How Often Should Your Home Be Treated For Termites?

Termites can be a nightmare for houses, and we understand how worried you can get if you have dealt with an infestation in the past.

These are pesky insects that eat away into your wooden flooring and furniture and can spoil them altogether. Today, with advanced treatments that can be administered by pest removal companies, you can get rid of termites for good.

But the problem with termites is that they can breed fast, and even if a few remain well under your wooden board, they can multiply. Hence, you will have to use preventive methods and chemicals alternatively to make sure that they do not reappear.

To make it easier, we have listed down the steps that need to be taken between treatments. You will need to begin with treating the house and then follow up with the preventive methods.

Read on to know all about it.

How Often You Should Check For Termites?

Consulting A Pest Control Company

A good pest control company will not only administer complete cleaning but will help you with the kind of treatment that needs to be done for your case specifically. There are two kinds of 1-time treatments that could be administered.

Baiting Treatment

The baiting treatment method involves placing bait stations in the soil around a house. The termites are attracted to the baits and eat at it. They would also carry it to their colony, and once every insect has eaten it, they will die, and the colony will collapse.

Liquid Barrier Treatment

Another method is by using liquid barrier treatment. This is used in case there is large scale infestation. A lot of liquid termiticides are pumped into the soil around the exterior foundation wall. This is done on both sides, and gallons of chemicals are used to ensure that it seeps into every corner.

The chemical then binds to the wall and prevents pests from climbing them. If there are wooden surfaces outdoors, the liquid is also sprayed below them to prevent pests from growing or feeding on the wood.

Although this is a 1-time treatment, the liquid may not bind to the soil at once, and you may need to reapply it in places. So, make sure whichever company you are hiring, they have a policy for retreatment, and it should not cost extra.

There are companies that grant you a damage repair guarantee and will take care of all active pest re-infestation if it occurs within a stipulated period.

We would suggest that you let the experts do their job and pay attention to the measures that they tell you to follow. To help you out further, we have listed some of the tips that you can use to keep pests away.

Steps To Keep The Termites Away

Let’s face it, you cannot opt for a complete cleaning every month, and there will be long periods between each cleanup. It is essential that you maintain your house properly in between and keep it free from heavy infestation.

Read on to know some of our carefully curated tips that will fit the needs of your home and keep termites at bay.

Keeping Water Bodies Clean

First of all, ensure that you do not have any water bodies around you with standing water. This is one of the most fertile areas for pests to breed and grow in numbers.

If you do have a pond or a lake just beside the house, we would recommend getting a proper pond cleaner or hire professionals to do the job. If you are hiring people, clean up once a year to ensure good pond health. Also, broom the surrounding areas on a daily basis to prevent pests from growing.

In case your area is prone to heavy and occasional rainfall, you will have to be more careful. Rain keeps the area around a house damp, and that could be another reason for the breeding of termites.

Leaving Wood Away From The Building

Firewood and lumber are very prone to termite growth, and hence, you should not keep them very close to the house. What happens is that termite begins growing and multiplying in these piles and then slowly spreads to the house.

There are 2 precautions that can be taken to avoid that. Never leave piles of wood near the house. Please keep it in an outhouse or your storehouse. If that is not possible, then you can store it in the house but keep it off the ground.

As we already mentioned, wood can become the breeding ground for termites, and hence you will have to ensure that you store it dry. This means keeping it away from any surfaces that could provide it with moisture.

Soil is one of them, and it is essential that the wood does not remain on the ground for long. It stays moist and provides the perfect warm and humid environment for pests to grow.

Keeping your wooden furniture and logs away from it would help you control the infestation.

Regular Inspection

If your house has seen large scale infestation previously, you will have to be more careful while dealing with pests. Opt for a thorough inspection every month where you check the patio, deck, and furniture that you have placed outdoors. If you see any kind of damage, make sure that you attend to it immediately.

Also, try not to keep wooden furniture outdoors even if there is a shade on top. During heavy rain, water will come in contact with the furniture placed outdoors and can cause termites to grow. It is best to stick to metal chairs and tables for the patio.

Keep Decaying Branches Away

If there was a big storm or heavy wind which led to branches falling in your yard, clean them up immediately. Decaying branches can be one of the best environments for termites to grow, and hence you need to prevent it. If you do not have the time to clean your yard completely, at least collect all the branches and throw them away.

Final Words

Some homeowners may want to take the extra step in eliminating termites altogether, but continuous treatment may not be possible. This is expensive and not good for your own health to keep inhaling chemicals, so doing it once a year should be enough.

It is best to combine treatment with preventive methods that we spoke about in the previous section. Also, talk to the company about getting a damage repair guarantee, and you can rest assured that they will take care of any recurring infestation.

With this, we will take our leave, and we are sure you will be able to deal with pest control perfectly well. Let us know about your experience in the comments section below.

Until next time!