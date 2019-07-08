How To Decorate Your Bedroom For Better Sleep

The bedroom is a private room made for resting, relaxing, and sleeping. People need a comfortable night’s sleep to replenish their bodies overnight. Not having enough energy can create issues like irritability, lack of focus, and fatigue. However, you might have difficulties in trying to get a blissful sleep because of your bedroom’s design.

That said, here are ten tips to help you decorate your room for better sleep!

Bedroom Decorating Ideas For Better Sleep

Buy a Comfortable Mattress

Bedroom-redecorating projects can start with the mattress. You might not be comfortable with your current bed. Perhaps it’s too hard, lumpy, or soft. If so, you may toss and turn all night trying to find that comfy sleeping position and you can choose from a lot of mattress types on the market like:

Adjustable

Innerspring

Airbed

Waterbed

Pillow

Foam

You may also consider memory foam beds to help ensure the structural integrity of the mattress remains even after several uses. Still, make sure to research before you buy a bed. Once you know your preferred bed, travel to the store, if possible. In here, you can test out the model if it’s the right size and comfort for your sleeping needs.

Choose the Right Color

If you’re planning to redecorate your bedroom by changing its colors, consider the right hues to promote better relaxation and sleep. Avoid bright colors like red and yellow as these tones may help stimulate the senses. Instead, look for hues that help promote comfort and relaxation.

Blue is a favorite color for many homeowners. Shades of blue may help soothe the senses, which might aid in encouraging better sleep. You may also mix blue with other different but similar shades, like aquamarine and indigo.

Aside from blue, you may consider renewing your bedroom with the color green. This hue may help introduce and sustain feelings of safety as it produces a similar tone to looking at grass and leaves. However, avoid using bright or neon green colors as it may stimulate the senses instead of bringing you feelings of calm.

Introduce New Lights

You may want to change the lighting in your bedroom to help you gain better sleep at night. Many homeowners install regular light switches in their bedrooms. These switches allow you to turn the lights on and off when needed. However, that may not be the best option for all individuals.

Consider investing in a dimmer switch. Easing the light’s intensity as you fall into dreamland may be better than a sudden change in the room’s lighting. In doing so, you may fall asleep more naturally. Think of it as your bedroom having its sunset.

Also, consider buying smart lighting systems in your bedroom. These lights come with connected mobile apps with which you can set specific times to brighten or dim the lighting fixtures to fit your sleeping preferences.

Install Blackout Blinds or Curtains

Darkness may be an integral part of an individual’s relaxing sleep habits. Your current blinds or curtains in the room may still let light seep through. You don’t want sunlight to hit you in the eye every time you’re trying to get extra hours of sleep in the morning. Also, you don’t want the lights of your neighbors to bother you every night continually.

Blackout blinds or curtains can help erase these problems quickly. These window shades are great bedroom accessories for those lazy Sundays.

Clean the Bedroom

A bedroom with too much clutter may not be a desirable place to sleep. It may even cause sleep deprivation as your mind may always be thinking about the mess you have to clean up. Also, a cluttered room may cause anxiety and uneasiness.

Decorate your bedroom design for better sleep by maintaining order. Also, if your bedroom doesn’t have mess sprawled across the floor, you won’t worry about stepping or tripping over stuff. You can also minimize unwanted falls if you try to navigate across your room to go to the bathroom in the darkness of night.

Consider buying extra storage options if you need more places to store your things. Separate the clutter into two piles: one for keeping and the other for throwing out. In doing so, you can help minimize the items you no longer need inside your bedroom. You can also find ways to maximize the space that you have by installing corner shelves or arranging the items in your room in such a way that space is utilized smartly.

Remove Allergens

It’s challenging to sleep at night when your allergies are acting up. This step is in line with the previous method of cleaning your bedroom. One whiff of the dust and dirt flying around your room may mean sneezing fits for the rest of the night.

After cleaning and sanitizing the bedroom, it’s time to replace your linens with hypoallergenic models. Furthermore, look for a mattress made from organic materials. Beds manufactured with natural ingredients like bamboo makes it difficult for dust mites and other unwanted insects to thrive.

Also, if there’s a rug in the room, remove it. It’s a sacrifice you have to make. The carpet or rug may be a defining piece for the bedroom, but if it’s causing you sleepless nights, it’s time to part ways with it. Remember, the fabrics found in carpets or rugs are akin to magnets for dust, dust mites, and dirt. Still, if you can’t remove the floor décor, remember to vacuum it as often as possible.

Remove All Work-Related Materials

Sometimes, you don’t need an extensive makeover for your bedroom for you to get a good night’s sleep. The process may be as simple as transferring all work-related items out of the room. If documents, computers, and other similar items are in the immediate area, your subconscious may keep on reminding you that you still have tasks.

Create a relaxing atmosphere in your bedroom by not having a workstation in it. After all, the primary purpose of your bedroom is for sleeping and winding down. You may even consider transferring the workstation in your bedroom to another area of the house. Not only will this help free up space in your bedroom for a more comfortable atmosphere, it will also help you stay alert and awake during the hours that you actually need to accomplish work because you won’t associate your workstation with sleeping, and vice versa. If you need reminding about any unfinished tasks that you have to do, you may opt to put a small table right outside your bedroom door instead.

Create Layers

Sleeping may become challenging if it’s freezing outside. The biting, cold winds may enter your bedroom, which may give you chills. Turning on the heating unit is an option, but that may cause a spike in your energy bill.

Instead, you can create layers in your room for extra heating. For example, add extra blankets on your mattress to emanate a feeling of luxury as if you’re sleeping in a hotel room every night. Another option is to install new blinds and curtains on your bedroom windows. In doing so, the room isolates heat within while keeping the cold air out.

Remember, change the décor after the cold season. Otherwise, you’re going to have another problem by turning your bedroom into an oven during summer.

Keep It Quiet

Many people can’t sleep with noise coming from their surroundings. At night, the body and mind need to shut down entirely for the day. The day may be full of challenging and stressful encounters, so you need a good night’s rest to replenish your energy pools. However, the slightest sound may seem loud when you’re trying to sleep at night.

There are ways to help keep the peace inside your bedroom for a blissful sleep. First, you can redecorate your walls by installing soundproof pads. These pieces of fabric do an excellent job in filtering outside noise. So, it may be an ideal bedroom accessory to have if you have neighbors who can’t keep it down.

Next, you can remove or replace noisy items in your room. It may be your ticking clock that makes you restless at night. Buy a new clock with a silent operation, so you don’t have to deal with this issue.

Go Simple

You may not need to go crazy with your bedroom décor unless it makes you relaxed. Otherwise, you can opt for the minimalist approach. Keep the calm personality of the bedroom by maintaining order. In other words, keep the essentials in the room like the bed, a bedside lamp, one or two chairs, and other simple items to complement the area.

Again, stay away from bold and bright colors. If possible, repaint your room to help create a minimalist or muted tone.

Getting better sleep may not require you to consume medicines. Instead, the solution may be as simple as redecorating specific areas of your bedroom. Consider the options found on this post to help you gain better sleep at night. In doing so, it may help reduce irritability and other problems caused by poor sleep.