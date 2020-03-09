Intended as a comprehensive resource, Increments of Neighborhood is a compendium of recent built work for urban neighborhoods, encompassing the spectrum of building types financed/built by today’s American real estate industry – from single family and townhouses, through “missing middle” stacked housing, stick-built housing, large multi-family, and high-rise buildings. This publication is the only resource in the marketplace that tabulates market-rate products that fill America’s cities, as well as being a comparative resource that shows how these types can be deployed in a way befitting smart-growth using sustainable principles.

The only resource of its type, Increments of Neighborhood will demystify the understanding of costs and type, contribute to the public realm for the non-architectural professional, and provide a breadth and range of significant new information for experienced architects who typically specialize in a particular segment of building products such as hospitals or single-family houses, information with which they are frequently unacquainted.

Author

Brian O’Looney, A.I.A. LEED-AP is a design architect, master planner, and a principal at Torti Gallas and Partners, with a practice that focuses on making places of enduring beauty based upon principles of sustainable urbanism and community enrichment. He lectures on a range of topics for livable communities and sustainable development. O’Looney began his career at Cesar Pelli and Associates, now Pelli, Clarke, Pelli, and subsequently contributed to work at Weihe Design Partnership, now WDG, as well as David Schwarz Architects. Through his career, he has led the design of buildings across the built spectrum including an urban flagship grocer, a train station, a ballpark, multiple mixed-use downtown districts, hotels, high-rise multi-family buildings, simple townhouses, stacked housing, and affordable housing neighborhoods. Brian is a graduate of Yale University and the School of Architecture and Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Contributors

Alex Dickson is a project manager and lead designer based in Washington, DC with over 15 years of residential, office, mixed-use, and entertainment facilities experience including award-winning built projects in the Washington DC area, Florida, and Texas.

Her philosophy is to develop designs for thoughtful buildings that provide quality from the inside to the outside. She explores style options in conjunction with scale and massing, materials, and details to provide a final project that serves the client’s goals to provide great work and living space for the users while also adding to great streets and enriching neighborhoods.

Payton Chung is a writer focused on inter-related crafts that build cities and transformative places – namely architecture, development, finance, landscape, planning, and transportation. He has written for the Urban Land Institute, the American Institute of Architects, Streets blog USA, the Congress for the New Urbanism, the Metropolitan Planning Council (Chicago), the Real Estate Research Corporation, and the Sierra Club’s Washington DC chapter. He studied environmental policy at the University of Chicago and urban planning at Virginia Tech, is a LEED Accredited Professional in Neighborhood Development, and sees the promises and perils of planning every day as an active resident of the Southwest Urban Renewal Area in Washington, DC.

Kelly Mangold is a Vice President based in RCLCO’s Washington, DC, office. Her work is focused within RCLCO’s Urban Real Estate and Community and Resort Advisory Groups, where she has had broad exposure to a wide variety of project types. She excels at identifying key market opportunities and strategic positioning for complex projects, and has experience compiling market feasibility studies, highest and best use analyses, fiscal impact studies, and regional growth analyses.

Since 1967, RCLCO has been a prime resource for real estate developers, investors, the public sector, and non-real estate companies and organizations seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO helps the leading shapers of the urban environment understand and apply the trends driving America’s rediscovery and embracement of historic downtowns and new city creation. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics within a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end development planning and implementation solutions. RCLCO created a kit of analytical tools to model where value growth will occur, which markets are undersupplied, what product niches are emerging, and how real estate assets can be enhanced and de-risked at every point in the economic cycle.

Kelly is a licensed architect and LEED Accredited Professional. Prior to joining RCLCO she was an architect at Kohn Pedersen Fox in New York City where she worked on large mixed-use projects in the United States and abroad. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Architecture from Harvard University, with a focus on Real Estate and Urban Planning. Her studies concentrated on design and economics of the built environment.

Nat Bottigheimer is an urban transportation planner with 25 years of experience in coordinated land use and transportation planning. Nat has worked as a senior official in both state Department of Transportation and transit agency settings, and has spent the other half of his career as a planning consultant. At the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority from 2005 to 2012, Nat served as director of long range planning, and as an assistant general manager overseeing real estate and joint development; long-range planning; parking operations; bike and pedestrian access; and sustainability program development. Nat has expertise in transit-oriented development and station access planning, surface transit planning, transportation performance measurement, and strategic planning, policy development, and program development for executive-level decision makers. In 2018,Nat joined the Regional Plan Association as its Director of New Jersey programs.