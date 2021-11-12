Kitchen Trends To Look Out For In 2022

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

The kitchen is one space where a homeowner spends most of their time. So, isn’t it high time that you get it designed well?

In the last few decades, we have seen an increasing interest among homeowners to design their kitchen as beautiful as the rest of their house. And because of that, we have seen major innovations in the place where the heart of the home is. Your kitchen is no longer the boring place where you just cook food.

It’s a place where you enjoy your family time with kids and friends. So, it goes without saying that you need to pay special attention to it while decorating. But how do you do it right? In this guide, we are going to take you through all the trends that are going to be the favorite for kitchen designers in 2022.

So, without any more delay, let’s dive right in!

2022 Kitchen Trends

Focus On The Cabinets

Our design team has picked the fact right that there is a rising inclination towards fascinating cabinetry ideas. Wood, as usual, gets the award for being the favorite among users. However, we have noticed that people are experimenting with new materials too. And why not?

Imagine working with materials like plasters and exquisite stones! You can even try concrete and not just restrict that to the kitchen countertops. The best cabinets only happen when you let your imagination stretch to the point of creativity. Kitchen cabinets are just like all the other furniture present in your house, and you need to focus on them well to get the designs right.

Some people are also trying out more minimal cabinets that they are making with luxurious materials. And we can’t wait to see all the new designs that this year has in store for us.

Back To Closed Kitchens

For the past few decades, there is no denying that open kitchens have been in trend. However, we are predicting that in 2022, things are going to change a bit. It is likely that people are going to go back to the good old closed kitchens.

As people are spending more time at home, it gets difficult to separate work from leisure. So, many are considering going back to closed kitchens in order to not mix homework and their leisure time. After all, an open kitchen means more distraction and TV watching. Now, people want to spend more time with their family and separate the kitchen space.

With a shifting trend of working 24×7, there’s a need to allocate quality time for family, away from screens and electronic devices. A closed kitchen setup actually allows ample scope to connect with your family, help your kids with their homework, and have a good conversation during dinner.

Separating the kitchen from the rest of the household is only going to segregate the space and not make it a part of the living area. Thus, it will feel more intimate and cozy.

Experimenting With Colors

There’s no denying the fact that colors add a dash of life to the kitchen when done right. But what is going to be the right tone for your kitchen depends on a lot of things. The most important thing to keep in mind is the existing decor of your house. There’s no point putting a color that would make your kitchen stand out like a sore thumb.

If you have darker shade furniture in the house, you can go for burgundy and blue for the kitchen. We have also noticed a rising trend towards green, and we cannot be happier about that! Be it the cabinets or the accents; green will surely add freshness to your kitchen. There’s also a shift towards more muted tones and pastel shades.

It goes without saying that if you have a closed kitchen space, you would not want to make it look overbearing with dark colors. So, we see that people are slowly losing their love for metallic tones and darker hues.

You can even consider going for a minimalist decor with classic grey and white accents. This has stood the test of time, and we are sure that they will be a homeowners favorite in 2022 too!

Wallpapers To Beautify

We are so excited about the fact that people are no longer scared to experiment with wallpapers in their kitchens. Yes, you heard us right! Home designers have come up with a new range of wallpapers that won’t get damaged by everyday cooking activities in the kitchen.

This is particularly helpful if you have minimally designed cupboards and want to add a dash of fun to them. If your kitchen is done in monotone, you can consider putting wallpapers to enhance the excitement in the kitchen.

Just make sure that you do not go for the regular papers that are meant for installation in the rest of the household. Go for non-woven paper and ensure that your kitchen has good ventilation. This will guarantee that the wallpaper stays in good condition for a longer period of time.

Pro tip: Consider putting a water-based varnish once you are done putting up the wallpaper. This will seal all the open edges and enhance its lifespan.

Towards A More Design Centric Kitchen

Nowadays, people are as concerned about designing their kitchen right as they are about the rest of the house. If you are fascinated by dark wooden furniture, you can probably find a nice balance by adding a botanical wallcovering. With the right kind of juxtapositions, your dining space will become more interesting than ever before.

This year, we believe that there’s going to be a trend of brass accents and a special focus on the appliances and lighting.

There is plenty of brilliant kitchen designing software that you can try to make the most of the space. This will help you cut down on the costs that you would have to otherwise keep for hiring a good designer for the job.

