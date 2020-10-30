Which Types Of Rugs Are Easiest To Clean? [Materials+Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

One of the most significant yet underrated aspects of a warm home is having a nice rug.

Not only does it deliver exceptional comfort, but it also helps to spruce up your room. It feels great under your feet, and provided you can take care of it, the rug will last a long time. However, one of the primary attributes you’ve to look out for is the material from which it’s made.

Choosing the right material can be tricky, and what works for your neighbor may not be suited to your home. Therefore, to help you, we’ve narrowed down the top rug types that are easiest to clean and save you the trouble of having to work on your day off.

We’ve also listed down specific points to help you better care for your product. It’ll offer much-needed durability without compromising on comfort, which proves beneficial in the long run.

So, let’s begin, shall we?

The Easiest to Clean Rug Materials?

Wool

It’s one of the most robust materials, which is why people tend to prefer woolen rugs. The fibers in the fabric are present in a coil-shape, which allows the material to maintain its structure despite heavy foot-traffic. Furthermore, you’ll love that it doesn’t stain easily, making it exceptionally easy to clean compared to other products.

But there are a few disadvantages among which is that it tends to shed when newly purchased. So, while you won’t have to clean the rug, you might have to vacuum to take care of the loose fibers.

However, we recommend you don’t vacuum more than once a week or use a beater bar model for that matter, since it doesn’t agree with wool. The rug will become harsh, which will lead to more shedding on such occasions.

Now, there may come a time when you accidentally spill something, so what do you do then? Although it doesn’t stain, it’s best to be proactive to avoid harming the material. You can mix dish soap with water and proceed to scrub it with a washcloth. The trick is to use less water because wool isn’t good at resisting liquid, and you may end up damaging it.

In the case of larger stains, you should ideally contact a professional cleaning service who have the necessary tools at their disposal. Overall, if you’re looking for durability and comfort, you can’t go wrong with wool.

Polypropylene

Another fantastic alternative is polypropylene, which is also known as olefin. It offers easy cleaning and durability in equal measure, making it a common addition on most wish lists. The significant aspect is that this synthetic material is resistant to both stain and water, ensuring you can use it for your outdoor and indoor needs.

Meanwhile, it requires nothing more than regular maintenance, meaning you’ll have to vacuum and scrub stains every couple of weeks. And given the fantastic robustness, you don’t have to worry about the rug losing its shape or softness. If you’ve got children and pets at home, choosing polypropylene will offer suitable protection against dirt and water.

Seagrass

While it may not be the go-to material for most people, you can’t doubt the incredible performance from a seagrass rug. Like some of the other materials, it’s also easy to clean while offering the necessary durability. What stands out is that the fibers effectively resist stains, which makes it ideal for use in humid conditions.

Remember that for cleaning, you should never soak the rug, which distorts the integrity of the material. You need to follow the necessary steps, which means light vacuuming on occasions and gently cleaning the spot where there’s a spill. Finally, seagrass rugs are woven and deliver a soothing texture and comfortable feel.

Jute

Our next recommendation is jute, which is the usual material for most furniture types, including rugs. Customers have reported that they can quickly clean stains, thanks to a little help from the baking soda solution. You’ll need to use a wet cloth to blot the stains, and depending upon the intensity, you can get it out without much difficulty.

It would be best if you were careful about using too much water since it might damage the integrity of the fabric. And speaking of material, we must mention the strong fibers which deliver the required strength to withstand daily footfall. However, it doesn’t hold up well against spills and needs to be kept in a dry area.

If the surrounding conditions are wet or moist, then mildew or mold is a common complaint among users of jute rugs.

Nylon

Nylon is one of the sturdiest materials going around, thanks to its ability to withstand dirt, thereby ensuring you can clean it quickly. Moreover, due to the resistance offered, light vacuuming every one or two weeks is enough to keep your rug in top shape. It’s also available in a range of colors that brighten up the room in which you choose to use it.

However, there are a few aspects which may make you think twice before purchasing a nylon rug. The colored rugs tend to lose their bright hues over time, and you may not like to have a faded product in your home. Additionally, there are nylon rugs that offer no stain protection, so it would be best if you were watchful and pick the correct unit.

With this type of rug, you’ll have to adapt and may even need to alter your interior decorations. But we can vouch for its long lifespan and cleanable nature.

Cotton

Irrespective of whether you prefer small or large rugs, cotton may be even easier to clean. All you need is to throw it into the washing machine and leave it to dry, but don’t use the dryer as it may damage the material. Moreover, you get excellent comfort with cotton, making for a desirable acquisition.

However, one aspect where cotton lacks is that it’s less durable than other products. Nonetheless, there’s no cause for concern since cotton can last a long time if you learn to take care of it. As a consumer, you’re bound to love how easy it is to clean while also presenting an affordable option.

Tips for Rug Longevity

To help you take care of your product, we’ve narrowed down the following points to make your life easier.

Remove your shoes at the door to reduce dirt on your rug. You can also use a welcome mat for the purpose, if you’ve kids or guests who are unwilling to take off their shoes. Hire a professional cleaning service if you’re unsure about the correct cleaning procedure.

Final Words

We’ve reached the end of our guide, and we hope you’ve got a better idea about low maintenance rugs.

Keep in mind the type of weather you’re likely to experience and make your purchase. Besides, depending on whether you’ve kids and pets, we suggest you choose a sturdier or softer material that can handle more footfall.

That's all the time we have for today. Take care and bye!




