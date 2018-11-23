44 of the Best Gifts for Architects in 2018

Architecture is one of the most impressive creative art forms. Architects shape “frozen music” through a meticulous, lengthy process. A process that feeds on creativity, one that we aim to aid with a selection of the best gifts for architects!

The job of architects requires them to design, plan, and construct buildings and structures – they need to know the latest trends in architectural design, plan and manage all the intricate details, and cost-effectively build the structures.

What is the best gift to give to an architect friend of yours, someone learning architectural studies, or even people who take a keen interest in architecture and designing? This guide lists out 44 of the best gift options that you can consider.

Each of the products in this list has a link to architecture, designs, or sculptures in one way or another and a certain charm that make it the best gift.

Best Gifts for Architects

LEGO Architecture Studio 21050 Building Blocks Set has 1,210 monochromatic pieces. You can use it to build detailed structures and learn architectural design fundamentals. It is compatible with all LEGO construction sets, which adds many creative options for your designs.

The LEGO 21050 set includes sorting trays for the bricks and an inspiring 272-page guidebook written by top-notch architects. It has been endorsed by big names in the industry like REX Architecture, Sou Fujimoto Architects, SOM, MAD Architects, Tham & Videgard Arkitekter, and Safdie Architects.

LEGO Architecture Studio is a beautiful gift option for any architect or anybody aspiring to be one.

rOtring 1900184 800+ premium hybrid mechanical pencil and stylus, combines both modes at the same end with a unique retractable mechanism. The stylus tip is precise to provide high accuracy, speed, and control. This tool is perfect for going from paper to digital in a matter of seconds. It comes in two variants – 0.5mm and 0.7mm.

The hexagonal barrel design ensures comfortable writing and drawing and prevents the pencil from sliding down any surface. The pencil is refillable and comes loaded with high-polymer HB lead and a built-in eraser under the push button cap. This product also has a limited warranty of two years against defects in materials or quality.

See the best mechanical pencils for architects here.

Derwent offers this sketching pencil set in two options – 48 pieces and 72 pieces. Both variants come well-organized in a beautifully crafted wooden box, adding immense value for gifting purposes. It is carefully created and suitable for fast as well as detailed work. The set includes various water-soluble Graphitone sticks, charcoal pencils, sketching pencils, drawing pencils, graphic pencils, and more.

A blender and a burnisher form part of the complete set. The wooden box measures 16.9 x 1.9 x 9.5 inches and weighs a little less than four pounds (including the pencils). Gifting this product to an artist will surely bring a smile to their face.

Hugo Alvar Henrik Aalto, a renowned architect, and designer from Helsinki, Finland, designed the award-winning “Water” Vase in 1937. Aalto’s creations are famous for defying definition with unpredictable, fluid curves that pay homage to the natural lakes of his native Finland. Iitalia offers this ten-inch clear vase that is inspired by Aalto’s “Wave” design.

Glassblowers mold the glass by hand to capture and replicate Aalto’s revolutionary design. Iitalia was established in 1881 and is synonymous with quality products. This iconic vase should be hand washed only and not cleaned with any dishwasher.

Dublin Design Studio has re-engineered the digital stylus to come up with Scriba, a multi-award winning tool for iOS and Android devices. Scriba does not look, feel or function like the orthodox stylus pens and has some unique, first-of-its-kind features.

It has an ergonomic design with a flexible body that fits almost any grip for both left-handed and right-handed architects. It features a highly responsive “Squeeze-motion” technology that allows you to alter brush thickness and access app functionality continuously. It is the first stylus to incorporate haptic feedback and uses gentle vibrations under your fingertips to provide discreet alerts. It has ten times the battery life of any other Bluetooth stylus device and can last for about 200 hours. It can also be used to control your mobile device remotely.

Blockitecture Garden City Set is an architectural building block set by designer James Paulius. This block contains cantilever and nest hexagonal blocks that help build towers, cities, and dwellings. It also includes pavilions and garden terraces.

It is a 20 piece set made from New Zealand pine. The excellence of this product is validated by the fact that it won the Rochester Institute of Technology’s meta-project.

The product dimensions are 11.2 x 2.8 x 12.2 inches, and it weighs about two pounds. It serves as a beautiful gift option, and the built structures look lovely in a display.

