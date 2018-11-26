14 of the Best Gifts for Sculptors in 2018 | Gift Guide

Sculptors and potters create and design beautiful structures, idols, and statues in a three-dimensional plane.

Any form of art is challenging but creating 3D art is another story altogether. Every aspect, every feature, lights and shadows, colors, depth of vision, and so much more come into the picture concerning sculpting and pottery.

It is safe to say that these processes require a lot of attention, and are very time-consuming and meticulous.

One way to appreciate sculptors and potters for creating beautiful art is to give gifts to them. But what are the best gifts for this purpose? Is there anything specific you can gift to your sculptor friend that he or she will appreciate?

We have compiled a list of the 14 best gifts for sculptors right now!

Best Gifts for Sculptors

The BlackyVox Pottery and Clay Sculpting Toolkit consist of 32 pieces including polymer sculpting tools and metal pottery tools, a storage case, and an apron. Each tool is durable and has a firm grip. The storage case is made of a sturdy material and holds all the tools in place for easy carrying and transportation. The apron, which is made from a waterproof material, fits all sizes, and has a spacious pocket to keep tools handy.

This toolkit is one of the best all-around sculpting gifts available in the market.

Vitra Wok Toolbox comes in mustard color, is made of plastic, and measures 7 x 13 x 6 inches. It is manufactured in Germany. The toolbox is divided into several compartments of varying sizes and allows you to keep items like erasers and clips in small compartments, and scissors and notebooks in large compartments.

In case your office desk is in a mess, the Wok Toolbox from Vitra can help organize and effectively store a considerable number of your items.

SEIGENSHA published “A Dictionary of Color Combinations” in 2011, and it is available in a paperback version in English and Japanese. The 354-page book is based on the 6-volume work of Sanzo Wada, a Japanese teacher, artist, costume and kimono designer.

It offers an array of 348 color combinations, each one of which is attractive and inspiring. “A Dictionary of Color Combinations” can be a perfect gift for a sculptor who loves to add various colors to her creations.

Sculptor Gifts I Just Freaking Love Sculpting Okay Funny Mug Ceramic... High quality mug makes the perfect gift for...

Printed on only the highest quality mugs. The...

Hollywood & Twine offers a high-quality ceramic mug in two size variants -11 oz and 15 oz. The cup has a quirky message printed on the surface which reads “I just freaking love sculpting okay?” The print quality is excellent and will never fade.

It is microwave and dishwasher safe and comes in a custom-made styrofoam package to prevent any damages in transit. It is one of the quirkiest gifts out there for sculptors.

Knick Knack Gifts sells a 20 oz durable stainless steel water bottle in two color variants – silver and white. It is a redesigned product and is very durable. The print on the bottle reads “got sculptor?” It is ideal for holding cold liquids.

The bottle is neither microwave nor dishwasher safe and should only be hand-washed. It serves as a great gift option for sculptors and is quite nifty too.

Sculpt Pro brings you a deluxe carving clay pottery arts tool set that comes in two variants – 11 pieces set and 15 pieces set. The 15 piece set includes one fettling knife, two loop and ribbon tools, three brushes, seven potter’s needles, and eight modeling tools.

Each piece is double-sided and has an easy-to-grip handle. It serves as an all-in-one pottery kit. You need to get some sculpting material, and the pieces in this set will enable you to create and mold a new design.

Arteza offers a Pottery and Clay Sculpting Tools set that consists of 42 pieces. It is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to perform a variety of tasks like smoothing, carving, cleaning, shaping, and sculpting.

Each item in the set has a smooth wooden handle that allows better grip and control. The tip of each tool is made from durable stainless steel. It can be used by beginners as well as experts in the sculpting field, and so it is an ideal gift for anybody.

US Art Supply sells a 26 piece set of clay sculpture and pottery tools. It contains a wide variety of tools that can be used with many types of clay like air drying clay, Das, Polymer clay, and plasticine. It comes in two canvas cases containing 12 and 14 tools.

The 12-piece set includes Wood Potters Rib, Wood Modeling Tool, Metal Scraper, Wire Clay Cutter, Steel Scrapers, Ribbon Tool, Needle Tool, Loop Tool, and a Sponge. 14-piece set includes Detail Tool, Cleanup Tool, Drill Retouching, and Sculpting Needle, three Ribbon Tools, six Wood Modeling Tools, and a Needle or Lace Tool.

RAKUKAIMONO offers a Stone Carving Tools set that includes eight pieces in a leather bag. Each tool is made from tungsten alloy steel and is very sharp. The handle on each instrument is very comfortable and easy to grip.

It has a raw and elegant look, and the leather case is stylish. It makes an excellent gift for sculptors or potters, as they work using knives and other sculpting tools daily.

CSLU brings you Stone Carving Tools Set consisting of 11 pieces with silk wrapped around each piece. Each item is double-edged, weighty, and the head is excellent. It is suitable for beginners, students, and woodcut enthusiasts.

It is made from durable steel and comes with a beautiful and compact storage bag. It weighs 8 ounces and measures 7.5 x 5.1 x 1.2 inches.

One of the essential tools for a sculptor is her knife, and a knife is only as useful as it is sharp. TATARA offers a double-sided knife sharpening whetstone with 3,000 and 8,000 grits. The stone is made from professional grade Aluminium Oxide that allows you to sharpen your knife with just water instead of expensive oil.

It also comes in a non-slip bamboo holder to keep the stone in place. The 3,000 Grit side is used to prep and smooth the blade, and the 8,000 Grit side is used to hone and polish it. The company provides a money-back guarantee and a free sharpening guide with this product.

VonHaus offers Craftsman Wood Chisel Set in four variants – six pieces, eight pieces, nine pieces file & needle, and ten pieces. The ten-piece set includes various chisels (6mm, 10mm, 13mm, 19mm, 25mm, 32mm, 38mm, 50mm), one honing guide, and one aluminum oxide sharpening stone (120/200 grit).

Each chisel is heat-treated, has chrome vanadium steel alloy blades with rubberized ergonomic grip handles, and metal strike caps. It comes in an elegant and professional wooden storage box.

MAXPOWER sells a durable all-purpose 3 piece chisel set. You can use it to chip brickwork, concrete, metal, and stone. Three sizes are included in the collection – 25/32” x 8”, 7/8” x 10”, and 1” x 12”. The package also contains a convenient and durable carrying pouch.

The company provides a lifetime warranty against manufacturer’s defects on this product. The product weighs 4.2 pounds. It indeed is an excellent gift option for sculptors.

Kraft Tool provides 3/8 Leaf and Square Ornamental Sculptor Tool for plaster. It is 8.5 inches long, forged and tempered. It adds a ton of convenience and productive efficiency to the plastering process and is a must-have for sculptors.

The sleek and classy design is also durable enough to be used extensively. This product weighs about 4.8 ounces.

Summing It Up

Buying gifts for sculptors does not always have to be difficult. Choosing products that are practically helpful in their daily life or are theoretically related to their industry gets the job done.

We have compiled this list of the 14 best gift options for sculptors to help you decide your next gift to a sculptor friend or relative of yours.