10 Entryway Benches With Built In Shoe Storage

An entryway plays an essential role in any house since that is the first impression anyone has about your home when they visit it.

It is also the last thing one sees when they leave, which is why it is important to have the right storage bench for your entryway. It reflects the vibe of your house and also provides a space for rest whenever anyone gets home after a long day of work.

An even better option would be a bench with storage space that can accommodate multiple pairs of shoes and miscellaneous items discreetly tucked away while maintaining a put-together look.

Thus, an entryway bench keeps things tidy and functional, all while looking chic and enticing. But with so many kinds of benches available online, choosing one becomes difficult. This is why we have compiled this list of entryway benches with built in shoe storage to help you select the best option available in the market.

Entryway Benches With Built In Shoe Storage

This shoe rack measures 11×27.26×17.7 inches and is made of bamboo. It is a heavy-duty bench that can hold up to 300 lbs of weight, and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Notably, the rack has three tiers of storage, and each level can accommodate up to four pairs of shoes. It is durable, sturdy, and easy to assemble since it comes with all the components needed for assembly.

We liked the fact that the shoe rack was water-resistant and easy to wipe with a damp cloth in case it got dusty. The make of the shoe rack is so versatile that it can complement any decor, and its size helps it fit comfortably in any room of the house.

Despite the excellent quality of the rack, the screws holding it together could have been of better quality and can be improved on.

The next item on our list is the bamboo shoe rack from Pipishell. It is a 3-tier entryway bench that is practical, useful, and multipurpose. You can sit on it as well as use it for shoe storage.

Speaking of the dimensions, this bench measures 27.5x11x17.5 inches and is available in brown. The height and load capacity of each tier are 6.7 inches and 220 lbs, respectively.

Interestingly, the shoe rack has a waterproof protective coating that ensures that it can be kept anywhere. It also has sturdy feet, which means that the unit won’t wobble or collapse.

However, the product requires some self-assembly, which should have been a little easier and less time-consuming.

Let’s check out this eye-catching shoe rack from Songmics next. It is available in dark gray, measures 12.2×31.9×19.3 inches, and has two storage tiers, where the top row is specifically meant for sitting.

It has a sturdy powder-coated metal frame, and it can hold up to 440 lbs, which is twice as much as some of the products on this list. Each shelf can hold up to eight pairs of shoes, and footwear like flip-flops can fit under the lowest shelf.

Moving on, the top of the bench has a 2-inch foam padding and a breathable linen cover, which makes it comfortable to sit on. The rack is easy to install since it comes with an accessory kit and a set of written instructions.

We did wish, though, that the rack was available in other colors as well and not just gray.

Now we’ve got the bamboo shoe rack from Bamburoba, which measures 27.5×11.2×18 inches, and is available in a natural light color as well as black. It is multi-purpose and can be used to sit or keep a plant on, in addition to just shoe storage.

The highlight of this rack is the storage space on top of the bench, which can be used for socks, keys, shoe brushes, etc. In addition to that, the storage space has a partition stick which helps demarcate items.

Moving on, the rack is sturdy, durable, easy to assemble, and can be put together in just ten minutes. It can hold up to 280 lbs and comfortably store six to eight pairs of shoes.

We liked how the unit has safety corners to prevent scratches and injuries. Moreover, it also has antitrust screws and a waterproof coating.

However, we did feel that the unit was smaller in person than the size advertised online.

This shoe rack is made of engineered wood and metal, and measures 11.8×31.5×21.3 inches. It is available in rustic brown color and has an industrial-style seat at the top.

With two layers of storage and more space underneath, you can easily store multiple pairs of footwear on it. It also has handles on both sides, providing a good grip while changing shoes.

Note that the maximum loading capacity of the unit is 198 lbs. Plus, this entryway shoe organizer has four adjustable and protective feet, which help maintain balance even on an uneven floor. It is also pretty easy to assemble and comes with clear written instructions for the same.

We, however, felt that its loading capacity was too low when compared to other units with similar functionality and price range.

Next up is the entryway shoe bench from Vasagle. This attention-grabbing unit has a stylish, rustic-brown surface and four adjustable feet to make it sturdy. It has two open shelves made of dense steel mesh that offer plenty of shoe storage space.

Moreover, the bench can comfortably hold up to 198 lbs, and each of the mesh shelves can hold up to 11 lbs each. The unit has a 4-step assembly which is easy because it comes with written instructions and only a few individual parts.

This bench is multi-purpose and can easily be kept in any part of the house. It can be used to sit on and keep household items, apart from just storing shoes. Hence, it is a versatile storage bench with a color that will go with any decor.

However, we felt that the unit holds less weight than some of its contemporaries in the same price bracket.

