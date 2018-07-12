How to Choose the Best Deck Storage Boxes for Home and Outside Use

Does keeping a clean and organised space for your patio or deck seem like an impossible task?

Perhaps you are doing it wrong. You might just be using weather sensitive containers to individually store your tools, where instead you can make do with only one box.

Yes! I’m talking about the new and improved variety of deck storage boxes.

These storage facilities are not only weather resistant but also, sleek in appearance and design. Capable of effectively storing all your garden tools, pool supplies and kids backyard toys, these patio accessories come in various builds.

But choosing the right one for yourself is where it gets tricky, from a rubber based build to wicker resin, the box you pick will depend on what you want to use it for.

So, today, we list a comprehensive guide just for you on how to pick the best deck box for outdoor storage.

Image credits shop.thefoundary.com

How to Choose the Best Deck Boxes?

Material

It is no surprise why this is at the top of the list. A deck container box can only be as good as the materials used in making it.

Most marketed boxes are of the flimsy build which gets ruined during the rains or snow. But the ideal container will withstand all the weather changes.

The proper ones are generally made of wood, wicker resin and high-density polyethene plastic. These units even feature waterproof finishes that can withstand years of use, bright sunlight and harsh weather conditions.

Cost

Deck storage boxes have different varieties of prices, depending upon the size, materials and features installed in it.

With the primary starting at around $39. A larger box with double lids and a lock could go for $100 to $150. For a furniture-quality storage box, it may even hike up to $100 to $300 and perhaps even beyond.

It is critical to choose the most cost-effective option that will not compromise on quality and yet fulfil all your needs.

Compact, Space Saver

For less than limited space on your deck or patio area, there are containers that can fit within 4 feet of space.

Equipping it can help you to effectively clear the clutter as you can neatly put away your tools. And if it’s rubber made, then the double wall construction will keep it leak-proof, and resistant to dents and damage. Moisture will not be able to seep in to cause harm or harsh odours to the items you store in the box.

Aesthetic Appeal

If you have a very traditional wooden patio, a wood panel exterior will be a very elegant choice (more so than wicker deck boxes), and it will go well with your wooden patio or deck. It will not clash or look cheap if you want to maintain the decor you’ve worked so hard to set up.

The storage bench for wooden boxes is user-friendly as it has an easy to open latch mechanism, allowing for quick open/close entry and exit to the storage box. You can even place a large cushion on top of the box if you ever need additional seating area when you have guests over.

Portability

If portability and ease of transport is your primary concern, then go for deck boxes that are light, compact and come equipped with handles on either end.

This makes it easy to transport the box to different areas, based upon what you plan on storing in it.

Organization

A nice deck is defined by how beautifully you are able to compartmentalize and store away your garden tools or grilling utensils.

The best of the desk boxes provide error-free simple set up which is not only simple but also well organised and allows you to finally put away all those tools and supplies which are sitting on the patio making a mess and taking up space.

Storage Security

Theft is a significant concern when it comes to any outdoor patio setups, so it is crucial to have proper security installed in your storage device.

Deck boxes with lockable lids will allow you to open/close the box quickly, and only provide access to those you want.

And needless to say, durability and material strength is a must. To ensure that your deck box won’t be easily damaged from external force once you set it up.

User-friendly

The more comfortable to handle the better it is. For deck storages that feature a control spring hinge lid. It makes the lid easy to open and close, and the padlock design system will not allow it to shut until you personally push it down to close it.

No more injured fingers or hands with this storage system.

UV protected

The sunrays apart from rain and snow are another significant hazard to look out for, which can adversely affect your deck box.

It is essential to make sure that the storage exterior can withstand the elements, all while keeping the items you store inside the box dry, mould-free, and odour free, year-round on the deck.

An additional rigid high wall construction will not only increases the box durability but also allow you to store nearly anything you want in the box. From garden tools and supplies, to pool toys, or cleaning supplies, everything will fit in the space neatly and will remain well organised in the space. Image credits www.walmart.com

Final words

Finding the right deck box storage rests ultimately on your needs as the homeowner. Because if you just don’t have a proper well organised storage space, your garage and patio will get far too cluttered.

It will be challenging to find the right tools for a particular job in such situations. An ideal deck storage device will effectively cater to this by supplying the items you need the most at a moment’s notice and in a well-organised way.

With sufficient storage space for the items you frequently use, and protection from the elements, you can’t go wrong with deck boxes. There are a lot of great options to consider, which are going to help outdoor space for a reasonable price.