The Golden Section is a popular term for a mathematical ratio approximating 1.618. The significance of this number is that it is found all over the world naturally as well as in human-made designs. It is designed by Chicago-based studio, Parsons & Charlesworth and manufactured by Areaware.

Architects, designers, and artists have historically used the Golden Section to define beauty in a theoretical rather than intuitive way. The PCGSFG Golden Section Finder comes in two colors – blue and fluorescent yellow. Measuring 6.2 x 4 x 0.5 inches, it is a pocket-sized lens to locate the Golden Section in the real world. It comes carefully packaged in a cardboard foldout.

Lieomo handmade geometric planters come in two variants – hexagon and triangle. Each product has a size of 4.72 x 4.72 x 2.15 inches (L x W x H). It correctly displays live potted plants like cacti, succulents or air plants, flowers, or even home décor. Plants are not included with it and can be conveniently hung anywhere in the home.

Lieomo does not use 3D printed molds, and every product is created and hand-cut. A unique blend of concrete is poured into the molds, allowed to cure, extracted and allowed to dry. The produced product is then sanded to a smooth finish with a wet diamond polishing pad. Since every piece is handmade, small irregularities on the surface are a natural and unique characteristic.

3D Printing can be complicated if you do not use the right tool. AIO Robotics offers a 3D printing pen that is approved by ROHS, CE, and FCC certification. It has an ultra-slim stylus with an ergonomic design and comes with a 1-year warranty (id used with AIO Robotics Filament).

Some of the win-win features of this product are an adjustable temperature in 1-degree increments, USB-powered (5V DC, 2A), individual extrusion speed control (nozzle diameter 0.5 mm), and bright OLED display. The package consists of the pen, two colors of PLA plastic filament, manual, cable, and A/c adapter.

Areaware Gradient Puzzle (Blue/Green) Designed by Bryce wilner for Areaware

This 500 piece puzzle is Made with Glossy art...

Areawarw’s Gradient Puzzle is designed by Bryce Wilner. It includes 500 pieces made with glossy art paper over 2 mm chipboard and is available in seven bright color options.

The gradient puzzle is a bright way to meditate on color. The process of putting it together is slow and deliberate, where the tone of each piece is used to locate its proper position. Areaware has used a thick stock and high-quality art paper, so the puzzle can be assembled again and again without losing its edge.

This puzzle is a great gift option for that architect friend of yours.

The sweater’s message reads: Be Nice to Architect Santa Is Watching. This sweatshirt is a must-have for Christmas ugly sweater contest!

“Be Nice to Architect Santa Is Watching” Crew Neck Sweatshirts are a 50/50 Cotton/Polyester blend utilizing a pill-resistant air jet yarn which combines to provide a comfortable fit. It serves as a perfect gift for any architect on the occasion of Christmas.

It is made in the USA, and the design is printed directly on the garment using the latest printing technology.

The Scala Collection Office Desk Organizers come in three size variants – medium, bookends, and pen pot. This list includes the bookends variant as a perfect gift option for sculptors and architects alike.

Shaped like stairs, it has a sleek modern architectural design which will be perfect for the office, your desk at home, library, kitchen or study. It helps to make your work-space or creative space more organized and neat. It is made of concrete and measures 10.8 x 20.5 x 16.8 inches.

The Concrete Scala Collection can be a unique and awe-inspiring gift!

Skyline The New York Chess Set The 32 piece NYC Skyline chess set is cast in...

Each piece is double weighted and has a soft felt...

The 32 pieces New York City Skyline Chess set is cast in injection molded acrylic and finished in classic black and white colors. Each set comes complete with a 16” x 16” folding board and presentation box.

This set is perfect for someone who loves New York City or is looking for a unique architecture-themed gift. Any architect will appreciate such a thoughtful gift.

The individual chess piece designs are One World Trade Center – Freedom Tower [Kings, 8″ tall], Empire State Building [Queens], Chrysler Building [Bishops], Flatiron Building [Knights], Guggenheim Museum [Rooks], and Brownstone Houses [Pawns].

Sale Areaware DMPR Prism Magnifier He magnifier was designed by Daniel Martinez for...

2% of the proceeds of Prism Magnifier sales are...

The Areaware DMPR Prism Magnifier was designed by Daniel Martinez for the class “Small Things Matter,” in collaboration between Areaware and Parsons. It is a desk magnifier made from K5 crystal glass that renders images and text at 1.5 times the actual size.

