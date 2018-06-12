25 Geometric Decor Pieces For a Modern Home

Decorating your home to make it look tastefully appealing is quite a task!

And while homes are getting modern by the day, designers are obsessed with making geometric ornaments to match the aesthetics of every home.

So, whether you are redecorating, or simply adding to your decor, a geometric decor piece might be what you just need, after a surge of inspiration of Decorami, we`ve started our own search for the incredible when it comes to geometric decor pieces !

In case you’re looking for recommendations, we’re here with a comprehensive list that might help.

So, you ready?

24 Geometric Decor Pieces Follow

Beautiful pillow covers make for beautiful pillows. Coming in four different patterns and three vibrant colors, these pillow covers are carefully sewn to win your heart. With embroidered decor as charming as these, the place where conversations are born and memories are made is set to look all the more appealing.

Himmeli shaped decor items are chic, ornamental, and very versatile. It is 17-sided and is dipped in modern elegance. This 6″x6″x6″ sized piece is made out of solid brass metal. Get this aesthetic product and use it as a centerpiece, a wall hanging or even a flower case!

Some homes breathe the fresh air of nature with small plants and pretty flowers. Why not bring out the character of these plants with simple yet decorative planter pots? These tasteful pots by California Home Goods that can be mounted on walls are for you, your plants and your home!

With 17 designs, and a multitude of colors as well as patterns to suit the mood of any season or occasion, Bluetek’s here with some quite artsy pillow cases. As you wrap your hands around your pillows, you can feel the soft cotton enclosed in these covers will hug you back. It’s a perfect combination of quality and art.

There is something about mirrors that catches the eye of any beholder. These beautiful diamond-shaped reflective wall decor cascading down with the help of subtle copper chains cannot, in any way, miss the sight of guests when they walk into your home. So, pick an arrangement – linear or staggered – and impress your guests with this delicate beauty.

People with modern homes furnish their living rooms with tasteful coffee tables. And we think that coffee tables should have a character of their own since they sit right in the center of your living room. WE Furniture’s stylish, durable coffee table that comes in a pair-one small, and one large to suit your needs.

Indian decor items are ornamental, aesthetic and have a sense of mystical belonging. Give your home an enchanting appeal with this gorgeous wooden wall art. The design comprises an ancient symbol- the Sri Yantra, which speaks of Goddess Tripura Sundari. Get this beautiful piece and add a bit of divine essence to your home.

Here is a ceramic vase with brass wire holdings that is truly versatile. This pair of vases can also serve as pen holders, stylish planters, or even stands for shower gel and other shower products in the bathroom. It is the perfect gift which effortlessly blends in with the rest of your home decor!

Aren’t candles the very definition of a beautiful evening? They bring about the essence of a fragrant home. The set of 3 wax brushed candles come with electric warm white LEDs. So there is no fear of flame here in case children are around. This gorgeous golden-bodied set of candles is here to impress.

Vases are often considered as ideal gifts. They bring warmth, vibrance, and beauty to a home. This gorgeous geometric vase by Hosley brings modern freshness to your home. Place some fresh flowers or artificial ones in them and brighten your space with this fine piece of craftsmanship.

NCYP strikes with its chic planter pots. Sitting pretty on iron rack stands is an equally beautiful ceramic pot. In case you have seen too much of the same kind of planters, you will be spoiled for choice here! This planter comes in 6 different, elegant geometric shapes. Choose your pick!

These throw pillow cases by Baibu come in a total of 16 colors! When purchased as a set of four, you get them in three colors: black and white, grey and turquoise. Place them in any of the rooms and spruce up your place with the uniqueness of the pillows’ geometric patterns!

Rugs are not only a treat to one’s feet, but also adds luxury and elegance to your feet. Get this fashionable rug designed in a geometric triangular pattern and give your home a ravishing look that leaves a lasting impression.

There is something very classy about mounted sculpture art. And here, we have a splendid piece of artistry in the shape of a metal rhino head that is befitting for any modern home. Stun your guests with some exquisite taste in home decor by mounting it on your wall.

Torre & Tagus boasts of creating unique pieces of home decor that’s an amalgamation of striking country style and modern geometric shapes. So, when you get this gorgeously carved cat, you know what you have in your home is a fine product of an artisan. And for those who prefer a rooster or a horse, the collection includes these as well.

Resin sculptures are remarkably lightweight and durable. This beautiful lion sculpture is what one needs to give their interiors a majestic touch. The 8.1-inch high-geometric sculpture is made from eco-friendly materials and is hand carved, painted and customized, to give an authentic look and feel.

Black Panther is a symbol of strength, courage and energy. A sculpture of a black panther either in its original color- black, or in moonlight white, is sure to stand out among all your decor. Get this modern, geometric leopard statue by Gongguan, and welcome confidence and strength into your house like never before.

TOV Furniture The Midas Touch Collection Modern Geometric Design... Perfectly Sized For Your Home: The Monkey With...

Made To Last A Lifetime: Each Sculpture In The...

Coming in an impressive size of 8.1″W x 7″D x 19.7″H, this sculpture is already a stand-out piece. A part of Tov’s Midas Touch Collection, which is a modern take on the animal kingdom, this sculpture is made with contemporary insight. This makes is a perfect addition to your home.

Mkono has designed a mirror wall hanging that would fit perfectly in any part of your house. This octagonal mirror hangs from Macramé, an intricate work of knotted textile. The light-weighted, handcrafted, beautiful wall hanging is sure to impress anyone that walks into your home.

Wall racks are multi-purpose in nature. They can serve as the perfect bookshelf or as a rack for potted plants, show-pieces or anything to be displayed at homes. So, here is a wooden rack that comes in three shapes: diamond, heart, and a circle for your miscellaneous display purposes!

“Not all those who wander are lost.” J.R.R Tolkien is quoted by almost everyone with the wanderlust.

So, here is something for those who love to travel—the world map mural, beautifully built in geometric style. It is sure to look great on any wall. Just mount it, and set forth into the world!

Oh, colors! They wield magic. They’re something artists often play with, and this piece right here, is a fine example of contemporary art that’s raved about. If you are somebody to whom art is salvation, then this museum-quality canvas art is just the one for you!

Vibrant tapestries are all in this year! And Lume.ly has come up with a range of quirky tapestries. This geometric tapestry in warm colors, aptly named ‘Moody Geometry’ is for those who want to enrich their place by bringing in some color into their homes.

The Chinese certainly know how to make gorgeous home decor products. After all, their intricate artistry is seeped into culture and tradition. This one-light pendant is handmade using a clear seeded glass. Sporting a Nickel finish, this home decor piece is all set to give your room a soft, warm glow.

Conclusion

There is decor that simply serves its purpose of filling in gaps in a home. And then there’s decor that creates character, redefines style, and leaves an impression.

With this list of 24 decor pieces for a modern home, we hope that you will decorate your most treasured asset with finesse and a contemporary flair that invites appreciation and calls for pride.

Because you deserve this; your home deserves this.