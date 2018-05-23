Learn How To Sleep Better At Home

Good sleep is not just essential to a healthy body, but also crucial for a healthy mind!

There are a lot of people who would agree with what we mentioned above. Because, both your body and mind cannot function properly if it weren’t for a good night’s sleep.

They say sleep is the best kind of meditation. However, due to the drastic change in people’s lifestyle today, and the increasing stress levels don’t make it any easier on your sleep cycles.

As a result of irregular sleeping patterns, both your physical and mental health will be disturbed, thus affecting almost every waking moment of your life.

Now, this takes quite a toll on your energy, emotional balance, productivity and even the weight of your body. And not to forget all those ailments that could get you running around the hospitals.

Featured Image via Logan Nolin@logannolin

So, how do you make sure you can have a better sleep at home and eventually improve the health of your body and mind? Well, worry not, we’ve got some tips that could probably help you out. And here we go!

Image via Annie Spratt@anniespratt

Make sure you have a bedtime routine

Establishing a proper bedtime routine will help you in more ways than you can imagine. Most importantly, a well-set routine before you go to bed will make sure that your body understands that it’s time to take off for the day and keep all the day’s stress away from the mind.

So, try and make your own schedule, along with the exact time window where you must retire to bed, and stick to it every single day without fail.

Sip on a nice cup of chamomile tea

Chamomile tea can be really soothing to your body, especially when you take it before going to bed. It could help reduce anxiety and stress, which might be keeping you from falling asleep.

Image via Ty Carlson@tywayne

Ensure that your bed is comfortable

Get cozy. This is one most important thing you should make sure in order to have a comfortable sleep. Your covers, mattresses, pillows – all of them should be comfortable, so you wouldn’t wake up with an aching neck, or keep rolling in your bed all through the night.

You can probably experiment on different mattresses and find the one that best works for you. A memory foam mattress could be a good bet for sound sleep, owing to its firmness and other features.

These days, there are even some unique options like a recycled mattress, which promise to give you a comfortable sleeping experience.

Stay away from electronics

One thing that you must follow without fail – stay away from the electronics! Be it a laptop or a phone, make sure you keep it away before bedtime. Check your emails or messages even before you get on the bed, so that you could solely focus on sleeping instead.

If you cannot fall asleep, then probably pick up a book. But make sure it’s a paperback and not kindle or other ebook readers because the light from the device might not let you fall asleep quickly.

Exercise regularly

If you’re suffering from insomnia, then working out regularly can actually help you, according to a study. And while it’s already known that exercising can improve the overall quality of the sleep, try doing it a couple of hours before bedtime as you get exhausted. And also, the all that adrenaline boost after the workout will not be able to keep you up at night for long.

Try and get at least seven hours of sleep

Sleep deprivation has not only led to increased stress levels in the people these days, but they have also been responsible for increasing the risk of certain conditions like diabetes.

So, make sure that at least seven hours of your day is allotted to sleeping in your daily schedule. We agree that not everyone gets that kind of sleep every day, but it never hurts to try.

Image via elizabeth lies@elizabethlies

A power nap in the day helps

You might be wondering how a daytime nap could help you have a good night’s sleep. But it does help! A ten to thirty-minute sleep, preferably after lunchtime ensures that you sleep well at night.

But don’t go beyond that, as a longer siesta can make you feel all groggy once you wake up. And how can we forget those headaches when you wake up suddenly?

Keep the bedroom cool

If your bedroom has an extreme temperature, be it hot or cold, you might have disturbed sleep. When you keep the temperature moderately cool, ideally between 60 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit, you could get rid of this broken sleep easily.

Set up a consistent wake-up time as well

It’s not just about setting a bedtime routine every day, ensure that you also have a regular wake up time every day. And stick to the same even over the weekends. This completes your attempt to regularize the whole sleep cycle, and can eventually do you wonders.

Image via Max Hofstetter@bureauh

Take a shower before the bed

Taking a nice shower before you go to sleep, especially with warm-hot water could help you unwind. It also lowers your body temperature, thus making you want to sleep.

Make up for the sleep that’s lost

For whatever reasons, you might stay up for too long for few nights in a row. And this affects your functioning. So, when you find yourself free for a little while before the bedtime, the best thing to do is sleep early and repay the debt of the sleep that’s lost.

This also works for students who want to pull all-nighters before their exams. But instead of making up for lost sleep, they could bank on their sleep instead, by sleeping for a few hours more the day before, or probably taking long afternoon naps.

Avoid caffeine at any cost

Keep caffeine only to your mornings and afternoons. Make sure you don’t have one too late in the evening unless you’re working late nights. Because, your caffeine cravings and fixes could actually last for hours, thus taking a toll your sleep.

Image via Hutomo Abrianto@hutomoabrianto

Listen to music that’s soothing

A lot of us have the habit of listening to music before sleeping. And it’s a good thing. However, there’s a catch. Listening to fast-paced songs or genres like heavy metal, EDM could interfere with your sleep. Music with lyrics can also be distracting.

So it’s better to stick to instrumental, and other soundtracks that are serene, and pleasing to the ear when you’re trying to fall asleep.

Keep your bedroom dark

Bright lights can meddle with your bedtime as they are unpleasant. Especially the blue lights emitted from the electronic devices can be quite harsh on you. So, ensure that the bedroom lights and lamps are dimmed before you fall asleep. Also remember, when it comes to lighting in your room during bedtime, you must follow one mantra: the darker, the better.

Practice Progressive Muscle Relaxation

Once you’re on the bed, try the progressive muscle relaxation technique, one place at a time. Start with your feet, by tensing all those muscles for a few moments before relaxing them. An easy way to keep track is counting to five before you relax the muscles.

Repeat the same for various muscle groups in the body, right from the toe to the head. You can even pair this up with meditation, which helps you focus on your breath and preps you up for the much-needed sleep.

Conclusion

Now, these are a few ways that can help you sleep better over the night, but just remember it’s all you at the end of the day. Ensure that you make some changes to your lifestyle, and add a proper sleep schedule to your daily routine along with a nourishing diet and regular workouts.

As they say, Sleep is the golden chain that ties health and bodies together. And it’s in our hands to make sure that we don’t give up on it!