The product weighs 8.8 ounces and measures 2.8 x 1.8 x 2.5 inches. A significant reason for you to choose the Areaware DMPR Prism Magnifier as a gift is that two percent of the proceeds of its sale are donated to the Wikimedia Foundation.

Brutalist Architray Concrete Desk Tray is designed by the 7thFl Studio. It is a unique and eye-catching design made from concrete.

The7thFl is a brainchild of two friends and designers, Natalia Szabla and Fabio Castellanos. Each one of their concrete products is carefully designed and made locally, with great attention to detail. They hand mix and pour every object using their own, perfect formula. The resulting product is high-quality, detailed, as well as beautiful.

It is sure to be an excellent gift for an architect as the unique design and solid build add an elegant touch to otherwise dull desks.

The Flensted Hanging Mobile was developed in cooperation with the Guggenheim Museum in New York. Mobile artist Ole Flensted worked to create his interpretation of the Guggenheim and the New York skyline. This mobile explores the architecture, and also allows the shapes to move and change.

It is handmade in Denmark and is perfectly balanced so that all elements are in constant motion. Each mobile is fully assembled, ready to hang, and requires no additional assembly. It is made of light, high-quality cardboard, and measures 24″ X 14″ when displayed. Item weight is 3.52 ounces.

The LEGO Brick Flash Drive comes in 16 GB and 32 GB variants. It provides a simple, portable storage solution all in a fun and functional LEGO Brick design. It comes with a sliding cap design to keep relevant information safe when not in use. Each product comes with a bonus LEGO Brick for additional building fun.

The 16GB LEGO Brick USB 2.0 Flash Drive can hold approximately 2,949 songs, and accordingly, the 32 GB variant can hold close to 5,900 songs. The product weighs 0.32 ounces and measures 1.2 x 0.6 x 0.4 inches.

Comme Des Garcons Concrete Eau De Parfum, 2.7 oz In a world where concrete is ubiquitous, the...

A versatile material finds an unpredictable form....

Comme Des Garcons is the Tokyo-based, modern fashion design house of Rei Kawakubo, who designs clothes like conceptual art. Kawakubo’s designs are sought worldwide by everyone who appreciates the unconventional. Likewise, her perfumes inspired by raw materials such as ink, gunpowder, laundry, and smoke are unique and awe-inspiring. Everything about this product tells of originality and creativity.

It is made in Spain. A concrete fragrance is not something that sounds appealing at once – how does concrete smell and would you wear it? But the new and unique scent is radically beautiful, and it serves as a lovely gift idea for an architect who is fond of trying anything new and out of the box.

Alessi Crevasse flower vase by Zaha Hadid is made using 18/10 stainless steel polished mirror and looks elegant. It measures 16 inches high and can be a wonderful gift for any sculptor, designer or architect.

Zaha Hadid started her architectural career in 1979 after graduating from the Architectural Association in London. She has taught in many European and American universities and is a lecturer at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna and a Visiting Professor at Yale. She is also known as a painter and designer. Her works have been on show in various exhibitions in the US, Japan, England, and Germany.

Phive Architect Task Lamp comes in two color options – black and silver. It weighs 2.95 pounds and measures 21 x 2.9 x 7.2 inches. It offers close to daylight illumination, and its diffusion panel emits a soft light without any glare or flicker. It is highly adjustable with a 180° swivel lamp head and a rotatable body.

Phive claims that the Architect Task Lamp has a lifespan of 50,000 hours and the bulb will not have to be changed for 25 years. Its energy consumption is only twenty percent of an incandescent bulb. The package consists of one desk lamp, one metal clamp [up to 2.36 inches], one arm adjust tool, user manual, and a power adapter.

Moleskine offers “La Mano Dell’Architetto | The Hand of the Architect,” a catalog containing 378 autographed drawings by a group of 110 globally recognized architects. This catalog was designed in collaboration with Abitare/Segesta as a tribute to Piero Portaluppi.

The catalog weighs 2.43 pounds and measures 8.5 x 1 x 11.9 inches. It emphasizes the fundamental connection between creativity, project, and design through its theoretical content. It can be a thoughtful artistic gift even for someone who takes an interest in the field.

