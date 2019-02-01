Imagine a cold winter night by the window with your favorite book and a steaming cup of cocoa to go with it, all on a plush corner sofa. How much better can life get? After all, nothing spells ‘comfort’ louder than a beautiful corner sofa in your living space.

Corner sofas can enliven a seating area, providing the utmost comfort when you need some peaceful head-space or want to lounge with your best friends, bathing in the sun on a weekend afternoon. And, if you’re looking for just the thing for your living room, then you’re in luck because, today, we’re going to tell you how to get the perfect corner sofa to give your abode a stunning makeover.

How to Choose a Corner Sofa for Small Rooms

Sectionals for the small room

If you have a house with a window looking out on a beautiful garden or waterfront view, then you should go for a corner couch without a second thought. Not only can it provide you with the best seat in the house, but it will undoubtedly enhance the aesthetic appeal of the entire room.

A corner sofa or L-shaped sectional provides more seating space for everyone. It is an ideal solution for a lesser space where you can’t put two love chairs, ottomans or even large recliners together without getting the place congested. A corner-sofa can also be used to subtly demarcate where the living room ends, and the other portions of your house begin.

However, it’s imperative that you measure your living room space and draw up a simple floor plan before you decide on a corner-sofa. This will save any spatial issues later on and prevent any unforeseen delivery stress. The good news is that there is a corner sofa for every kind of room if you get the details right.

Brighten up that bland decor with corner sofas

Corner-sofas are the perfect solution for enlivening and brightening any home decor. They deliver an appealing blend of a traditional sofa with a modern and futuristic shape, bringing you comfort and style that you’ll want to flaunt. It also lets you jazz it up your way with beautiful cushions and fine covers of different shapes, sizes and materials.

If you have soft lighting and pastel shades for the walls in the room where you plan to have your corner-sofa, we suggest you go with darker and richer tones to complement the delicate glow and surroundings. And, if you plan to keep your sofa in a sun-lit space, you can opt for more dapper light blues or nude shades to give it a sophisticated appeal.

For smaller rooms without a secondary exit or many windows, go for a short and sleek model that won’t take up too much space but will still give you all the benefits of a sectional sofa.

Fabulous corner-group or elegant chaise?

Choosing between corner groups or chaise recliners completely depends on your taste and the space in your living room. Chaise sofas are ideal for those who want to add an elegant touch to their conventional two-seater sofa set or to have a slight extension and room to put your feet up comfortably.

The L-shaped corner group gives you contemporary and edgy look that works well in every space, be it large or small. This is because it brings a minimalist design that does away with the need to add more and more to the room decor. They can be either positioned in the corner of a room or can be placed in a way that divides the room to make extra space.

Functionality

Corner-sofas are both popular and functional. They come in a range of designs (large and comfortable for families or sleek and modern for smaller spaces) and suit lots of different lifestyles. Maybe you need a casual work lounge or a reading space; maybe you just need somewhere for the family to crash at weekends.

How to choose the right design and fabric?

Other than measuring out the dimensions of your room and that of your sofa for a perfect fit, selecting the appropriate material is crucial when getting your corner-sofa. Whether it’s the upholstery (leather or fabric), the style (pillow back or casual back) or the cushion interiors (fibre, feather or foam), knowing how to clean and maintain your furniture will help them last for a substantial period of time.

Leather

Leather or faux leather is the most durable sofa material and very easy to clean. Simply dust weekly with a soft, clean cloth to effectively clear dirt or stains off the sofa. Do not use spray polish or detergents. In the case of tough stains, use a little lukewarm water (not hot) to gently clean the area, using it sparingly and only on the required locations.

If the leather is semi-aniline or aniline, then remember to avoid getting it wet. You should always use a specialized cream cleaner for this purpose.

Fabric

Fabric is always going to be considerably more difficult to clean than leather or faux leather upholstery. Dirt and dust cause fabrics to lose their lustre and fade away prematurely. However, there’s still hope in the event of an accident. Use a very soft and gentle brush to dust the fabric and cushions, and then use the correct vacuuming attachment to thoroughly clean your sofa.

Although velvet and chenille may feel lush and fabulous at first, they can flatten out with use. Always brush and vacuum to clean these fabrics and maintain the fluffiness of the material, and, ideally, use cushion covers to extend the life of your sofa. However, if you do not have loose washable covers for your sofa, it is strictly advisable to hire professional help to do significant cleanings. Also, do consider dry and spot cleanings that you can avail for affordable prices.

Act quickly in case of any accidental spills and do not rub, soak or allow the stain to set in. Absorb the spillage with a clean absorbent cloth. Do not use harsh chemicals or detergents to scrub anything off. If you do decide to use any specialized upholstery cleaner, test the solution first on a hidden area of the sofa to observe its effects.

Conclusion

Even though some may question the advantages of getting a corner-sofa for a small room, it can work to give you some amazing benefits and exceptional comfort. So, whether you’re looking to add structure and style to a smaller space or take advantage of an angular couch to break up a big room, a corner sofa could be the solution for you.