Layered Lighting Techniques

A well-decorated kitchen without the right set of lights will fail to make a statement. People are focusing more on getting the lighting right, and because of that, there’s a shift towards layered lighting.

You do not need to keep the entire kitchen lit up uniformly. It is true that for your cooking space, you need bright lights to ensure that there’s no hindrance to the cooking process. But for the rest of the area, you can consider putting on mood lights and downlighters.

We have also noticed that there’s a growing trend of pendant lights and we are not surprised why! They are of the right length and can be installed on the walls or hung from the ceiling. It is best that you consider layered lighting or mixing up different light forms for the sole reason of creating separate areas within the kitchen space.

Concealed Kitchens

Not every homeowner has a big kitchen space, and if you are on the same boat, it is best to go for concealed kitchen decor. You can opt for chic decor with minimalist cabinets that hide the clutter. So, the entire focus will remain on the design.

You can even consider going for an open kitchen that will make the space look bigger than it actually is. Finish the look with proper cabinet knobs and kitchen lighting for the best results.

Using Statement Stones

For people who are feeling experimental, including stones in their kitchen decor would be a great idea. And we are not talking just about the countertops! You can consider installing some exquisite stone handles and racks on the kitchen cabinet and add some around your windows as well.

It is always a great idea to add a stone base to the kitchen island to bring forth a more layered look. This won’t make your kitchen look too vibrant but will surely add a tone of minimal design.

As the focus on kitchen designs is increasing by the day, replacing your stone accents can significantly give it a new look. This is particularly useful if you want to add chicness and style to your kitchen space. It is perfect for adding some dramatic elements to the space without overdoing it.

Think about it! Just replacing the subtle surfaces in your kitchen with stones of neutral shade would have a huge impact on enhancing the look. And if you are on the lookout for a little drama, go for stones with veins in contrasting colors.

If you are really fascinated by the idea of stone installation in the kitchen, you can even check out stone countertops and sinks that will only add to the look.

Reflecting Your Aesthetic

Who wouldn’t want a warm fuzzy feeling when they enter their kitchen? With the right kind of wood, color, and texture, you can add a richness and depth to your kitchen that was not possible earlier.

Your primary focus should stay on the fact that the design and decor should reflect your sense of aesthetics. When done right, it will feel like an extension of yourself. You should design the kitchen in a way that meshes well with the rest of the home decor.

We have also noticed a trend where people are putting up their favorite heirlooms in their kitchen. Now, isn’t that amazing? As we said, use your kitchen space to showcase your favorite art pieces or book collection. Do not restrict yourself, and you can make full utilization of this space.

Think of this space as a mini-museum that you can use to show the collectibles to your guests. The objects that you have so happily collected over the years can find a display place here. This will just make the place feel cozier, and you will see that your family members will slowly start gravitating towards the kitchen and spend more time here.

If you do not have open cabinets, it is best to use opaque glass to ensure that your collectibles are visible. This helps you hide the unwanted clutter, while showcasing everything that you would like to.

Making The Most Of Things

When designing your kitchen, remember that it is best to make the most of the materials that you are using. Not only will it help you cut down on the costs, but it will also help save space and make your kitchen look more prominent.

For example, if you are using steel to make a kitchen countertop, try not to just stop at that. You can also use the steel as a base, and the whole unit will act as a divider. Now, that’s what we call multi-functionality!

This helps bring a touch of minimalism and gives your kitchen a bold look!

Plants To Make The Space Livelier

What can be better than putting natural plants in your kitchen space? This is a great idea if your kitchen receives a bit of sunlight during the day. You can consider putting beautiful indoor plants that would keep your space fresh and make it look amazing.

As we have mentioned earlier, green is in trend, and this is one good way to add color to your kitchen space.

Not many people dare do it because of the extra effort that they have to put in to take care of the plants. But nothing good comes unless you go the extra mile. And if you are willing to put in a little more effort, why not plant some herbs by the window? This way, you will not have to visit the local supermarket for supplies and can have a healthy kitchen garden.

Also, we have a pro suggestion for you. In case there is no natural light, you can even think of installing artificial lights for the plants. And don’t worry, not every plant is high maintenance!

