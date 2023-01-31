Imarku knives are worth buying. They’re made with the highest-quality craftsmanship, forged from premium-grade Japanese and German steel, and have been rated 5 stars by over 30,000 home cooks and professional chefs.

Choosing the most reliable knife set entails plenty of trial and error. In my experience, I consider these three factors as the most important: compatibility, comfort, and durability.

Fortunately, these standards were met by Imarku knives!

Let me share the top 10 sets of excellent knives made by Imarku and how you can use them efficiently for your culinary creations.

Imarku Knives Review – Top 10 Knife Sets

What I Liked The modern full-tang Pakkawood handle provides better support, comfort, balance, and a stylish finish.

The rust protection was developed by using high-carbon stainless steel from Japan which has undergone heat treatment.

The hammer pattern allows for low maintenance and easy cutting without food clogs. What I Didn’t Like Rust can appear when they’re wet for too long.

This 16-piece Imarku Japanese knives set is the best set of knives for butchering because of the following features:

Handles made from Pakkawood, which are heat and moisture-resistant

Blades are made from precision-tempered 58+ Rockwell hardness for precision-cutting

for precision-cutting Hammered surfaces for suction reduction and smooth cutting . They give the knives better non-stick features

. They give the knives better non-stick features Walnut wooden block for strength and durability

Additionally, this complete set has blades made from German high-carbon steel shaped in V, which helps in ensuring the grip balance and evenness of the following knives:

6-inch chef knife

8-inch chef knife

Bread and stock kitchen knives

Slicing knife

Utility knife

Paring knife

Six steak knives

To get the maximum cutting and cooking benefits from the quality materials found in these Imarku knives, proper maintenance with soapy water and a soft cloth for drying are a must.

Blade Material: High carbon steel from Germany | Blade’s Edge: Plain | Weight: 11 lbs. (per knife) | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Engineered Pakkawood | Tang: Full

What I Liked The Ultra Sharp Edge with a 16-degree angle helps with efficient meat cutting.

The high-quality knife materials provide long-lasting sharpness.

The Pakkawood handles are corrosion and oxidation-resistant, preventing detrimental environmental effects. What I Didn’t Like Not dishwasher-safe.

If you’re looking for a good chef’s knife that is both useful and visually appealing, you can try this patented 9-piece block set with a built-in kitchen knife sharpener.

These knife designs are made with HC steel blades, which ensures durability, edge preservation, and resistance to stain.

What makes these Imarku knives pleasing to the eyes are their blue-colored Pakkawood handles and the blades’ reduced-drag design. The integrated knife sharpener also helps.

This design, plus the Micro-camber kitchen knife end cap, ensures proper balance in the included knives:

8.5-inch chef knife

Bread knife

Boning knife

Slicing knife

Santoku knife

Utility knife

Paring knife

Blade Material: Japanese steel (with chromium) | Blade’s Edge: Diamond design | Weight: 9.34 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Engineered Pakkawood | Tang: Full

What I Liked The V-shaped tapered design allows both left and right-handed users to use the knives with ease.

The knives are hand-polished with a satin finish, providing a professional look and corrosion resistance.

The handles are ergonomically designed with military-grade G10 features to fit right in the hands with utmost comfort and sturdiness. What I Didn’t Like Knives feel flimsy.

This 16-piece Imarku set shines thanks to its cool blue hue, enticing users to get chopping.

The ergonomic handles fit well in the hands, and the 58 Rockwell hardness blades cut through meat like butter.

This set also has the following unique features:

15-degree hand-polished angle

V-shaped knives

Anti-slip mats under the block

Moreover, these extremely sharpened knives can make evenly thin slices because of their hand-polished angles, which also give them stability and sharpness.

The knives included in this set are as follows:

6-inch chef knife

8-inch chef knife

Slicing knife

Paring knife

Utility knife

Santoku knife

Additionally, the sharp edge from the V formation or tapered design of the knives, specifically, the best chef knife (8-inch), makes cutting through chicken breasts effortless.

Blade Material: 3Cr13MOV steel and ThyssenKrupp steel | Blade’s Edge: Razor-sharp edge | Weight: 11.86 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Engineered Pakkawood | Tang: Full

What I Liked The one-piece full-tang unibody provides a sleek overall design, durability, and comfort when holding the handle.

It’s dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning effortless.

The 9.97-pound weight and the serrated quality make the knives more manageable when slicing ingredients.

Sturdy pocket clip What I Didn’t Like Stainless handles can become slippery.

The best knives to choose from should always be dishwasher-compatible, just like this 15-piece Imarku kitchen knife set which provides convenience and easy cleaning for beginners.

This Japanese kitchen knife set offers different knives with premium high-carbon steel handles that are comfortable to grip. These include:

8-inch chef knife

Utility knife

Santoku knife

Paring, slicing, bread, steak knives

However, it’s undeniable that the steel element causes the knives to feel slippery and greasy without proper cleaning.