A book is one of the best and safest gift options. For artists, books that are visually rich and theoretically accurate can be fantastic gifts. “Black: Architecture in Monochrome” is a visually rich book that highlights the beauty and aura of black in the world. The book showcases over 150 structures from the last ten centuries.

It pairs interesting text with visually captivating photographs of houses, skyscrapers, churches, and other buildings from some of the world’s most renowned architects like Mies van der Rohe, Philip Johnson, and Eero Saarinen, David Adjaye, Jean Nouvel, Peter Marino, and Steven Holl. It is 224 pages long and was published by Phaidon Press in October 2017.

See the best architecture books here.

Reading is one of the best habits to develop. They say an avid reader lives as many times as the books she reads, through the characters in the books. What better gift to an architect than book? Architecture need not only relate to buildings and structures. When it comes to cocktails, there is a sure way to build those too.

“The Architecture of the Cocktail” by Amy Zavatto features 75 different cocktail recipes and tells you everything you need to know about cocktails and the ideal way to prepare them. It includes details about the order in which different alcohols are to be added, the precise measurement, the quantity of ice, and more. This book is 144 pages long and was published by Race Point Publishing in 2013.

The party lover in us wants the drinks to be perfect. A party which has a good assortment of cocktails, shots, and shooters is already a hit with the crowd. So how do you get the perfect drinks? “The Architecture of the Shot” by Paul Knorr and Melissa Wood comes to the rescue.

The 144 pages long book was published by Race Point Publishing in 2015 and contains 7s different shot and shooter recipes and illustrations. It lays out the precise measurements of the ingredients from the bottom of your shot glass to the top, so there is no scope of going wrong. This book is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to party.

A gift option that is ideal for students of architectural knowledge is “101 Things I Learned in Architecture School,” by Matthew Frederick. The 216-page book was published by the MIT Press in 2007 and are available in both Kindle and Hardcover versions. The lessons in this book are presented in a unique two-page format, having a brief explanation with a related illustration.

It is a guide for beginners in architectural studies and a reminder of the basics for veterans of the industry. Gifting this book will undoubtedly be the right call!

All of us love to talk about things that interest us. The musician talks about symphonies and lyrics; the businessman talks about economics and finance; the doctor talks about medicines and healthcare. Likewise, architects love to talk about structures and designs.

“The Architect Says: Quotes, Quips, and Words of Wisdom,” by Laura S. Dushkes is the perfect book to give architects all the material they need to talk about what they love. It contains quotes from one hundred of the most famous design minds in history. The book is 160 pages long and was published by Princeton Architectural Press in 2012.

Leica Geosystems offers the DISTO D2 New 330 ft Laser Distance Measure with Bluetooth 4.0 in a black and red color combination. The product weighs 4 ounces, measures 1.7 x 1 x 4.6 inches, and requires two AAA batteries to function (included in the package). It has 1/16” accuracy and a measuring range of up to 330 foot. Each set of batteries last enough for approximately 10,000 measurements.

Leica Laser Distance Measure has a memory function that can store last ten measurement readings. It features an intelligent automatic end-piece to measure hard to reach corners and a Pythagoras function for indirect height or width.

Alessi Niche Table Centerpiece by Zaha Hadid is made of back melamine plastic and measures 2.75 inches high, 23.75 inches long, and 11.75 inches wide. It is a collectible piece from the renowned architect and looks elegant. It is one of those pieces that will attract the attention of almost anybody.

You can use it just for display, either a single piece or a centerpiece made up of multiple parts. Alternatively, you can use it to keep sweets or chocolates or even on your office desk to hold stationery. It has a smooth matte finish that makes it both pleasing to the touch and easy on the eyes.

Wise Elk Toy House Construction Set consists of 430 pieces of real plaster and ceramic bricks with non-toxic glue and a detailed instruction manual. In case you want to rebuild a design or build something new, placing the house under running water for several minutes will wash off the glue and the bricks are ready for use again.

If you run out of glue, you can use any white PVA glue. The natural materials used for the bricks make it an eco-friendly product. It comes in several other styles apart from a house like a bank, tower, windmill, hotel, lighthouse, storage, castle, and so on.

The Spunky Stork offers a baby bodysuit made of 100% organic cotton. It is available in four size options – for 0-3 months, 3-6 months, 6-12 months, and 12-18months old babies. The T-shirt reads “Future Architect” and has a cartoon style printed design of a household layout.

