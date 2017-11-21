111 Cool Things to Draw｜Drawing Ideas For An Adventurer`s Heart

Is your heart aching with desperation to go on yet another adventure but you just can’t find the opportunity? While we may not be able to fix you a break from work, we can show you some fantastic illustrations coming from the hearts of adventurers like yourself. Check out these cool drawing ideas, carefully curated by us to ease your restless mind full of wonder.

1. Around The World in 360 degrees

via instagram

2. Journey Into The Centre of The Solar System – An Artist’s Sketch

via Pinterest

3. Let’s Run Away Together, Into The Wild

via campingandhikingcircuit.com

4. Of Peace, Love, and Psychedelia by Dorothy Thompson

via mon.tattoo

5. Life in a Bottle by Natalia Camacho

via Pinterest

5. A Romantic Date With Oneself Out in The Woods

via Pinterest

6. A Misty Shore From The Sea By David Powell

via instagram

7. River, Tree, and Mountain Coexisting Peacefully– David Powell

via instagram

8. A Love Triangle with Nature and Heaven– Unknown artist

via Pinterest

9. A Night in The Woods

via Pinterest

10. Bliss Amidst Nature by David Powell

via instagram

11. Illustration Of a Campsite

via bloglovin.com

12. Remnants of a Fading Flame By David Powell

via instagram

13. Bliss Amidst Nature by David Powell

via instagram

14. In Love With Camping By David Powell

via instagram

15. A Clear Moonlit Night by The Woods

via Pinterest

16. Follow Me into The Lonesome Night By David Powell

via delta-breezes.tumblr.com

17. Fun With Hammocks by The Campfire By David Powell

via instagram.com

18. A Beachside Odyssey by David Powell

via instagram

19. Camping During Spring vs Camping During Summer

via davidrollyn.tumblr.com

20. Camping Alone at Night

via Pinterest

21. Sam Larson Draws His Ideal Portrait of a Campsite

via instagram

22. Woods, Mist, and Beyond– All Make for An Interesting Campsite

via Pinterest

23. Camping by The Riverside

via Pinterest

24. Camping Life – Happy Life

via Pinterest

25. Watching Sunrise Across The Cliffs

Source Unknown

26. Following The Footsteps of Mother Nature

via Pinterest

27. A Quaint Night Out With Oneself

via instagram

28. Going Around The Globe, In All Directions

via Pinterest

29. Floating Dreams With a Dandelion by FineCigars

via finecigars.deviantart.com

30. Switching on Nature’s Lightbulb by tayla_ob

via instagram

31. A Day Inside of a Light Bulb

via Pinterest

32. The Religion of Nature in Sketches

via beautysync.org

33. Of Hearts and Heartbreaks

via Pinterest

34. An Illustration of a Wavy Scene By Osman Mansaray

via straytogether.co

35. The Lone Wolf Howls at Midnight By Eva Svartur

via instagram

36. A Scene by The Lighthouse By Osman Mansaray

via straytogether.co

37. A Simple Depiction of Nature By David Powell

via 30andbroke.com

38. A Boat by The Island By David Powell

via instagram

39. Watching The Milky Way From The Desert

via Pinterest

40. Let’s Fly Away Like Paper Planes

Source Unknown

41. Camping by The Seaside By David Powell

via instagram

42. Camping on The Clouds By David Powell

via instagram

43. “I feel so high; I feel I can almost fly” by David Powell

via instagram

44. Postcards From Mother Nature By Sam Larson

via instagram

45. Rhapsody of Calm and Chaos Defined in Sketches By Unknown Artist

via Pinterest

46. When The World is Your Camping Spot By Osman Manray

via straytogether.co

47. Geometry and The Universe by Insta_Blackwork

via instagram

48. Camping In the Middle of Nowhere yet Perfectly at Peace

via instagram

49. Swinging In an Hammock, by The Campsite By David Powell

via instagram

50. The Ocean Bleeds With Moonlight

via Pinterest

51. An Artist’s Portrayal of The Rocky Cliffs

via Pinterest

52. “Little Sketch on The Bus” By drawntosketching

via instagram

53. Come With Me to The House in The Woods

Source Unknown

54. Home is Where The Heart is by Jared Kohn

via instagram

