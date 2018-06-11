How Can An Architecture or Interior Decor Blog Help You Grow As A Professional

Whether you are new to the field of architecture, or trying to make it big in the world, there are a lot of factors that play into you being successful. Finding a good firm, getting quality projects, and more.

But there is also the issue of you growing and learning more in your field. Regardless of how well you did in college or how talented you are, nothing will get you more high-paying clients than on-field experience.

Believe it or not, one of the best things that you can do to help you mature as a professional architect [without getting all practical] is write a blog.

You might be wondering why. At first glance, a blog would be more useful for a fledgling writer than an architect trying to build an impressive portfolio. But there is a lot more to having a blog than just showcasing your writing skills.

Featured Image via Le Buzz@le_buzz

Build An Audience

One of the primary reasons for creating a blog is to attract an audience. It does not matter if you are starting out in the field of architecture, but having a blog, and maintaining it properly will encourage people to read your work regularly.

A large audience is also a potential source of new projects and clients. They can offer you new projects that would otherwise be unattainable had you just stuck to working at a firm.

Another reason to build an audience is to use the content that you put out there as a sort of test. Find out which of your ideas are favorable to the public, and which they do not like.

You can do all of this even before you step into a meeting with a client.

Improve Your Communication Skills

One of the biggest things that blogging, and writing in particular, helps you out with is that you improve your communication skills as you practice writing.

You find that you can express yourself more clearly. You get command over the language, ensuring that you say only what you want to say, and nothing more.

This will also translate into your speech skills. And as a professional, communication is essential to help you grow.

Image via Fabian Grohs@grohsfabian

Get Feedback

This is something that you ideally want to do with colleagues and friends who are supportive and encouraging.

When you have an idea, it would be wise to ask friends about what they think of it before you try and sell it. They’ll be able to provide honest feedback.

If you are feeling confident, you can ask for feedback from a wider audience, once you have gathered a large enough following.

With proper feedback, you will eventually learn to find out which ideas will work and which won’t. This is one of the defining characteristics of a professional, who can discern the difference between an actual good idea and an idea that looks good on paper.

Become an Authority

Writing a blog ensures that you know your subject matter. Whether you are talking about the latest trends in interior decor or just expressing your opinion about, you become more experienced in that particular subject.

With more knowledge in that particular field, the more people will consider you a professional, opening doors for you to new ventures that would otherwise be impossible.

Use your blogging as a way to establish your strengths. Commercial buildings, interior design, residential architecture, renovation, whatever you prefer, use this as a method to determine what you are good at.

What instills trust in your readers is when you do your due diligence and research in-depth before you publish a blog.

Image via Fabian Grohs@grohsfabian

Grow Your Network

In the world of professionals, having a strong network is everything. A robust and reliable network is what separates the professionals from the amateurs.

A well-written blog attracts audiences. A stable audience eventually becomes a part of your network.

But this network is not just online. You can meet these people at times. Tell people that you will be at specific places when you are traveling there.

Doing this will encourage audiences to reach out and meet you, even if it is just for a cup of coffee.

Meeting people like this isn’t just to expand your network. You also get insight into their thought process, bring exposure to your work, gain experience along the way, and even make a few friends here and there.

Image via rawpixel@rawpixel

How Do You Start A Blog?

If you are convinced enough to try it and start a blog for yourself but do not know where to begin, that isn’t a problem.

To start a blog, all you need is a computer and a stable internet connection, and you are good to go.

Choose a Free Blogging Site

This is the very first step that will give yourself a platform and domain to get you started. There are a plethora of options out there. This includes sites like WordPress, Blogger, Blogspot, etc.

Each of these sites offer different functionalities, but they are primarily designed to cater to similar purposes.

Be Regular in Posting

One of the biggest things that kill a lot of blogs early on is the lack of regular content. Audiences do not like blogs that publish erratically.

Whether or not you have an exciting topic to write about, ensure that you are regularly publishing content to keep your blog fresh. This will attract more audiences than having great content that is posted once every few months.

Image via Patrick Tomasso@impatrickt

Share Your Content

Sharing your content is how you are trying to get an audience. A blog that is not shared does nothing to attract an audience.

Share it on your Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and any other social media that you are on. It can initially seem like a hassle, but over time, it will pay off.

Host Your Own Site

If you find that you do have an audience after a period, and want to host the site, then it makes sense to switch from a free domain and invest in a premium service provider.

Premium VPS hosting options are great since you have complete control over everything that is on your site, from the UI elements to the complete URL name.

How managed hosting like this helps is by giving your blog a unique identity that cannot be found with other providers. You are setting yourself apart from the crowd, and making yourself stand out visually as well as functionally.

This will be slightly more expensive than choosing a blogging site, but if you find that you do have a large enough audience, then it does make sense to start up your site.

Conclusion

Architecture is a profession where you need more than just your skills to make a name for yourself. You will need to showcase the world what you can do. You will need to advertise yourself to the world, and blogging is one of the best ways to do that.

Blogging carves you into a professional who does stand apart from the crowd of other architects who are also trying to make a mark in the world. Every step you can take to put yourself ahead of the competition can make a huge difference.