Let’s face it; carpets can catch a lot of dust and dirt, and a good carpet cleaner machine can solve many problems.

Hoover is a well-known brand that produces top-notch carpet cleaners, and we have found two of its products that are worth considering. Yes, we are talking about the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe and the Hoover Turbo Scrub.

They work very well to shampoo the carpets with gentle spinning brushes to remove stubborn dirt . These shampooer machines will give you nothing less than professional results, and they are multipurpose too.

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe and the Hoover Turbo Scrub have great suction abilities, and both of them come with a host of other features. These make it possible to use them on floors, carpets, and stairs. That’s why we have listed all the features in the next section for a clearer understanding.

So, dive in!

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Vs. Hoover Turbo Scrub: A Comparative Study

We decided to compare both the products and explain each of their features in detail. Read on to know all about their bells and whistles.

The Hoover Turbo Scrub comes with a handheld hose attachment, which is around 8 ft. long. This allows you to cover a large area without much effort. Plus, the power cord is 20 ft. long, so rest assured that machine can be moved around easily.

The package comes with a mesh-equipped storage bag that allows the water to always drain away. This prevents excessive water or moisture form harboring mold and mildew growth.

Moving on, this upholstery tool will help in cleaning stains from fabrics on chairs, sofas, and rugs. You can also use it to give the stairs a thorough and professional clean.

On the other hand, the Power Scrub Deluxe carpet cleaner will come with a pack of all the essentials tools that are usually required for cleaning. This includes a cleaner for upholstered furniture along with a different cleaner for washing carpets and stairs. Then, there is a crevice tool, which will help in reaching between the gaps on the sides of sofas and car seats.

All the different attachments can be connected to a long hose, which you can maneuver it easily. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe also comes with a 20 ft. long power cord and a mesh bag for storing the accessories when not in use.

Both the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe and Hoover Turbo Scrub come with a long hose and a 20 feet long power cord. However, the former comes with more accessories, while the latter meets its purpose well.

2. Performance

The Hoover Turbo Scrub is equipped with a 10-amp motor that will help you clean and dry the floor very quickly. It offers heated suction that speeds up the drying process.

Moreover, it comes with a spray trigger, which will give you control over how the water and soap spreads. There is an 11.25-inch transparent nozzle that releases the soapy water. Besides, you can see if the dirt has been cleaned off from the surface.

You will also get SpinScrub brushes in the package, which will come in handy for scrubbing floors. They are removable, and you can take them off for cleaning after the job is over.

Beyond that, the Hoover Turbo Scrub is easy to carry, thanks to the looped reservoir handle and the D-shaped handle. It weighs only 18.1 pounds, meaning you don’t need to strain your arms while working with it.

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe is one of the top carpet cleaners, and it comes equipped with a DualIV nozzle. It is 11.25 inches long and comes with a 10-amp motor. The nozzle works well in producing heated air, which can be used to dry up the carpet after cleaning.

Plus, you will be getting a set of brushes that can rotate to provide the best cleaning results. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe is a great carpet cleaner machine to watch out for.

Furthermore, you will be getting a reservoir handle that will allow you to lift the 18.1-pound Power Scrub. So, when these factors are concerned, both Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe and Hoover Turbo Scrub have transparent nozzles and weigh the same. The Hoover carpet cleaners come with a range of Spinscrub brushes that make it easy to clean up.

3. Tanks

The Hoover Turbo Scrub flaunts a big-sized tank where you can add clean water through a wide reservoir inlet. Then there is an outlet through which the dirty water is pumped, and that is spouted. Also, the Hoover Turbo Scrub has a smart tank system in place along with a water level indicator.

Furthermore, the tanks are stacked up one after the other and are semi-transparent. Each one has a water capacity of 1 gallon, and the Hoover Turbo Scrub will mix this water with the detergent by itself. Hence, you will always have the right combination of water and detergent every time you use it.

Talking about the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, it comes with 2 different tanks just like the previous carpet cleaner, and they are almost transparent. Each has a 1-gallon capacity, and you can easily see the water level for both dirty and clean water.

The Scrub Deluxe carpet cleaner reservoir can also hold 16-ounces of soap, which is mixed with the water to create a cleaning solution by the Power Scrub itself. This carpet cleaner machine has a smart tank system in place just like the Hoover Turbo Scrub, and it allows easy shifting among, fill line, wash and rinse mode.

Since there are latches securing the tanks, users don’t have to worry about water spillage from the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe at any point.

Here, there are almost no differences between the Hoover carpet cleaners, and you will be able to see the water level in both cases. There might be a slight difference in transparency, but that would not be a problem at all as the water would still be visible.

4. Accessories

The Hoover Power Scrub FH50150 comes with a set of 6 upholstery carpet tools and brushes, and that includes:

Hose Crevice tool Upholstery tool Stair Tool Cleaning solution Mesh tool storage bag



On the other hand, the Hoover Turbo Scrub carpet cleaner comes with 4 accessories, and they are:

Upholstery tool Tool Storage Bag Accessory hose Cleaning Solution



The cleaning solution offered for both the Hoover carpet cleaners is just a sample bottle, and you will need to purchase such cleaners separately. Other than that, the stair and the service tools are additional items given along with the Power Scrub Deluxe carpet cleaner.

However, the Turbo Scrub FH50130 cleaner will still work well and comes with a set of decent cleaning attachments. It will be able to do a thorough cleaning of difficult to reach places.

Final Words

After comparing both the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe and the Hoover Turbo Scrub FH50130, we found that both are very similar in their features. The Hoover Power Scrub FH50150 has a few extra upholstery tools, but otherwise, both of them provide similar levels of efficiency. Both of them weigh around 18 pounds and come with a 20 ft cord. They also come with the same kind of Spinscrub brushes and nozzles.

Also, unlike a cheap carpet cleaner machine, these 2 carpet cleaners sport a smart tank system with a tool st0orage bag. You will be able to clean hard-to-reach places easily, thanks to both.

With this, we have reached the end of this guide. You can let us know if you have any further doubts about the similarities and differences between the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe and the Hoover Turbo Scrub in the comment section below.

Goodbye and take care!