Finding The Perfect Faucet

In the past, we have seen that people have hardly paid any attention to installing the right kind of faucets in the kitchen. However, they play a major role in determining the look of your cooking space. When done right, they bring a lot of depth and character to the kitchen.

Our in-house team, after much research, predicts that there will be a rising trend toward L-shaped faucets in 2022. Not only do they look good, but they are also space-saving. Installing an L-shaped faucet in their kitchen sink is definitely an excellent idea for people who like the minimalist decor.

They score a perfect ten on utility, too, as there’s no way that your utensils will get stuck in the tap’s curve.

A Proper Mix Of Vintage And Modern

2022 will be all about breaking the rules, and we cannot be happier about it. So, this year you can bravely mix antiques and modern home decor ideas in your kitchen. This will give your kitchen a homely feel, and you will surely love the lived-in aura that it creates.

Unlike sticking to just valuable collectibles that give the feel of walking into a museum, this will feel warm and welcoming. If you are feeling experimental, you can always visit an antique store to get some beautiful accents to go with the decor. And for vintage cabinets and accents, we suggest you visit your local fairs and flea markets to get the best deal.

Mixing these two styles would help you enjoy the best of both worlds. You can fully utilize the space and make the most of what you have. This way, you can enjoy the timeless aura that this kind of design imparts and enjoy the utility it provides.

Minimalism All The Way

This year, more and more people are going to go entirely minimal for their kitchen decor. And a minimalist design for the kitchen does not only mean fewer pieces of furniture.

What it means is that there will be more smooth surfaces and fewer handles and shelves. There will be touch to open cabinets that will be highly utilitarian in nature. As a result, you do not have to worry about clothes getting stuck to the handles or bumping into a cabinet and hurting your toes.

When the external hardware elements in the kitchen are less visible, it gives scope to the other elements to get their limelight. If you have wooden flooring or accent lighting, they get the proper focus, and the attention is not lost in the visual clutter.

Glass Partitions To The Rescue

Why make your kitchen space look cluttered when you can make it look clean? If the kitchen space is compact and you want to create a semi-partition and not go for a closed kitchen, glass is your best bet.

Glazed glass is perfect for this purpose as it helps to create an ideal separation without maintaining total isolation. With a compartment made of glazed glass, you can create a separate kitchen space from the rest of the household and not make it look cluttered with a concrete or wooden wall.

And the best part is that the flow of light is not compromised! Be it the natural light in the morning or the accent lighting during the other times; a glass partition would allow a free flow of light. Glass creates an illusion of a bigger space to the viewers without completely opening the access to the area.

You can even consider erecting a half partition in case you want the space to look even more spacious.

Smart Kitchens

Why just use a smartphone and not make your kitchen smart as well? With people becoming busier by the day, there’s a move towards making the kitchen more convenient to use. And that is only possible when the appliances are easy to use and are high-end in nature.

People who are on budget are choosing convenience over decor. That means they are spending more on installing high-end electronic devices that can cut down on their working time. You would be surprised to know that there are refrigerators that can order supplies from the grocery store when they are about to get over. That’s a smart fridge for you!

And it is not just restricted to that. You can conduct your research and see the kind of smart appliances the market has to offer. The innovations are only getting better with time, and it seems like the sky is the only limit.

Herringbone Design

There’s no doubt that herringbone floors are going to be the talk of the coming season as we see a gradual rise in their popularity. This is ideal for those who like their kitchen decor to appeal to everyone who visits their home.

It is best to go for it if you have a knack for contemporary-style kitchen space. Designers love it for the kind of warmth and texture that it adds to the decor. People are bound to notice it, and you can rest assured that it will be a good conversation starter.

You must be thinking that getting a herringbone floor would be very expensive because nothing in timber is cost-effective. But let us tell you that it is not the case. Floor designers have been working on getting the same look but at a more affordable rate for years now.

And they have been successful! So, now you can get exquisite herringbone floor designs in porcelain and LVT too.

Wooden Decor

Wooden furnishing has been in trend for decades, and there’s no way it is going away in 2022. Certain designs are timeless, and this is one for sure.

Every year, we see that people are getting more innovative and creative in the ways that they are using wood for decorating their kitchens. There’s no doubt that even a normal wooden kitchen would look elegant, but then why stick with basic?

