ESCALA Scale-ruler Fountain Pen Designed for Architects

A simple yet brilliant product will soon hit the international markets as ESCALA, a writing instruments start-up is successfully founded on Kickstarter a simple concept with an extraordinary practical and sculptural design: a pen in a scale-ruler, a fountain pen envisioned for architects, engineers and designers with no less than 12 graded metric and imperial scale.
No, not really, it really is as epic as it sounds, a legendary piece for the artistic arsenal!
Scales
Metric
1:20, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200, 1:400, 1:500
Imperial
1/32, 1/16, 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, 1
The 1:100 scale could be used as a regular centimeters ruler while the 1″ scale could be used as a regular inches ruler.
100% Space-grade Aluminium
ESCALA is expertly machined from a solid block of space-grade aluminum anodized in matte black with white contrasting laser engraving scale markings.
Writing
ESCALA is equipped with a German-made nib of the highest quality manufactured by Peter Bock Co. Nib sizes available are: fine, medium, and broad.
ESCALA comes with a Schmidt K5 ink converter to use with bottled ink. The pen also accepts short and long standard international ink cartridges.
DIMENSIONS
Pen with cap/sleeve
- length: 130 mm / 5.12″
- width: 20 mm / 0.79″
- weight: 51.2 g / 1.81 oz
Only pen
- length: 107 mm / 4.21″
- width: 10 mm / 0.39″
- weight: 10.3 g / 0.36 oz