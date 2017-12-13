Simple Ideas on How to Choose the Best Room for Your Christmas Tree

It’s time to deck the halls, and no matter your personal style — rustic, traditional or ultra modern — chances are you plan to decorate a Christmas tree this season. Before you get out the tinsel and lights, you first need to decide where to put the tree. Read on to weigh the pros and cons of each room in the house.

Dining Room

If your family celebrates the holidays with festive meals, parties and get-togethers, a traditional, tabletop or mobile tree will play center stage. Also, since many dining areas are near the kitchen, you will be able to enjoy the twinkly cheer every day at breakfast and dinner. Depending on your floor plan, the downside of the dining room could be its inaccessibility. Since most families spend their free time in other rooms, you may not be able to enjoy the tree as much.

Living Room

Living rooms tend to be more formal and situated near the front of the house, so this is a popular location because family and guests can enjoy the view every time they enter and leave the home. And because many living rooms feature a large window, it’s a great choice for spreading holiday cheer to the neighbors.

However, if your family rarely spends time in the living room, this means your decorating efforts can be largely wasted. To counteract this and if space allows, decorate two trees: one in the living room for the view and one in a room you use often.

Family Room

Sixty-eight percent of a family’s time is spent in this room or the kitchen, according to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles. A Christmas tree in the family room can maximize your enjoyment of the tree every day and will make the most natural choice when it comes to opening presents as a family.

Unfortunately, what makes this room a great choice also makes it more difficult. Spending so much time here means that bulky furniture probably fills the space, which may be cumbersome to move around to accommodate the tree. Also, breakable ornaments or electrical cords can pose a hazard for children and pets.

Home Office

Let’s face it, working from home around the holidays is great. You get to miss out on a cold commute and all the distractions of party-weary co-workers so you can focus on the task at hand: figuring out a way to bill the office for baking your own personal batch of cookies. If that’s your lifestyle, own it by putting your Christmas tree in your home office. There may not be a lot of room, but who says your potted norfolk pine can’t be decorated?

Front Porch

If your front porch is just a cement slab, consider warming it up with a simple outdoor Christmas tree. For a country-style version, decorate it with burlap, pinecones and other natural materials, and place the tree in a basket weighed down with heavy rocks so it doesn’t blow away. Opt for artificial red berries or poinsettia blooms for a more traditional look.

Setting up a Christmas tree on your front porch is a great way to add cheer to the outside — without having to use a cheesy inflatable Santa — and to welcome your family and friends when they visit for the holidays. The downside is the tree and any decorations will be vulnerable to the wind, snow, rain, sleet, etc. that may pummel your home this Christmas. Proceed with caution.

Entryway

If you live in an apartment or otherwise porch-less home, or if the north wind is likely to take down your front porch tree with one gust, set it up in your entryway. You’ll see it everyday when you leave home and when you return — it’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the season.

The one disadvantage of an entryway Christmas tree is that it may feel cramped by the many shoes, boots, purses, coats and groceries that overtake it everyday. To help your entryway rise to the occasion, try a skimpy tabletop tree à la Charlie Brown. The playful nature of this type of tree is perfect for busy families.

Bedroom

A lighted tree instead of a bedside lamp is one of the coziest ways to wind down at night. Plus, each person in the household can enjoy their personalized tree and their own individual pile of presents.

However, if you are placing a tree in the bedroom, be prepared to lose out on its festive views throughout the rest of the home. Accommodate for this by decorating other living spaces with wreaths, candles and other holiday displays.

Choose the Right Christmas Tree for Your Home

Full, 10-foot Christmas trees are a great choice for an open-concept living space with a vaulted ceiling. But for a small apartment, opt for a potted version or a group of three slender, pre-lit trees. Check out the many colors, sizes and other factors to consider by looking at all of the options online.

No matter which room you choose for your Christmas tree, remember there’s no wrong choice. So measure your space, choose the tree and celebrate in your own way.