curated by us to ease your restless mind full of wonder.
1. Around The World in 360 degrees
2. Journey Into The Centre of The Solar System – An Artist’s Sketch
3. Let’s Run Away Together, Into The Wild
4. Of Peace, Love, and Psychedelia by Dorothy Thompson
5. Life in a Bottle by Natalia Camacho
5. A Romantic Date With Oneself Out in The Woods
6. A Misty Shore From The Sea By David Powell
7. River, Tree, and Mountain Coexisting Peacefully– David Powell
8. A Love Triangle with Nature and Heaven– Unknown artist
9. A Night in The Woods
10. Bliss Amidst Nature by David Powell
11. Illustration Of a Campsite
12. Remnants of a Fading Flame By David Powell
13. Bliss Amidst Nature by David Powell
14. In Love With Camping By David Powell
15. A Clear Moonlit Night by The Woods
16. Follow Me into The Lonesome Night By David Powell
17. Fun With Hammocks by The Campfire By David Powell
18. A Beachside Odyssey by David Powell
19. Camping During Spring vs Camping During Summer
20. Camping Alone at Night
21. Sam Larson Draws His Ideal Portrait of a Campsite
22. Woods, Mist, and Beyond– All Make for An Interesting Campsite
23. Camping by The Riverside
24. Camping Life – Happy Life
25. Watching Sunrise Across The Cliffs
26. Following The Footsteps of Mother Nature
27. A Quaint Night Out With Oneself
28. Going Around The Globe, In All Directions
29. Floating Dreams With a Dandelion by FineCigars
30. Switching on Nature’s Lightbulb by tayla_ob
31. A Day Inside of a Light Bulb
32. The Religion of Nature in Sketches
33. Of Hearts and Heartbreaks
34. An Illustration of a Wavy Scene By Osman Mansaray
35. The Lone Wolf Howls at Midnight By Eva Svartur
36. A Scene by The Lighthouse By Osman Mansaray
37. A Simple Depiction of Nature By David Powell
38. A Boat by The Island By David Powell
39. Watching The Milky Way From The Desert
40. Let’s Fly Away Like Paper Planes
41. Camping by The Seaside By David Powell
42. Camping on The Clouds By David Powell
43. “I feel so high; I feel I can almost fly” by David Powell
44. Postcards From Mother Nature By Sam Larson
45. Rhapsody of Calm and Chaos Defined in Sketches By Unknown Artist
46. When The World is Your Camping Spot By Osman Manray
47. Geometry and The Universe by Insta_Blackwork
48. Camping In the Middle of Nowhere yet Perfectly at Peace
49. Swinging In an Hammock, by The Campsite By David Powell
50. The Ocean Bleeds With Moonlight
51. An Artist’s Portrayal of The Rocky Cliffs
52. “Little Sketch on The Bus” By drawntosketching
53. Come With Me to The House in The Woods
54. Home is Where The Heart is by Jared Kohn
55. Into The Upsidedown of Nature by Jared Kohn
56. Reflected by The Moon; Captured by The Eyes
57. The Gentle Beast Becomes One With Nature By Unknown Artist
58. Oh Deer! Where Are My Flowers?
59. Sketch of a Wolf Kissed by The Miracle of Nature
60. A Kaleidoscopic View Into a Beautiful Soul
61. Nature – The Giver and Taker of Life
62. Going Around in Circles of Life, to Witness The Beginning and The End
63. Dead in The Woods Where Crows Feast
64. A Half Moon Style Painting of a Natural Scene
65. The Roaring of The Ocean Waves Captured Inside of a Full Moon
66. Just Some Outlines of a Cliff
67. Formation of TheMountains Through The Ages
68. The River Flows Lazily Over The Edge
69. Giving You The Gift of Nature
70. Let Us Be One Together and in Peace With Our Roots
71. Where Death Knells is Also Where Life Emerges
72. My Heart is Like a Lotus Flower
73. A Quiet Night Under The Stars Captured Inside of The Love Sign
74. A Puny Boat Braves The Tumultuous Waves
75. Breezing Away to Destination
76. An Unusually Large Coconut Looms Over a Campsite
77. The Ideal Vacation Spot
78. Up in Flames at Dead of The Night
79. Make-A-Wish and We’ll Make It Come True
80. Encouraging You to Go Places and Wonder More
81. Preserve Mother Nature for The Sake of Entire Mankind
82. Fox Dives for His Hunt While Nature Watches in a State of Calm
83. Your Daily Dose of Camping Served Over a Cup of Coffee
84. A Simple Scene of the Countryside
85. Nature Reclaiming What is Rightly Hers
86. Painting With Flowers and Petals
87. Night and Day are Just Perspectives of Mankind
88. To The Moon and Back in Perfect Circles
89. Praise the Sun, the Wondrous Father!
90. “Going Camping Once Again in My RV”
91. Creation of The Universe in One Simple Explosion
92. Elements of Nature Depicted Through Sketch of a Lying Fox
93. My Heart is in Your Hands
94. Enter the Matrix – The Inescapable Urban Jungle
95. The Sun Shines Through the Clouds and Makes the Waves Rise
96. Stop Working; Start Living!
97. Land of the Rising Sun
98. Asking You to Go Out and Explore
99. Of Aliens, Conspiracies, Peace, and Love
100. Taking My Jeep on an Adventure Once Again
101. Living on the RV; Living on the Edge
102. Into The Wild in Four Different Strokes
103. Geometrical Patterns Brought to Life With Sketches
104. Simple Sketch of a Pond and a Camping Site
105. A Wolf Howls at The Dead of Night
106. Girl Meets Wolf – Their Fate Locked Together
107. Jared Kohn Works Up a Genius Sketch Once Again
108. The Classic RV That Defined the 70s
109. An Astronaut’s Plaything
110. Running With The Runner
Conclusion
For those who are adventurous at heart, there can be no greater joy than setting off into the wilderness to take a long break from city life. Be it with your friends or alone, the respite you get from living away from home is priceless! We hope that our collection of art from some wandering souls were able to inspire you to travel once again in search of the unknown.