This setback does not strip off the certainty that these knives are made with the finest sharpness and excellent block quality.

They were tested by 100 chefs before hitting the market!

Blade Material: Unibody Japanese HC steel | Blade’s Edge: Serrated | Weight: 9.97 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Stainless steel | Tang: Full

What I Liked The double rivet feature in the handle helps secure the knives for smooth bone-cutting.

This Japanese knife set is made with solid, wear-resistant high-carbon German steel.

The sharpened blades in this kitchen knife set aid in clean and easy cutting. What I Didn’t Like Heavier blades.

This Japanese-styled kitchen knife set Imarku makes is a near-perfect knife line made of German steel that fits in any modern household, regardless of whether you’re a bone-cutting beginner, home cook, or professional chef.

Yet, what makes this set reliable are the handles. I didn’t need to worry about the blades slipping off the handle because of the latter’s double rivet.

Moreover, you can easily use the included kitchen scissors when shearing chicken bones and meat. The other knives in the set are equally advantageous in vegetable and fruit cutting.

However, these knives are heavier than other Imarku knives because of their thick blades, rubber grips, and rivets.

Nonetheless, the knives listed below still look immaculate and work professionally in the kitchen:

6-inch chef knife

8-inch chef knife

Santoku knife

Paring, steak, slicing, utility, bread knives

Blade Material: German HC steel | Blade’s Edge: Ultra-sharp | Weight: 11.77 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Artificial Pakkawood | Tang: Full

What I Liked The micro-serrated edge design is perfect for cutting steaks and limits plate scraping noises.

The ergonomic handle is made of Pakkawood, in double rivet, and with a full-tang design, for durability, stability, and balance. What I Didn’t Like Does not come with a block.

This Japanese knife set has been tempered through heat treatment to provide knives that can withstand harsh environmental conditions for a long period.

Furthermore, the durability from the heat treatment is elevated because of the wood handles, which are absorbent-proof.

Aside from that, the handles are designed to be foolproof when cutting with precision, whether they be thin slices or diced chops of thick meat. I found it PERFECT for cutting steak!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a kitchen knife block. A block is essential to keep the blades safely positioned for the knives’ preservation and user security.

Blade Material: Japanese HC steel | Blade’s Edge: Sharpened and serrated | Weight: 2 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Pakkawood and steel | Tang: Full

What I Liked The sturdy bamboo cutting board is conveniently sized for handy use.

The uniquely-designed bamboo wooden knife block makes one side of the blades visible.

The toughened stainless steel blade knives are sharp and lightweight for daily kitchen needs. What I Didn’t Like May rust when left in a dishwasher.

Preparing meals has never been as easy as it is with this 10-piece set from Imarku, which includes a wooden block, a wooden cutting board, and the following knives:

8-inch chef knife

Paring, utility, Santoku, bread, and slicing knives

The wooden block is designed to show one side of the knife, which is beneficial when cooking as you can easily identify a different knife from the one you’re using in a timely manner.

Moreover, the wooden cutting board provides the following benefits:

Durable and can take on light to heavy knife-related tasks with zero to minimal damage to boards and knives

with zero to minimal damage to boards and knives It offers a smooth surface that can protect the blades

that can protect the blades Firm enough to prevent unnecessary slips and slides when cutting

More importantly, the cutting board is placed at the base of the block for easy storage without taking up space on your countertop.

Blade Material: Japanese HC steel | Blade’s Edge: Plain | Weight: 9 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Artificial Pakkawood and steel | Tang: Full

What I Liked The super-sharpened hammered design favors comfort, versatility, and ease when sharpening and cleaning knives.

The non-traditional kitchen scissors or kitchen shears are practical for flawlessly cutting fruits, vegetables, and meat.

The hand-polished spine helps put in extra knife control and pressure.

Sturdy pocket clip What I Didn’t Like Blades need consistent re-sharpening.

Treated with high heat temperatures, this 16-piece ultra-sharpened, German stainless steel, hammered design set showcases unmatched sturdiness and durability.

Every knife in this set has been made with quality craftsmanship, as seen in these features:

The intuitiveness of the handle made from Pakkawood

of the handle made from Pakkawood Hammer design that keeps food from sticking to the knife, making it easy to clean and use for food preparation

for food preparation Topnotch quality materials for better survival and day-to-day multipurpose knife-use

The knives from this set are also relatively lightweight, which means you can use them for extensive periods of kitchen preparation:

6-inch chef knife

Bread, slicing, stock, utility, steak, and paring kitchen knives

8-inch chef’s knife

Sadly, there may be many instances when the blades need re-sharpening. Nevertheless, if you take good care of them (primarily by not putting them in the dishwasher), you can reap the benefits, such as long-lasting sharpness.

