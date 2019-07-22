PREMISE

Extreme Habitat Challenge 2019 is pleased to invite architects, designers, engineers, student fraternity, and visualizers from around the globe to take part in its second edition of Arctic Habitat Challenge. The Extreme Habitat Challenge (EHC) is one of the world’s most coveted competitions for habitat design. It recognizes exceptional ideas that redefine habitat design through the implementation of innovative ideas, techniques, construction, visual, programmatic and futuristic organizations through architecture as a tool.

As our cities grow, there are severe impacts visible to the quality of life due to overpopulation – poverty – traffic – pollution etc. Weather changes are becoming more rampant. A limitless population growth of population ultimately contradicts the motive of moving to the city, where people instead of experiencing a better quality of life face the contrary throughout. With a non-stop growth of human species, we will eventually see more of these circumstances and vulnerabilities unavoidably in the long run.

Extreme Habitat Challenge – Arctic

Cities cannot be overhauled overnight. But our cities changed, with the advent of the industrial revolution and technological development. Technology being the fastest agent of change today, has almost displaced the need of living in a city – including repercussions like social isolation between people of today. A new layer of evolution has begun, which brings in technology to resolve the man-made disasters. Faster transportation techniques and connectivity + collaboration, has made it possible to look beyond boundaries of cities. We take this opportunity to build a more responsible class of habitats which can be small but can be definitely inspiring for our next change of cities to come.

CHALLENGE

An inevitable future of the planet is paving way for an economically potential idea. The Second Edition of Extreme Habitat Challenge competition chooses two major cities (Vancouver, Canada x Moscow, Russia), connected via the fastest mode of land bound transit of the future – Hyperloop that embodies the arctic bridge route to open avenues for trade across the arctic ocean.

Vision: Extreme Habitat Challenge pushes to explore habitat concepts that are responsible, yet brave to grow human civilization in synchronous with nature + technology + planet.

Timeline

Launch July 01, 2019

Registration closes: November 28, 2019

20$ Students, 80$ Institutional Access

Submission Deadline: December 08, 2019

Public Voting begins: December 18, 2019

Public Voting ends: January 08, 2020

Result Announcement: January 18, 2020

Prizes

Prize pool of worth 15000$

First Prize: 5000$ (For students and professionals)

Runner up: 3 x 1500$ (For 2 x students and 1x professional)

People’s Choice: 2 x 500$ (For 2 x students – Most appreciated project wins this)

People’s Choice: 2 x 500$ (For 2 x Professionals – Most appreciated project wins this)

Honorable mention 7 x 250 (Students): 250$ Each

Honorable mention 7 x 250 (Professionals): 250$ Each

Learn about all the prize details on: http://competitions.uni.xyz/ehc-arctic