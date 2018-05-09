11 Design Ideas That Could Revamp Your Kitchen Swiftly

Giving your outdated kitchen a fresh look seems like a tedious process. The renovations and repairs can be quite an expensive and time-consuming affair, given there’s plumbing, electronics, ventilation, redecorating and many other tasks that keep on adding to your to-do list.

With your busy day to day schedules, it may seem a little too much to go ahead with the process. You might as well end up thinking that a full revamp may not worth your time right and money.

But, what you should know, is that you can give your kitchen the uplift you’ve always wanted without having to compromise on your time. All you need is a little bit of creativity and some hours to spare.

And if you need a head-start with some ideas, we’re here to do just that So let’s get started, shall we?

Get your kitchen painted

The best way to give your kitchen a new look is to get it painted. Wall paint generally tends to start looking old after a while, especially when it comes to kitchen where there’s a lot of heat due to cooking. Getting it painted in a new shade is something that will definitely give your kitchen a nice, relaxing makeover.

via Spencer Pugh@mrredbeardjr

You can decide what kind of approach you want for the painting as well. You could either go with painting your kitchen furniture or just the walls and tiles. If you have a little more time and money, you could repaint the whole space. Once you’re done, you can definitely see that your kitchen looks much more interesting and refreshing after a simple paint job.

Change the faucets

Try changing the faucets in the Kitchen sink and other areas in the kitchen where you have plumbing facilities. This may not sound like much but once you’ve done it, your kitchen does get different feel to it. And not to mention the obvious improvements in the water flow whenever you have a new faucet installed.

via Karolina Szczur@thefoxis

There are plenty of faucet options out there in the market that you can choose from. You could even go for something that has a better functionality than your old one, just to make your kitchen a bit more operational

Backlit Tiles

Nowadays, you get tiles with a backlighting function in the market. These are really pretty to look at and are useful too. You could have your kitchen platform surrounded by backlit tiles and they transform the way your kitchen feels in its entirety.

Not only does this give your kitchen a unique look and make it feel spacious and luxurious, but also it makes your late night kitchen more convenient in case you need to drink some water and go back to bed or for a midnight snack.

Change furniture

Be it a brand new tabletop or a new set of chairs, changing the furniture works not just with the kitchen, but with other rooms in the house as well. There’s no better way to go about a quick revamp than upgrading the furniture. New furniture always changes the way you look at the room. And we say this definitely applies to the kitchen as well.

via iAlicante Mediterranean Homes@ialicantemediterraneanhomes

So if you’re thinking of going ahead with this idea, you could probably go for some new shelves for extra storage, or maybe a new dining table and chair set that feels more comfortable and can accommodate more people.

Buy some new kitchen gadgets and appliances

Maybe your oven is outdated or giving in to all those years of usage. Maybe the fridge isn’t cooling well enough. Or maybe some other appliance in the kitchen isn’t working as expected. And if you’re considering a revamp for your kitchen, replacing and upgrading one of these kitchen appliances could always do the trick. This way, you could kill two birds with one stone..

Besides, there are always going to be better toasters, grills, juicers, ovens and fridges out there in the market with more updated technology and modern looks. A new appliance will go a long way into making sure your kitchen keep up with the trends while giving it a modern look and feel.

New decor

Who says you can’t have kitchen decor? The kitchen is one of the best places to put up some artsy pieces that are nice to look at and appreciate. Afterall, cooking itself is an art in many ways. And a tastefully decorated kitchen tells a lot about the people who use it.

Kitchen decor needn’t be extravagant. You could just have a still-life painting on the wall or some artsy stickers on your fridge. There are plenty of DIY tutorials out there that can help you re-decorate your kitchen and make it more aesthetic.

via iAlicante Mediterranean Homes@ialicantemediterraneanhomes

Install a pretty wall clock

It might not be the first thing to cross your mind, but a wall clock is one of the most functional pieces of decor you can have in your kitchen. There are plenty of good looking wall clocks out there and they’re quite cheap. They’re also very easy to put up and once they’re up on your kitchen wall, they add to the ambience of it splendidly.

Not to mention the added convenience you have of keeping track of time, especially when you need to rush out to work after breakfast or need to catch that latest episode of your favourite television show!

Lighting

You could improve the lighting in your kitchen or replace the current lighting system entirely. Especially since there are plenty of modern lighting systems out there that can give your kitchen a whole new look.

You can go with some smart lights that have sensors in them and are switched on whenever someone walks into the kitchen. Then there’s the fancy tube lights that works wonders with the overall appeal of the kitchen.

via Aaron Huber@aahubs

Here’s a small tip. You could just ditch the rest and go for suspended lights instead. They tend to go really well in the kitchen and feel retro yet pretty and ambient.

Storage

There’s a lot you can do to improve the storage in your kitchen. You can always add more cabinets, shelves, racks, cupboards and drawers to cater to your spacing needs.

If planned carefully, lan you’ll find that your storage upgrade will bring your kitchen a rather functional transformation that is both practical and improves convenient.

You could also choose to optimize storage with what you already have in your kitchen without having to install new storage facilities. Organize your shelves and sort them into categories. You’ll find that there’s a lot more space and room that can easily bright up your kitchen when it is well organized and everything is where you expect it to be.

Change the doorknobs and handles

Another subtle change you can make to your kitchen is to change the doorknobs and handles of the cabinets, doors and windows in your kitchen.

It can get rather annoying if the doorknob on your kitchen cupboard is worn out or rusty and or the if the handle on your kitchen drawer is broken. Doing this will get rid of the rusty or ageing door knobs and handles while giving your drawers a new look. It also helps you get rid of all the squeak and tightness in the knobs.

via David Edelstein@jlhopes

You can simply go for a plain set of knobs or collect designer knobs from the stores and get them installed.

Wallpaper and floor carpets

Put up wallpapers with colourful designs or artsy patterns in your kitchen is also a quick way to give it the much needed revamp. Wallpapers are generally easier to clean than kitchen tiles. You could also spread a carpet on your kitchen floor to add to the look. This not only makes the kitchen floor more comfortable to walk on, but also looks prettier and is easier to maintain. For example, if you spill a drink on your carpet all you need to do is clean it up or just have your maid handle it and not worry about the floor at all.

via Toa Heftiba@heftiba

There are tons of options for you to choose from as well and plenty of services in the markethat handle wallpaper work.

Conclusion

So, these are some ideas we have for you to choose from. There are plenty of other things you can try as well and your imagination is the only limit! if you want to go a step further with the upgrade, you can even try setting up a custom joinery or getting a deep clean service done. Remember, good food and a warm kitchen is what makes your house a home!