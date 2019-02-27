ESCALA Scale-ruler Fountain Pen Designed for Architects

A simple yet brilliant product will soon hit the international markets as ESCALA, a writing instruments start-up is successfully founded on Kickstarter a simple concept with an extraordinary practical and sculptural design: a pen in a scale-ruler, a fountain pen envisioned for architects, engineers and designers with no less than 12 graded metric and imperial scale.

Sounds to good to be true?

No, not really, it really is as epic as it sounds, a legendary piece for the artistic arsenal!

We strongly encourage to cast a glance over their kickstarter campaign and check their previous writing instruments at ensso.com!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Scales

Metric

1:20, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:400, 1:500

Imperial

1/32, 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1

The 1:100 scale could be used as a regular centimeters ruler while the 1″ scale could be used as a regular inches ruler.

100% Space-grade Aluminium

ESCALA is expertly machined from a solid block of space-grade aluminum anodized in matte black with white contrasting laser engraving scale markings.

Writing

ESCALA is equipped with a German-made nib of the highest quality manufactured by Peter Bock Co. Nib sizes available are: fine, medium, and broad.

ESCALA comes with a Schmidt K5 ink converter to use with bottled ink. The pen also accepts short and long standard international ink cartridges.

DIMENSIONS

Pen with cap/sleeve

length: 130 mm / 5.12″

width: 20 mm / 0.79″

weight: 51.2 g / 1.81 oz

Only pen