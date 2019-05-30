23 Inspiring Kitchen Cabinet Ideas to Check Out Right Now!

It goes without saying that your kitchen is one of the most important place in your home, here we enjoy our meals, we spend quality with faimily and friends, we rest at the end of the day, and we power up at the start of it.

Naturally, everything contain is of paramount importance yet what ties pretty much all elements into one are the cabinets, these boxy thingies make everything function like one, they create the visual identity of the space and they speak of the personality of the owner.

Long story short, they are important.

That being said we have curated an extraordinary inspiring gallery and we invite you to take a look at the 23 best kitchen cabinet ideas that are trending today!

Inspiring Kitchen Cabinet Ideas

Deep Natural Wood

Envisioned for a large family, the kitchen below responds with timeless materials, wood and steel create a blend between modern and traditional beautifully.

With its rich wooden appeal, this has got a custom-made banquet designed by Nancy Nienberg and Joel Dean and stands separately from the kitchen, leaving more than enough space for everyone to move about.

Stainless and Paneled

Here is a kitchen sample with diversified modern cabinet designs and a lot of space for kitchen appliances. The Teka ovens and the Wolf cooktop are a perfect match for the steel drawers on one of the walls, while the white cabinets which are paneled stand beautifully unique on another wall.

The single island cabinet is wrapped in wood casing with a countertop made entirely from Carrara marble and beside it are Italian stools with a 1970s design. Along with this, granite is used for the backsplash.

Black on Black on White

If you are looking for kitchen-cum-dining room ideas, take a look at this one from a condo. Right outside is the balcony where the sun can lighten up the dark theme.

Jae Joo, who is a designer from Homepolish used white marble for the island and black marble for the backsplash. The black stools and white cushions add to the mixed theme.

Marble for days

The stainless steel kitchen island combined with fittings from Marcel Wanders provide more than enough space inside a small picturesque home.

Carrara marble is used for the backsplash, countertops, and most wall cabinets.

Lacquered White Kitchen Island

Simple, but appealing, this kitchen has an island which is constructed using white ash that is custom-painted. The beautiful small sink is by Julien, while all the other fittings are from KYC.

Stainless Steel Kitchen Cabinets

Here is another kitchen island which is made from stainless steel with walnut wood as the main casing. The cabinets which are coated with Ralph Lauren paint.

The extras are from different sources including the range and fitted refrigerator which are done by Thermador, a sink by Julien, BDDW’s stools, and fittings from Dornbracht.

Gleaming Galley Kitchen Cabinets

This kitchen design is taken as sample from one apartment in New York. The microwave and range of the kitchen are from Wolf and the hood which is custom-made is by Vent-a-Hood.

All the countertop parts are made from Calacatta Gold marble. The gleaming pendant light is by FontanaArte. To complete the look, we have chairs by Hans Wegner, a center table by Design Within Reach’s Eero Saarinen, and a refrigerator by Sub-Zero.

Contemporary Kitchen Cabinets

A kitchen design that assures calm mornings is what many people opt for. Besides that, it also creates more space in a small house.

In this design, we have the Boffi’s vent hood, kitchen cabinetry, and table, while the countertop is by Caesarstone, a range from Wolf with Miele’s ovens, and fittings including a sink by Dornbracht.

All Gray Everything

The main feature of this townhouse which draws all attention is the cabinetry itself. Painted with Benjamin Moore’ Kendall Charcoal and an Inca Gray basalt countertop with Perrin & Rowe’s fittings, this kitchen cabinetry has a very beautiful futuristic appeal.

Cerused Oak

The kitchen here contains custom-made kitchen cabinets with cerused oak and small details with brass. Notice how sunlight complements the overall cabinetry while bringing out the shine from the marbled countertop.

The backsplash is from our very own Marble America in New York. Other extras include stools from CB2, round pendant lights by Lambert & Fils, and Wolf’s appliances.

Matte Grey Kitchen Cabinets

Here is a kitchen cabinetry which is painted by Papers and Paints in Pure Grey 6. With wall tiles by Neisha Crosland and a pair of 1955 pendant lights, this kitchen has a vintage feel to it.

Glossy White Cabinets

This kitchen cabinetry contains a Corian sink and countertop along with Vola’s fittings. All the lights are by Bega and cooktop with oven by Gaggenau.

Dark Wooden Cabinets

Emmy Rossum’s kitchen cabinetry is by Scavolini with a floor runner which is from Stark. The hood and range you see here are by Bertazzoni.

Metallic Kitchen Cabinets

If you have a small living space but want a separate kitchen, this idea might be helpful. Mircea Suciu designed this kitchen by hanging a sliding wall that separates the kitchen from the main dining hall. Inside the kitchen are metallic cabinets which gives it a modern appeal.

Stylish Black Cabinets

Admire the chairs and the table in this kitchen which are by Jeanneret, while the cooktop, hood, and oven are artworks of Aster Cucine.

Minimal Glass-fronted Cabinets

This Tuscan house has melamine countertops with a prototype stainless steel sink of Boffi’s Aprile collection.

MODERN WOODEN CABINETS

The cabinetry here is from Henrybuilt with its PentalQuartz countertops to complete the modern look. The wall sculpture is a masterpiece by Manuel Neri, and complementing it is this sleek faucet by Dornbracht.

Pearl Grey Cabinets

You’ll find this kitchen design in one of the Gramercy Park apartments, with its Wolf’s kitchen range and Lefroy Brooks’ fittings.

Clean Neutral Cabinets

This is another kitchen cabinetry design that uses Calacatta Gold marble for its countertops. Its range is from Capital, backsplash tiles by Waterworks, and Apparatus lights.

Geometric Kitchen Island

This eccentric kitchen displays chairs by Josef Hoffmann, a Miele oven, Bulthaup’s countertops and cabinetry, Grohe sink fittings, lights by Isamu Noguchi, and a beautiful ceiling with a 19th-century vibe to it.

Vibrant Blue Cabinets

John Robshaw is the mastermind behind this amazing little kitchen. He designed the countertops with marble and custom made the dhurrie while Benjamin Moore threw on shades of Rose Quartz and Starry Night on the cabinetry to make it blue.

Teal Pantry Cabinets

Steven Gambrel’s apartment has a kitchen with Kallista sink fittings, a glossy Indigo Green counter, and an antique mirror from Olde Good Things.

Sleek White Kitchen Island

Here, brushed stainless is used for the island’s countertop. These chairs and tables are from Knoll, while the floor tiles are from Paris Ceramics.

The hanging chandeliers are by Tony Duquette and the Roman shade is from Duralee.

Final words

You might think that all these interiors are extraordinarily expensive and be discouraged of pursuing your dream kitchen, this is not the case, we highly encourage to take into account that cheap kitchen cabinets with extraordinary design are real, through a smart project with “regular” materials, you dream kitchen can be forged.

And there you have it! These are only a few designs out of many more out there. Let these ideas help you develop other ideas for a new astonishing kitchen!

See you soon!