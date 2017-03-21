Ivanhoe House / KUD

Located in the Inner suburb of Ivanhoe, sits a seemingly calm, unassuming modern suburban home in its moat of Australian granetic sand. The house is a clever orchestration of balancing tension that has created wondrous moments throughout.

Makris house can be read as a conversation of dualities, of heavy and lightness, public and private and of light and darkness.

The first expression of this tension can be seen from street façade, essentially two forms bifurcated by a double height black void, which forms a grand recessive entry.

On the one side we have a solid, rigid, rectilinear form, seeming weighed down by its own mass. On the other, elevated from the earth by a shard of black glass, symbolic of emptiness or absence.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Area:370 sqm

Architects: KUD

Photographs: Billy Kavellaris