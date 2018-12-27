How to Design A Healthy Home Office That Increases Productivity

Working from home has been one of the most convenient setups we have in work culture.

It allows you to work without sacrificing your work-life balance.

On the downside, working from home generally tends to be unproductive and an unorganized effort. If not managed with time, these traits can cause some damage to our professional life.

But don’t worry; it’s not an arduous task. All one needs is good personal motivation and a smart home office setup that makes it easier to work.

Featured Image via Sabri Tuzcu@sabrituzcu

The trick is to keep the setup minimal and effective. If you’re looking for some cool office designs, feel free to follow the link .

Also, check out these few key aspects which are essential for setting up a perfect home office!

How to Design A Healthy Home Office

Choosing the right desk

Desk is the backbone of your home office. There are many choices available from the ones which are sleek and portable to a massive fixed structure, the best desk for artists are a bit different, and you can find the right ones here.

If you don’t have the need for a dedicated work-space at home and prefer minimalism, then you should consider portable desk options.

Image via Nathan Riley@nrly

Portability makes sure you can work anywhere inside your home with minimal setup effort. Portable desks also help in space saving. If you’re tight on space or have low requirements, then go for a portable/foldable desk.

But the real deal are those large desks which can take the home office experience to the next level.

Here are a few points you should consider before buying an office desk for home.

Spacious legroom

If you’re working for longer intervals, you need spacious legroom.

Productivity is directly proportional to the ease of work environment, and good legroom surely helps with that. So before buying a desk, one must make sure to have enough legroom.

Make sure your table comes with sufficient storage space

Having a good drawer system is always an advantage. It gives you the convenience of storing more so that you can focus more on your work and less on trying to find items.

Choosing the correct chair

Chairs along with desk formulate the crux of an office environment.

It is essential to pick a comfortable chair so that one can focus for longer intervals without lethargy.

Some key tips for selection are:

Always prefer an adjustable chair

They allow you to adjust height based on your reference. This helps you to sit in your ideal posture which is critical when it comes to being productive.

Image via Michał Kubalczyk@rev3n

Make sure that your chair has good lumbar support

Working for longer intervals can be really tiring and unhealthy for your spinal cord if you don’t have good lumbar support.

Prefer chair with wheels

A good hand-rest is always appreciated

You can switch between different chair types, one hour you can use an ergonomic chair, one hour you can work a standing desk and every now then a bean bag chair maybe.

Make sure that lighting is ambient

Lighting is not only how the surrounding looks but also how you perceive them to be, the best architect lamp can do yet good lighting conditions ensure that surrounding is lit enough for proper focus, it is not just about visibility as it is about atmosphere, you may need an architect lamp but you may also really want a salt lamp?

A dull environment counts for an overall dull mood and depleted productivity.

If you’re someone who works extensively on a laptop or any screen, then a well-lit climate is a must for you.

Good lighting makes sure there is less strain on your eyes so that you can work for longer intervals without any headaches.

Soundproofing is key to a good work surrounding

Whether you’re in a conference call, or working alone and trying to concentrate, soundproofing is a must. For optimum soundproofing make sure that your home office space is at a distance from the living room.

Ideally, basement makes a perfect candidate for a home office.

Image via Jeff Sheldon@ugmonk

If finding a quiet surrounding is an issue, then you can always install soundproofing equipment to give you the same effect.

A quality noise canceling headphone is also a good buy for people looking for an extra layer of focus and concentration. It also comes handy during important video call conference.

Color

Coloring is just more than a design aspect.Color impact on human mood and feelings is a well covered and documented subject. Since an office is a place which demands productivity, one must always prefer bright colors.

Colors like Yellow and Red are a great choice when compared with dull colors like teal or grey.

A bright color emits energy and positivity, which dramatically increases productivity.

Keep your office distraction-free

If it is important to stack up your home office, it is also essential to know how to keep them uncluttered.

One of the foremost things to do is keep your office surrounding free from any possible sources of distraction.

Image via Jessica Arends@mydailydestinations

One of the most common distractions is having a TV set at your office. It is a bad practice since it can reduce productivity without any hint. It might seem tempting, but addictive recreational activities should be avoided, simple things like assembled lego architecture or the 911 model of your choice must be out of the way as well.

Place recreational activities around you

It might seem a contradiction to the above point, but the key is to find balance.

While TV is too big a distraction, having small activities like a Rubik’s cube, a crossword puzzle is a short time recreational activity which can help you get must need break or rest.

You can place anything, provided it isn’t too addictive. A bean bag can also be a good alternative when it comes to taking a nap.

Make sure that there is enough ventilation

Prolonged use of cooling systems like Air Conditioners is detrimental for both mother nature and your health.

Since one has an advantage of working at home, it is advisable to make sure that there is enough ventilation to allow free flow of air.

The free flow of air makes you feel fresh and rejuvenated.

One of the most effective methods is a cross ventilation system. Cross ventilation is a setup of placing windows at an opposing angles.

The intersection of the air flow from each window makes for a sweet working spot.

Keep a soft board just above your desk

A soft board is a lifesaver when it comes to working with efficiency. It is a must-have for people who have a lot of references or sub-tasks to keep track of. Even if you’re not someone who has a lot to pin, a soft board makes you more organized and productive.

A habit of keeping track of one’s daily agenda helps in increasing overall productivity.

Get a whiteboard

If you’re someone who writes a lot, or need a constant visualization of your running ideas, then a whiteboard is a must for you.

Image via Mia Baker@miabaker

A whiteboard allows you to be expressive in a way which increases productivity by making concurrently running thoughts more simple, structured and visualized.

Have a mini fridge at your disposal

This may sound obvious, but keeping yourself well hydrated is vital for productivity.

A mini fridge makes it easier to store water or energy drinks without the hassle of going to the kitchen. Frequent hydration not only keeps one’s health in check but also increases overall productivity.

Keep the design minimal

One might be influenced to think that a home workplace should include a massive list of things.

But the actual key is to keep things which are only necessary and make sure that the setup is visually appealing. It is advisable only to include things you need rather than adding them just for the sake of it.

Image via Nikita Kachanovsky@nkachanovskyyy

An uncluttered and minimal setup goes hand in hand with productivity and quality of work. Some essential habits and practices to keep in mind to increase overall productivity

Avoid falling asleep at home office

Don’t keep a bed or make it convenient to get a good sleep. A compromise is a bean bag which allows short rests but makes sure you don’t doze off.

Be strict about who can enter your office

Allowing everyone to disturb you at any point is a bad trait which drastically decreases productivity.

Be sure to lay some ground rules when it comes to your home office.

Take regular eye breaks

Avoid working at a stretch for long hours.

The advantage of working at home has no direct supervisor. So it is extremely advisable to take frequent breaks.

Set daily agendas

Setting daily schedules helps to increase overall productivity and keep one organized.

Final words

A home office is an ideal work condition.

It allows you to work at your style and convenience. This leisure might drive a person to pick up some unproductive traits. That is why it is essential to design your workplace with productivity as a priority. The trick is to find the balance between keeping surrounding informal and yet productive.

A minimalist design makes sure everything is efficiently organized, which will help you take advantage of working at home without compromising on overall productivity.

We hoped the article helped you in designing your perfect home work-space.

Image via Grovemade@grovemade