The onesie is funky and fresh and makes for an adorable outfit for your baby. The next time you’re getting a gift for one of your architect friends who has a toddler, you should consider buying this. It is a GOTS certified organic cotton product and ship from a warehouse in Orlando.

“Forma” is Italian for “Shape.” The main feature of the Forma Cheese Grater is its shape that resembles a pebble and is designed to fit perfectly in your palm. It is made of 18/10 stainless steel and a melamine base using a complex manufacturing process. The product weighs 1.25 pounds and measures 7.9 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches.

It is designed by Zaha Hadid, the Pritzker Prize-winning architect and manufactured by Alessi. It is a simple kitchen tool inspired by architecture and sculpture concerning its design and makes for a beautiful gift option.

Alessi offers the “Todo” Giant Cheese and Nutmeg Grater designed by Richard Sapper. It is made of steel and wood and has an elegant look which makes it an ideal gift option. It should be hand washed instead of using a dishwasher. The product dimensions are 4” x 4” x 18” and it weighs 12 ounces.

“Todo” Giant Cheese and Nutmeg Grater has a very long truncated cone shaft and is capable of grating adequate cheese for one portion of serving with a single stroke from top to bottom. Sapper is said to have been responsible for grating cheese for his family, which explains the inspiration behind his design.

Alessi Apostrophe Orange Peeler Contemporary orange peeler

Designed by LPWK and Gabriele Chiave

Alessi manufactures the Apostrophe Orange Peeler, designed by LPWK and Gabriele Chiave. It incorporates contemporary design with a unique angle for the peeler and is made of stainless steel. The apostrophe shape makes it a beautiful kitchen tool and is easy to grip and work with.

It is made of two parts welded together – a solid hemisphere and another hollow part. The product weighs 4.2 ounces and measures 0.8 x 3.4 x 10.4 inches. Given the unique look and great utility it brings, this peeler is one of the best gift options as it will be a classy addition to anybody’s kitchen countertop.

Alessi has been making miniature replicas of its best designs for over two decades. The Juicy Salif Citrus-Squeezer designed by Philippe Starck is an iconic kitchen tool, and Alessi offers its small replica sculpture which has been scaled down from the original to the tune of 1:6. Since it is a replica, it cannot be used in the kitchen and only serves as a decorative item.

The product weighs 9.9 ounces and measures 9.1 x 6.7 x 9.2 inches. It is made from 18/10 stainless steel and is very compact and elegant. This miniature sculpture is one of the best gifts to give to someone who enjoys juicing.

The Alessi “Ant Echinus” Cheese Knife designed by Anita Dineen is made from steel AISI 420 and has a unique look. It is preferable to hand wash it for cleaning rather than putting it in the dishwasher. It serves as a perfect gift idea. It weighs 2.08 ounces and measures 7.5 x 1.8 x 0.8 inches.

The lines of the “Ant Echinus” cheese knife resemble the shape of a slice of cheese as well as that of a little mouse. The curved design allows for a firm grip and adds aesthetic beauty to the knife. Owing to both sides of the blade being sharpened, it is suitable for cutting mature cheeses also.

ECAL and Christophe Guberan designed Alessi “Frana” Pencil Holder. It is made from mirror polished 18/10 stainless steel and thermoplastic resin. The product comes in a shiny black color, weighs 12.8 ounces and measures 8.1 x 4.7 x 1.2 inches. It is suggested that you hand wash it to clean it and not put it in the dishwasher.

Alessi “Frana” Pencil Holder is one of the most stylish and useful tools you can add to your office desktop. As such, it qualifies as a great gift option for architects, seeing how they often use pencils for most of their work.

Fratelli Campana designed Alessi “Vime” Centerpiece. It is a centerpiece in rattan. It is designed as a single structure of woven fibers forming a base and rising in the center like a stem. The stem-like structure in the center has a hole in it that can be used to place a fresh or dried branch.

Each product is handmade using natural materials, making them unique and different. The product weighs 3.97 pounds and measures 20.5 x 9.1 x 20.5 inches. It is easy to clean using any damp cloth. It makes for a beautiful gift option for architects.