55. Into The Upsidedown of Nature by Jared Kohn

via instagram

56. Reflected by The Moon; Captured by The Eyes

via Pinterest

57. The Gentle Beast Becomes One With Nature By Unknown Artist

via Pinterest

58. Oh Deer! Where Are My Flowers?

via society6

59. Sketch of a Wolf Kissed by The Miracle of Nature

via Pinterest

60. A Kaleidoscopic View Into a Beautiful Soul

via uncivil-awakenings.tumblr.com

61. Nature – The Giver and Taker of Life

via instagram

62. Going Around in Circles of Life, to Witness The Beginning and The End

via imgur

63. Dead in The Woods Where Crows Feast

via instagram

64. A Half Moon Style Painting of a Natural Scene

via instagram

65. The Roaring of The Ocean Waves Captured Inside of a Full Moon

via instagram

66. Just Some Outlines of a Cliff

via instagram

67. Formation of TheMountains Through The Ages

via torstan.deviantart.com

68. The River Flows Lazily Over The Edge

via instagram

69. Giving You The Gift of Nature

via instagram

70. Let Us Be One Together and in Peace With Our Roots

via iameltonfernandes.tumblr.com

71. Where Death Knells is Also Where Life Emerges

via instagram

72. My Heart is Like a Lotus Flower

Source Unknown

73. A Quiet Night Under The Stars Captured Inside of The Love Sign

via Pinterest

74. A Puny Boat Braves The Tumultuous Waves

via Pinterest

75. Breezing Away to Destination

via tattoo-designs-tips.com

76. An Unusually Large Coconut Looms Over a Campsite

via instagram

77. The Ideal Vacation Spot

via instagram

78. Up in Flames at Dead of The Night

via instagram

79. Make-A-Wish and We’ll Make It Come True

via artprojectsforkids.org

80. Encouraging You to Go Places and Wonder More

via typographybyhand.tumblr.com

81. Preserve Mother Nature for The Sake of Entire Mankind

via Pinterest

82. Fox Dives for His Hunt While Nature Watches in a State of Calm

via Pinterest

83. Your Daily Dose of Camping Served Over a Cup of Coffee

via instagram

84. A Simple Scene of the Countryside

via instagram

85. Nature Reclaiming What is Rightly Hers

via Pinterest

86. Painting With Flowers and Petals

via Instagram

87. Night and Day are Just Perspectives of Mankind

via Pinterest

88. To The Moon and Back in Perfect Circles

via instagram

89. Praise the Sun, the Wondrous Father!

via Pinterest

90. “Going Camping Once Again in My RV”

via Pinterest

91. Creation of The Universe in One Simple Explosion

via aquarelismo.tumblr.com

92. Elements of Nature Depicted Through Sketch of a Lying Fox

via alfredbasha.tumblr.com

93. My Heart is in Your Hands

via google

94. Enter the Matrix – The Inescapable Urban Jungle

via google

95. The Sun Shines Through the Clouds and Makes the Waves Rise

Source Unknown

96. Stop Working; Start Living!

via bloglovin.com

97. Land of the Rising Sun

via Pinterest

98. Asking You to Go Out and Explore

via delta-breezes.tumblr.com

99. Of Aliens, Conspiracies, Peace, and Love

via instagram

100. Taking My Jeep on an Adventure Once Again

via wideopencowbell.tumblr.com

101. Living on the RV; Living on the Edge

via instagram

102. Into The Wild in Four Different Strokes

via behance

103. Geometrical Patterns Brought to Life With Sketches

via instagram.com

104. Simple Sketch of a Pond and a Camping Site

via davidrollyn.tumblr.com

105. A Wolf Howls at The Dead of Night

via instagram

106. Girl Meets Wolf – Their Fate Locked Together

via fubiz

107. Jared Kohn Works Up a Genius Sketch Once Again

via Pinterest ; Jared Kohn

108. The Classic RV That Defined the 70s

via imgarcade.com

109. An Astronaut’s Plaything

via everythingyoutouchyoudontfeel.tumblr.com

110. Running With The Runner

Designed by TJ Yelds

Conclusion

For those who are adventurous at heart, there can be no greater joy than setting off into the wilderness to take a long break from city life. Be it with your friends or alone, the respite you get from living away from home is priceless! We hope that our collection of art from some wandering souls were able to inspire you to travel once again in search of the unknown.