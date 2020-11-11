Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Building a career in architecture takes time, effort, and undying enthusiasm to convert challenges into opportunities!

Obviously, it’s easier said than done. But we believe that if you develop the right skills and rigorously follow a set of professional practices, you can fulfill your career goals much earlier. These practices or ‘mantras’ constitute the expansion of the skill set and developing a professional outlook that fosters growth.

Therefore, with this guide, we aim to create a holistic approach towards finding prosperity in architecture. After consulting several experts and new-generation designers, we’ve collated a list of 21 ideas for a successful life in architecture.

Without further ado, let’s get down to business.

Ideas For A Successful Life In Architecture

Give Your Career An Early Start

Freshers can start earning IDP hours straight away after high school

In case you haven’t registered yet, sign up for IDP and take the first step to licensure

Networking – The Sureshot Path To Advancement

Immerse yourself into the architect community and mix with everyone, regardless of age and experience level

Don’t undervalue an AIA membership and opportunities to establish contact with top players in the field

Don’t Invest Your Time And Effort In ‘Old Guard’ Firms

The new generation of professionals will ‘build’ the future

Architecture firms should welcome the ideas, innovation, and creativity of the young folk

Take a note of the way millennials approach challenges and tasks

Emerging professionals should feel valued and heard while being interviewed

Don’t Burn Bridges

Believe us when we say that the architecture realm is too small and interconnected

Your decisions and actions may have more significant consequences

Don’t Lose Your Patience Over ‘Know It All’ Clients

We all know who they are but you gotta keep your cool

Educate them about their options; use a multi-faceted approach to strengthen communication

Be professional and decisive

Most importantly, remember that you’re the architect in the room

Make Sure To Get Heard

Even the best ideas are hardly included in the project unless they are correctly pitched and defended

Any useful innovation and improvement is generally encouraged by clients

Aim For The Top Position

It’s your career, so every decision you make will directly impact its progress

Appropriate experience and compensation is the key, so make sure your job offers all of that

If it doesn’t, look for better opportunities

Rise Above Competition

Work hard at developing both soft and hard skills

Demonstrate your skills in a way so your contribution is appreciated by senior management

Utilize these skills to take on solo projects

Plan Out Your Career Path

Assess your career decisions and look back at your achievements so far

Your past experiences should guide you in finding a suitable job

Choose wisely and make up your mind about what you really want to do

Work every day to reach that position

Technology Is The Way To The Future

You should stay updated about all relevant technological advancements

Learn using new software and implement them in projects

Learn BIM while in school

An Internship Is Not A Full-Time Job

An internship familiarizes you with the functioning of a firm and how they work on different projects

Full-time job mandates responsibilities and comes with strict deadlines

Sustainability Should Be Your One True Calling

Learn and delve deeper into sustainable architecture and share your knowledge among peers

While in school, become an associate at LEED Green

Push for sustainability as a core idea within your firm

Champion The Cause Of Sustainable Living

Educate your co-workers, clients, and everyone involved about sustainable living

This will help expand the clientele in the future

Get Involved Within Your Community

Unfortunately, only 2% can afford to hire an architect

Get involved within your community to reach out to the remaining 98%

Learning Does Not End With School

You must continuously strive to update your knowledge of materials, technology, and systems

Avoid working in a stagnant work environment; get out and convert challenges into opportunities

Save And Uphold The Profession

More often than not, architects are undervalued as the general public is unaware about their work

Educate and demonstrate to people how architects improve the quality of living

Mentor The Upcoming Professionals

Teach and share your experiences with the next-generation architects

Mentoring is a two-way street; educate and learn something new in the process

Fix Things And Initiate New And Efficient Practices

Fix minor issues that hinder the workflow

Always work to streamline different aspects of a project

Efficiency goes a long way in winning the favor of prospective clients

Don’t Complain

Harness the optimism and enthusiasm of the new-generation professionals; consider their ideas instead of finding faults in every small suggestion

Be a positive and calming presence among your peers

Improve upon failed ventures and continue working on perfecting them

Finish The Task, Fulfill Your Dreams

You dreamt of becoming an architect and a good one at that, so go ahead and take the A.R.E.

Don’t lose sight of your ultimate goal and keep working to reach it

Don’t give up after a failed attempt

The Ultimate Advice

The simplest structure to build is a box, but we don’t make boxes

Architecture is about designing sustainable structures that can serve others, thereby contributing to a viable environment

Final Words

That’s all from us!

We hope these 21 ideas will come in handy as you advance in your career. However, you must channelize your creativity and make use of opportunities to showcase your skills. That said, there’s no one-dimensional path to success and you can experiment in different areas until you find your true calling.

Also, there’s no end to learning new things, so keep an open mind to new practices, innovations, and technology in your field. This way, you can stay ahead of the curve and make yourself more flexible and adaptable to significant changes. On that note, we’d like to take your leave.

Till next time!