Alessi “Liconi” Centrepiece, designed by Pier Francesco Carvel, is made from 18/10 stainless steel mirror polished and comes in silver color. It is suggested that you hand wash it and not use a dishwasher to clean it. The product weighs 1.98 pounds and measures 13.9 x 3.5 x 9.2 inches. It is perfect as a gift idea and looks elegant.

It is one of those rare centerpieces that justifies as an object for display due to its sheer beauty and grand design. Giving the “Liconi” centerpiece to an architect as a gift will surely be appreciated.

Nomu Double Wall Thermo Insulated Jug 39. Nomu Thermo Insulated Jug

Alessi Nomu Double Wall Thermo Insulated Jug 1QT Double wall thermo insulated jug in 18/10...

Content (quarts): 1 qt 2 oz

Alessi Nomu Double Wall Thermo Insulated Jug is made from 18/10 stainless steel mirror polished and thermoplastic resin. It can hold up to 1 qt 2 oz. The product weighs 2.91 pounds and measures 6.7 x 4.6 x 11.4 inches. It is easy to clean and use and has a sophisticated design.

“Nomu” means “to drink” in Japanese. This jug is the perfect way to carry your favorite drinks with you when you travel, to the office or on a trip. It serves as a thoughtful and useful gift for anyone.

Daniel Libeskind designs Alessi DL01 R Time Maze Wall Clock. It is made of steel and colored red with epoxy resin. It weighs 3.65 pounds and measures 19.7 x 18.5 x 3 inches. It is easy to clean with a damp cloth or can be hand washed; it is not dishwasher-safe.

Alessi Time Maze Wall Clock has a modern and bold design and is unlike any regular wall clock. The white dots on the red lines are the different hour marks. At first glance, it looks nothing like a wall clock but more like a piece of modern art. It will surely be an excellent gift for anybody who loves out of the box designs.

Gifting a Master Class subscription to someone can be a dream-come-true gift for them. Master Class brings the best in the business to the masses as they teach subjects of their expertise. For someone who is interested in sculpting or architecture, Frank Gehry’s Master Class can be the gift of a lifetime.

Frank Gehry provides 17 video lessons in his first ever online class and teaches his unique philosophy on the subject. The master class subscription gives access to video lessons, class workbook, and office hours. It is the best way to help someone learn more about design and architecture and serves as an ideal gift.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s CoasterStone AS2745 Absorbent Coasters is a set of four original porous sandstone coasters. The collection contains one each of the following designs – Dana-Thomas I, B. Harley Bradley, Dana-Thomas II, and D. D. Martin. Each coaster is a four-inch square and is cork-backed to prevent scratches on the furniture surface.

Each coaster is made in the USA and is part of the Frank Lloyd Wright Collectible Series. The absorbent stone material does not let spilled drinks make a mess. It weighs 1.2 pounds and measures 4.5 x 1.5 x 4.5 inches.

Culver offers Frank Lloyd Wright DOF Glass sets in two variants – set of two 14 ounce glasses and set of four 14 ounce glasses. Each set comes in five color variants – April Showers, Coonley Playhouse, Frosted Ramp Spirals, Ramp Spirals, and Saguaro Flower. Each glass is dishwasher safe and measures 3.375 inches in diameter and 4.25 inches in height.

The Coonley Playhouse design is adapted from a window detail of the Frank Lloyd Wright Avery Coonley Playhouse in Riverside, Illinois. The Set of 2 glasses weighs 1.85 pounds. It is a very thoughtful and beautiful gift option for any artist as the glasses look mesmerizing.

KAF Home Frank Lloyd Wright Printed Dinner Napkin Set of 4 comes in three color variants – Oak Park, Tree of Life, and Water Lilies. Each napkin is 100% cotton and measures 20 x 20 inches. It has a beautiful design inspired by the work of Frank Lloyd Wright. A portion of the revenue from this product goes for the conservation and education programs of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

It is advisable to machine wash these napkins in cold water with like colors and dry promptly. Each set weighs 8.3 ounces. Minimal shrinkage may occur in these napkins after wash, but that is normal.

The Final Picture

Architects, Sculptors, and Designers see creativity and design in the most ordinary things and choosing gifts that help them relate to their creative side is a big plus. This list summaries the 44 best gift options and any product from this list should inspire and encourage the recipient.

The most important aspect of a gift is the non-monetary value one can derive from it, and this list focuses on gift options that will give a lot of joy and motivation to the architects and designers who receive them.