Now, let’s look at the two-tier shoe storage bench from SimpleHouseware. It measures 10.9x27x17.1 inches, and has a sturdy metal frame with a classic black coating.

The surface of the unit has an espresso finish, which looks elegant and can fit right in with any kind of decor. It has a seating area on top to sit on while you take off/wear your shoes!

Further, the rack can be kept in the bedroom, bathroom, office, kitchen, etc., and is pretty easy to assemble. Another impressive feature of this product is that shelves are detachable and can be adjusted to make room for items with larger dimensions.

One drawback that we noticed about the product was its poor-quality screws. If the screws are updated to those of better quality, then the assembly may get even easier.

This multipurpose unit measures 15.7×39.37×19.68 inches and can be used as a bench, a storage unit, a shoe rack, or all at once. The top of the unit is soft and comfortable and is made of faux leather. Two people can comfortably sit on it, and the total weight the unit can hold is 350 lbs.

Additionally, the bench is made of high-quality particle board with metal support, making it sturdy and durable. It can hold shoes, blankets, and other items inside its storage space.

Speaking of the design, the unit looks modern and classy, and is compact enough to fit into most areas in your house. It can even be placed at the foot of the bed as an ottoman bench!

However, we believe that the assembly required for this product is too tedious and irreversible.

This is an elegant storage bench made of pine, and it measures 39x14x19.8 inches. It is stylish enough to be the statement piece of a room but functional enough to pull its weight. It has a spacious upper seating deck that can be further enhanced by adding decorative throw pillows.

The unit has three color options- Old Pine, Antique Navy, and Espresso- and boasts a wooden finish. It has tapered legs, a gridded base shoe rack, and dual upper storage drawers with matte-black powder-coated knobs.

Also, the wood build has a protective wood coating which makes it humidity-resistant and easy to clean. The built-in handles are a valuable addition as they make the unit easy to carry.

Considering how this storage bench is the most expensive item on our list, we feel that the bench could have been a bit sturdier.

The final product on our list is the bamboo entryway shoe storage bench from Ollieroo, which is environmentally-friendly and has a lacquer finish. It measures 28.5×11.8×19.7 inches, and is compact enough to fit anywhere you want- closet, living room, dormitory, etc.

The rack has two different levels of storage, and its upgraded tenon structure can hold 260 lbs of weight. The top of the rack has a non-slip sponge cushion to sit on, and the cushion cover is demountable and washable.

We liked how the rack is durable and fits almost any interior. The unit also came with installation tools and was easy to set up. But we did notice that some of the holes drilled into the seat weren’t properly aligned, and the surface of the unit was prone to scratches and dents.

Entryway Benches With Built In Shoe Storage Buying Guide

When buying an entryway bench with storage, a few factors have to be kept in mind to ensure that you’re buying something which fulfills your needs. Since there are so many options available in the market, the buyer is bound to get confused.

In view of that, let’s look at the criteria that a storage rack must adhere to…

1. Material Used

The storage racks on our list are made of bamboo, pine, and even metal. If you’re looking at a statement piece, you could go with the rack made of pine. If you want something sustainable and eco-friendly, we would recommend going for a rack made of bamboo.

It is no secret, though, that things made out of metal are very hardy, so if you’re looking at something long-lasting and heavy-duty, our pick would be a rack with a metal frame.

2. Kind Of Seating Space Available

All the products on our list offer seating (since they are benches, after all), but some have added padding or cushioning at the top, making the bench more comfortable. However, if you’re looking for something simple that you don’t think you’ll spend too much time sitting on, then you could go for a non-padded rack. The latter isn’t as comfortable, but is obviously cheaper than those with padding.

3. Cost Of The Product

This is probably the most pressing concern for potential buyers.

Like we mentioned before, padding of the seating space on top adds to the comfort of the product, but also the cost. Even the material used to make the product influences the prices. In fact, the most expensive item on our list is made of pine and is, thus, intended to be used as a statement piece.

Most units carry more or less the same amount of weight, so that doesn’t influence the cost per se. It is however, still advisable to go for a rack that carries more weight, just to be careful.

Verdict

Now that we’ve reached the end of this list, we must say that all the products on the list are excellent and have their own strengths. Note that the best entryway bench should be designed in such a way that it matches your needs while at the same time not taking a toll on your finances.

Our pick would be the Homemaid Living Shoe Rack because it is an all-rounder and perfect for almost any home. We love how it is made of bamboo and hence, is an environment-friendly unit. The simple design also makes it a versatile pick. But the cherry on the cake is definitely the affordable price tag!

With that, we come to the end of this review-based guide. We hope our article helped you choose the perfect storage bench for your home.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. Goodbye!

