EGLOO｜Epic Personal Fireplace Powered by Candles Lands on Kickstarter

To work from home and have the coziness and warmth of a Fireplace on your desk, in a splendidly painted dome sounds surreal, and till a couple of days, it was, no more.

It is entitled EGLOO and it has been designed by an Italian designer Marco Zagaria, artist that personally reached out to us to submit his innovative design, one that will change many houses into homes.

“Italian-built Egloos combine five innovative, reimagined elements to provide customers with a unique way to heat their homes.”

Winter is coming, we all know it by know. Homes are getting colder, warmth and coziness gains even more value in our homes, we are looking for comfort in a hot beverage, in a fluffy blanket, the trully happy ones, in a fireplace.

We feel the need to be close to our loved ones, we feel the need of warmth; the device that follow is here to support that in a little package, handmade eco-friendly package that can bring a little bit of comfort in an extraordinary shape.

The Egloo is a candle-powered heating system. It’s designed by the Italy-based company Art is Therapy.

Egloo heats, scents and humidifies a space in one powerful, elegantly crafted package.

The Egloo has five unique elements each engineered to contribute something to the overall gadget. There’s a base, a steel plate, a grill, and two nested domes.

Want something a bit more artistic than the traditional three colors offered?

Egloo partnered with Italian artisans to put their personal flairs on Egloo, each hand-painted Egloo is in a limited quantity and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

“It is scientifically proven that the only view of an artistic work is capable of improving the quality of life, both physical and mental health, reducing levels of anxiety and stress, normalizing heartbeats and pressure and activating the circuits of pleasure in our brain,” the company wrote on its Kickstarter website.

“For this reason, we have achieved a beautiful object that can produce beneficial effects both in the mind and in the body of those who are watching it.”

Who are the people behind Egloo as an idea?

The Italian company said it simply ” designs, develops and manufactures innovative products “

“We follow personally the product development in all its stages, from conception to the homes of our customers,” they said. “ All comes from an idea that we study and develop up to turn it into fully working products; always with precision, professionalism, attention to detail and infinite passion for what we do!”

What do you think about this fireplace, would you consider supporting Marco on Kickstarter and if you are, what design would you choose from the ones available?

This one of the products that speaks of coziness and warmth like few others do today, we highly encourage you to give this product and the artist behind it, a chance.