You can get as creative as you want to, and there’s no need to stick to the basics. A wooden kitchen would make you feel close to nature, and there are many ways that you can experiment with the material. Whichever way you plan to use wood for kitchen decor, rest assured that it would exude style and a timeless aura.

Recycled Decoration

With environmental pollution going up by the day, recycling things is one good option. And that stands true for your kitchen too.

We have noticed a growing popularity of second-hand kitchen ideas for the last few years, and we are predicting it will continue in 2022 as well. To be honest, this year it will be at its peak. Recycling is not only good for the environment but is also pretty cost-effective.

It is great from the sustainability perspective and also affordable from the customer viewpoint. You can contact the designer houses and see if they are willing to sell their ex-display kitchens. These stores even participate in flea markets sometimes where you can buy their kitchen decor for half the price.

However, you do not have to only rely on the stores for this purpose. Find out if your friends are putting anything up for sale that might go well in your kitchen. Or you might reuse some of the furniture that is already present in your house and can find a new place in the kitchen.

It is a great idea to introduce efficient recycling bins in the kitchen that would make your activities eco-friendly. This would allow you to recycle waste properly. And for this purpose, it is very crucial that you store dry and wet waste separately.

Kitchen As Workspace

While many people are craving to go out of their home and find good Cafes that they can work from, some are carving out office space in their kitchens.

It is totally possible if you are on the same page and want to create a cozy workspace in your kitchen. But you need to ensure that you design it well. For this purpose, you have to make concealed office units that are not visible when you are not working.

This way, you can work and take mini-breaks when you cook food for the family. In short, now it is possible to find a neat and quiet working space in your kitchen. When designed right, your kitchen can no doubt be multi-functional.

In-Built Dining Area

When designing your kitchen, it is important to take care of two things: aesthetics and utility. They go hand in hand, and focusing on one does not mean that you have to give up on the other.

Some people are making the most of the space and combining their kitchen and dining area. This is best for those who have a compact living space. A dining booth that is attached to the kitchen makes the place very cozy, and you can serve food directly from the kitchen countertop to the dining table.

Families really love this setup, and we see a growing trend towards this. It works equally well for small and big kitchen spaces. You can put beautiful throws and cushions on the dining booth and nice little planters on the table to make the space look more cozy and jovial.

Gold In Trend

While it is true that everything that shines is not gold, it might do some good to your kitchen if you use some. We have seen that copper and brass have enjoyed their place in the kitchen for the longest time. But this year, it is going to be gold.

The love for metallic kitchen decor has always been there. However, the popularity of golden decor is fairly new. Therefore, instead of brass and nickel handles, we would suggest that you give gold a try.

You can use a touch of gold anywhere you like. Be it the faucet or the cabinet knobs; gold would look good anywhere. However, keep in mind that less is more when you are using gold in your kitchen decor. Using too much of it might add extra bling that is not suitable for everyday use.

Also, it is important to note that using gold in your kitchen decor is pretty high-maintenance, and you should clean it regularly to maintain it. Or you can take the help of a cleaning service who knows how to handle this kind of decor without damaging the accessories.

Love For Marbles

An all-marble decor might seem to be a little over the top, but not when you do it right! Marble, just like wood, is a timeless material, and there’s no way that you can go wrong with it.

Depending on how you want the decor to be, you can use marble accordingly. There’s no doubt that marble adds a high-end and luxurious feel to your kitchen decor. And when it is combined with gold or brass accents, the aura in your kitchen will become exhilarating.

Lighter shaded marble such as cream and grey goes very well with darker color accessories done in blues and greens. But what is going to be the next big thing is veined marbles. And you can experiment as much as you want with them. You can get fewer or more veins and even ones that are in contrast to the base color of the marble.

Final Words

With that, we have reached the end of this comprehensive guide!

We hope that you had a good time going through the rocking trends that kitchen designers will implement in 2022. Be it building elegant kitchens or smart ones; it is essential to always stay up to date with what is the trend and what is not. Luxury kitchen designers are always on the lookout for what can work best for your kitchen.

When designing your kitchen space, it is essential that you make sure that it is both aesthetically pleasing and utilitarian.

And all the trends that we have discussed in this guide focuses on these two aspects. In case you have any more suggestions, we would love to hear from you in the comments sections below. For more guides on home designs, keep a watch on this space.

Until next time, adios!