Blade Material: German high-carbon stainless steel | Blade’s Edge: Hammer design | Weight: 12.01 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Engineered Pakkawood | Tang: Full

What I Liked The premium angle makes cutting equal and precise.

The diamond-shaped handle provides a snug fit and a straightforward grip without straining the hands What I Didn’t Like The kitchen shears cannot be disassembled for deep cleaning.

If you live or work with a contemporary, modern, or minimalist kitchen, this 15-piece knife set will surely be your best kitchen companion.

The knives are designed to have a patented diamond-shaped handle that screams comfort and efficient grip.

Such a design for a chef’s knife won’t put too much pressure on your hands and wrists, making your knife cutting experience tension-free and stress-free.

Moreover, these German high-carbon stainless steel knives have also been refined in high heat to increase strength, enhance form, and elevate stain, rust, and corrosion resistance,

The included knives are the following:

Bread, slicing, Santoku, utility, parting, and steak knives

8-inch chef knife

However, you may need to exert effort when cleaning the kitchen shears, as food may get stuck in the middle with zero chances of detaching the halves from each other for deep cleaning.

Blade Material: German HC stainless steel | Blade’s Edge: Sharpened | Weight: 11.4 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Stainless steel | Tang: Full

What I Liked The built-in sharpener makes it quicker when the need to re-sharpen arises.

The ridged handle creates a rough texture to secure your grip when slicing.

The 18-degree angle sharpness of the knives, which have undergone hand-processed sharpening. What I Didn’t Like The scissors are not durable.

Last but not least is this ultra-sharp full-tang 14-piece set from Imarku, each of which showcases a carefully hand-sharpened edge.

It also has a built-in sharpener on the left side of the wooden block.

With an easy-access sharpener, finishing a day’s worth of food preparation is much easier, especially when frequent re-sharpening for fine cuts is needed.

Most importantly, the handles are designed in a way that prioritizes grip. The grip is essential in slicing as it provides knife control, which creates balance, resulting in precise cuts.

Unfortunately, I found the scissors to be not too durable, as they can break even when you open them an inch.

Blade Material: Japanese HC stainless | Blade’s Edge: Serrated | Weight: 9 lbs. | Construction: Forged | Handle Material: Stainless steel | Tang: Full

Imarku Knife Set Buying Guide: Factors to Consider

An Imarku knife will undoubtedly give you excellent performance in the kitchen.

Yet, from my experience, it would be best to consider these factors when searching for the best and most reliable Imarku set for your needs:

1. Compatibility

First, consider the kitchen knife’s compatibility with your work. If you’re butchering, choose a durable, strong, full-tang knife.

Meanwhile, serrated knives with partial tangs can do the job when you frequently cut fruits and vegetables.

If all-around chef’s knives are what you’re looking for, then compatibility won’t be an issue. All chef’s knives are made for cutting all kinds of food.

2. Comfort

Second, consider comfort. With this, you need to keep the following in mind:

Balance of the knife

of the knife Handle design for efficient grip

for efficient grip Length and weight of the knife

It all boils down to how easily you can grip the handle (without slipping) and efficiently cut through frozen foods and other food that needs slicing.

If you prioritize comfort on your list, you will have a more controlled and balanced knife-cutting experience.

3. Durability

It’s a no-brainer that durability is a priority when choosing knives, as it goes hand-in-hand with compatibility, comfort, and longevity.

When you choose durable knives that are compatible with your work and comfortable on the hands and wrists, you can use them for extended periods with proper care.

Moreover, in assessing the durability of the knives, remember to always check the following:

If materials are wear-resistant

If the construction is forged (honing steel)

(honing steel) If the handle is non-porous

Frequently Asked Questions

I’ll address some of your frequently asked questions about Imarku knives and sets below:

Is Imarku a Japanese Brand? Imarku is only inspired by Japanese art and culture, with Mark Liu as its CEO. It is not a Japanese brand. Where Are Imarku Knives Made? Imarku knives are made in China and Japan, where its major manufacturing warehouses are located. Are Imarku Knives Any Good? Yes, Imarku knives are good. From their santoku knife to the 8-inch chef’s knife, their knives are created with quality craftsmanship, materials, and forging. Are Japanese or German Knives Better? Japanese knives have a slight edge when your work requires precision in cutting, but German knives do butchering-related jobs better. What Knives Does Gordon Ramsay Recommend? He uses and recommends Wüsthof and Henckels knives.

Final Words

Are these good knives by Imarku worth buying?

In my experience, buying Imarku knives is a must (especially the 8-inch chef’s knife) for food caterers, home cooks, and even professional chefs!

Imarku offers crafted kitchen knives that are forged and made out of premium materials.

Here are some knives that go in every Imarku set:

Steak knives

Chef knife

Slicing knife

Paring knife

Bread knife

Santoku knife

Utility knife

Serrated bread knife

Choose the Imarku knife set that is most compatible with your work, comfortable in your hands, and suitable for your next culinary creation.