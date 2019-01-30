A2 photo printers are best for those looking for a decent sized print output, while not compromising on the image quality and longevity of the print. Hence, if you’re considering buying an A2 printer, you should know which printers out there give you the best bang for your buck, yet provide excellent print quality in tandem to lower costs.

Today, after a thorough investigation into the world of photo printers, we present to you two of the very best in the business: Epson’s SURECOLOR P800 and Canon’s imagePROGRAF Pro 1000 printers. Both of them look very similar on paper: high quality multiple ink systems, ability to deal with roll or cut media, and feature the best of connectivity features on offer today.

However, both of them have some very crucial differences, which we will reveal when we start with our product reviews. To help you make the choice, we then present general guidelines on how to go about getting a large photo printer such as the two presented below. Without further ado, let’s begin with the product reviews!

Epson P800 vs Canon Pro 1000 | Best Two A2 Printers

This printer is one of the best on the market today, and this statement is further buttressed by the sheer amount of firepower it brings to the table. The eight ink UltraChrome HD system gives you superior color accuracy and print speeds, the resolution goes up to a cool 2880×1440 dpi, and the droplet sizes can have three options even during a single print!

Experience

The SURECOLOR series has been known for its speed, accuracy and precision with which it reproduces photos on paper. You can print in a large variety of sizes with full borderless options. This printer also brings the option of having roll papers with a maximum width of 17” and a 2”/3” core, for all those large panoramic prints if you also do large prints.

The eight ink system is equipped with photo black/matte black ink switching capabilities, with some loss of ink within the operation. You also get, as options, a roll media adapter as well as a replacement ink maintenance tank. A spectrophotometer is notable by its absence, both from the standard kit as well as the options list. Otherwise, the printer comes pretty well stocked.

Epson promises a time of 200 years for colored prints and 400 years for black and white prints, which is mighty impressive by any measure. The connectivity options include WiFi, WiFi Direct, Google Cloud Print, Apple AirPrint and Epson’s own app. It doesn’t feature any specialised software to touch up your photos before printing, however. All in all, a solid photo printer.

Pros Comes with a whole host of features which make your printing experience more intuitive

3.5 picolitre droplets give you unbelievable print quality, much better than most competition

Inks are all pigment-based, and color reproduction is top-notch Cons Does not feature a spectrophotometer, and ink tanks are on the smaller side

This printer is all about making your print experience more intuitive and is focussed on making sure your photos come out top-notch. The specialised software, the 11 ink plus Chroma Optimiser ink system, and the widest color gamut of any printer on the market make the PRO-1000 much more desirable and interesting than most other photo printers out there.

Experience

While Epson is all about making sure your printing experience is intuitive and easy, Canon is focussed on making sure you get the most out of your photos. This starts with the direct pairing of your camera to the printer (if you do own a Canon branded camera), which in most cases eliminates the need of a computer at all!

However, that’s just the beginning. Canon also throws in a set of wonderful tools which allow you to track expenses per print including paper and ink costs, a final touch-up software which works almost like Photoshop, and a whole host of printing options which the Epson doesn’t feature. The print quality is slightly better on the Epson, however, all things considered.

The Canon also gives you a number of features such as no switching between photo black and matte black inks, an air feeder system which makes sure no page gets skewed during printing, and the LCOA Pro engine which handles complex printing tasks with ease. It can process multitudes of complex high quality images with ease. This printer won’t disappoint!

Pros Delivers stunning blacks, the Chroma Optimiser works to ensure solid color accuracy

Widest color gamut helps you get high quality images

Software tools with and on the printer make your life much easier Cons Spares are a little harder to come by as compared to most other printers

Now that you know which printers are best on the market today, a little walk-through through the factors we used to filter through the crowd and select these two printers. The factors which we used to determine which printers were the best are:

Cost

You should definitely have this in mind. These printers are expensive, but their per print costs aren’t exhorbitant and give you superior print quality. If you can compromise on quality, you should go in for a cheaper printer. Same goes for the feature set.

Overall the Canon is a bit more expensive to print on but the output is superior as well, considering that the Canon is a tad cheaper upfront, in time, this evens out.

Ink system

Both of these printers feature multiple ink systems fitted with pigment based inks. Pigment based inks are much better than you all-in-one office inkjet, simply because they’re much more accurate and last exponentially longer than regular inks.

Ability to feed roll media

As a professional photo printer, you must realize that roll media are an indispensable and in cases, cheaper method to get your prints. Also, there is no substitute for them when it comes to larger prints. These printers handle those prints with ease, truth be told, the Canon paper feeding is flawless where as Epson’s struggles at times.

This completes our list of most important factors to be on the lookout for when it comes to photo printers. You’re now ready to go out there and get the printer of your choice.

Have fun shopping!

Just kidding, you want to hear the winner right?

I would like to start by staying that there is no looser in this game, these are two brilliant printers infamous for their extraordinary capabilities, regardless of what you choose, you’ve chosen right.

The choice is far more about what you are going to use the printer for then it is about anything else in all honesty as both are capable to do what they’re meant to brilliantly.

If we were to choose just one, it would be the Canon Pro 1000.

Why?

Overall we consider it a better printer, we simply see better prints out of it, better colors, the blacks are splendid, shattering beautiful.

We also took into consideration that the paper feeding of the Epson is troublesome, not only on this printer but in general Epson printers, in our tests the Pro 1000 never skew or jammed paper in over 300 prints, the same cannot be said about the Epson.

Yes, we will miss the Panorama feature on the Epson and yes, the Canon is a bit more expensive to use throughout time but replacements part for the Canon are easier to find as well.

It was a hard decision to make, and once more, we cannot emphasis how good these printers are, whatever you choose, you are right; for us it has been the Canon.