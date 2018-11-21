Ideasforward wants to give young creative people from around the world the opportunity to express their views of the future of societies through their innovative and visionary proposals. We are an experimental platform seeking progressive ideas that reflect on emerging themes. The eco design, sustainable architecture, new materials, concepts and technologies are compelling issues in the societies of the future and the involvement of the whole community is imperative. In an era of globalization where communication was dominated by the technological revolution, there is the need to rethink the cities and how Man can relate in a global World as well as rethink the economic, social and cultural patterns of contemporary societies. The young creatives and thinkers are a precious commodity that we value a lot. We want to give them a voice.
” everest ” 24h COMPETITION – 28th edition
Contents
AIM OF THE COMPETITION – 24H A space where the time limit is used to stimulate your creativity. The aim of this competition is to present answers in 24h to social problems, visionary ideas, humanitarian causes and sociologic problems of the contemporary societies. Commitment, perseverance, inspiration and hard work are all the necessary bases to develop a proposal that meets the premises that will be released regularly in the brief of the competition. We challenge you to prove your talent in 24 hours! There is a period of registration on the competition, when it ends, starts the 24H competition! You have 24H to develop a proposal that responds to the program contained on the brief that will only be available on the same day the competition starts. Take the risk!
FRAMEWORK –
everest
Earth’s highest mountain above sea level. Elevation: 8,848 m (29,029 ft) Coordinates: 27° 59′ 9.8340” N ; 86° 55′ 21.4428” E Location: on the border between Tibet and Nepal in the Himalayas in Asia. More than 200 frozen dead bodies are lying along the way to the top. Mount Everest is known as Chomolungma or Mother Godess of the Land by those who speak the Tibetan language.
the beginning of the registration period: November 19th
Promotional registration period from November 19th to December 19th at 23:59 – Fee € 20
Regular registration period from December 20th to January 31st at 23:59 – Fee € 25
Late period of registration from February 1st to February 23rd at 11:59 – Fee € 30
After the competition start – Fee € 50
Publication of winners and honorable mentions at www.if-ideasforward.com on March 25th
the competition date //February 23rd to February 24th //
The competition begins on February 23rd 12:00 noon and ends at February 24th 12:00 noon (London GMT + 0:00)
AWARDS
1st Place – € 500 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy + 24H registration fee + sketchbooks
2nd Place – € 150 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy + 24H registration fee + sketchbooks
3rd Place – € 50 + publication in website, social networks and media partners + 24H trophy + 24H registration fee + sketchbooks
7 Honorable Mentions – publication in website, social networks and media partners
This is a competition in 24 hours so you only have access to the brief on the contest day Download on February 23rd 12:00pm (noon) (London GMT+0:00).
CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATING
Participation can be individual or as a group. Participants must be over 18 years old. In the case of groups, the leader must be over 18 years old. By participating in an ideasforward contest the participant accepts all the terms and conditions published on our website that define the rules for use of the company website, as well as the rules of participation therein.