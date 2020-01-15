How to Pack Fragile Items for Moving | The Secrets of a Professional

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Whether it’s a piece of fine art or a precious set of delicate china, fragile items require careful packing and handling to maintain their pristine condition.

After all, those pieces hold sentimental values, and it can be pretty devastating if they are damaged on the way. So, to avoid breakage or additional stress during the moving process, you’ll find a ton of different solutions that you can sort through. But there are only a few that are effective enough to get the job done correctly.

So, to make it easier for you, we have compiled a list of the best packing tricks in the following sections. This will give you a clearer picture of how to pack fragile items like a professional without having to bust your budget.

So, strap in and read on!

Packing Fragile Items for Moving

Prepare in Advance

Before you start packing, you should assemble all fragile items in one spot to get a rough idea of all the delicate items that you own. This will help you strategize the move and how you should go about packing them along with other similar objects.

It’s essential to invest a good amount of time in the preparation stage because damages can cost you dearly. And the best part is, when you’re well prepared for the move, you can arrange everything without rushing. Most professionals also take note of all the valuables that need to be packed as it helps to avoid any rush at the last moment.

However, it’s always a good idea to secure the fragile items until you’re done packing everything else in the house. That’s because the breakables require extra care, and as a result, it takes longer to pack them in comparison.

Avoid Over-packing the Boxes

The cardboard boxes have a shelf life, and you must have noticed that they tend to get flimsy over the years. So, first and foremost, don’t count on the old ones that you have been storing in the basement. It’s best to opt for sturdier cardboard boxes to prevent damaging the fragile items.

These new boxes can withstand the shock of quick movements and the possibility of punctures. On the other hand, you shouldn’t leave any space for the fragile items to jiggle or move in the box. Thus, packing supplies come to the rescue to reduce the risk of damaging the breakable items in the moving van and to keep your stuff safe.

But even overpacking boxes isn’t a solution with the hope that extra packing tape will help to keep it covered. In the end, bulging boxes make it more challenging for the movers to pack the van and increases the chances of the boxes banging together.

Use Plenty of Cushioning

When you’re looking forward to safeguarding fragile items, it’s essential to have a stock of packing materials at home. Not only do you need to use them for wrapping the valuables, but you also need the packing paper for lining the bottom of the box. This works as the shock-absorbing layer, which is the first line of defense for your fragile items.

Moreover, you can also use it in abundance to fill up any space inside the boxes. And this second layer of protection provides additional insulation for protecting your goods during transportation. But for those of you who don’t have the budget bubble wraps, you can use tissue paper in large quantities to get the job done.

On the whole, you should ensure that you pack the fragile items tightly to keep them secure and snug, with less risk of damage during transportation.

Mix It Up!

You can be as careful as you want while packing fragile items, but that won’t matter if you don’t place them in a sturdy box. However, that doesn’t indicate that you should purchase boxes that are uniform in size because having a variety is the perfect solution.

It’s best to look for an assortment of boxes from shoebox small to ottoman large. Then, you can easily pack the heavier items in smaller boxes and lighter stuff in the bigger ones. In addition to that, you can place the heavy products at the bottom and arrange lighter items on top; never try it the other way around!

When you have a variety of boxes with different dimensions, it gets easier to manage space accordingly while loading the van. And this also helps you remember the boxes that require extra care when they are being transported.

Secure the Electronic Items

Electronics are generally some of the most valuable possessions these days, so it’s imperative to secure them correctly when packing. You’ll find most professionals suggesting you to backup the digital data to safeguard against some of the worst-case scenarios.

And it’s always advisable to use the original boxes of those electronics when you’re packing. Otherwise, you can pack them in small pouches and allocate a separate box for the electronics. Moreover, if you’re worried about rewiring the items correctly, then you can take pictures of the devices before you disconnect them.

Pack Your Plates Vertically

Every single plate should be covered in bubble wrap. That is before you secure them with tape and store vertically for reducing the surface area. For additional protection, you should place crumpled paper at the bottom of the box, between the plates as well as on top.

According to most professionals, if you can find boxes known as ‘dish packs,’ then you shouldn’t hesitate to use them. These boxes are famous for having thicker walls that offer excellent protection to prevent damages due to sudden movements.

Wrap Cardboard and Bubble Wrap Around Specialty Items

For the odd-shaped items, you should be generous with the boxes that you select for packaging. This refers mainly to the fragile, irreplaceable heirlooms that truly deserve a separate box to themselves. It also requires smart packaging, so you should first wrap the items in bubble wrap to cover all the ends evenly.

Then you should place your fragile items on pliable cardboard and fold the cardboard until both ends meet. If required, you can place additional pieces of cardboard on top of your items and bend the cardboard up to the point where the objects are securely held.

On an interesting note, for that extra level of protection, you can place a blanket on the bottom, and a pillow on top. While your fragile, valuable item sits between these two cushions, you can be assured that the product will be safe.

Once the box is fully covered, use a generous amount of tape for securing the makeshift package to prevent objects from slipping out.

Label Each Box

When you attach labels to the boxes, it helps you remember where you have kept your valuables during the unpacking phase. Since not all the boxes are going to have just fragile items, it’s essential to label them appropriately.

And if you’re seeking the assistance of any moving company, then the labels would help them identify those boxes that need to be handled with care. But for interstate moving you may need help from a team of specialists; go ahead and click on this link for further assistance!

Be Aware of How You’ll be Handling Broken Items

It’s always best to take precautions when you’re handling fragile items because there are chances of them slipping out of the boxes. In case of an accident, you should first ensure that no one is hurt before clearing up the site. And don’t forget to keep safety gloves around because you’ll always find it useful in such situations.

As for broken electronics, you should assess whether it can be fixed or not before you decide to trash the item. However, the most crucial factor here is that you need to protect yourself and those around you from hazards, especially when handling broken items.

Prepare How to Unpack

If you have put in a sufficient amount of time for preparing and labeling the boxes, then you shouldn’t face any problem while unpacking. Since we mainly prepare for packing fragile items, it’s normal to overlook the part where we need to remove everything from the boxes.

It would be best if you also focused on developing a strategy to set up your new home after moving. And you should keep a mental note of how and where particular items are packed. This will keep you at ease without feeling hassled when all the boxes are delivered to your doorstep.

It also helps you organize things more efficiently and prevents the loss of any items during the shifting process. And when everything is unpacked, you should determine what supplies you can recycle like- paper, foam, corrugated fiberboard pads, inflatable air pouches, etc.

Conclusion

We often don’t realize how many fragile items we have at home until we start packing. In short, it can be nerve-wracking to pack and transport your belongings safely from location A to B.

A few tips and tricks go a long way in showing you how to pack them effectively. And you must have read that a little effort and patience can get the work done on time without having to deal with any frustration.

Now that we have come to the end of our guide, we hope it has helped you level up the packing game for your next move!