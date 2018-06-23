27 of the Best Lego Architecture Sets to Collect

We all need a bit of Lego in our lives, be it young and old. And if you are someone who thinks Lego is not for you, then prepare to be proven wrong. Because we’re here to change your mind! Check out these fabulous lego architecture toy sets that’ll surely make a believer out of you!

Image via Jayden Yoon@jaydenyoonzk

The 27 Best Lego Architecture Sets

Want to build a historical monument?

With the Farnsworth House, LEGO Architecture set, you get LEGOs designed by architects to help you recreate architecture history.

Look out for:

A booklet containing all the information you ever wanted about the original house

An easy-to-create collector’s set

546 pieces to satisfy your LEGO curiosity!

How did Frank Lloyd Wright feel?

Step into the shoes of America’s most famous architect as you build one of his most famous buildings using LEGO.

Check out:

Over 100 pages of instructions to construct an 800 piece behemoth!

Built to come apart so that you can look at the intricacies

Made in the color that Wright used for his sketches!

Love structures which blend with nature?

Villa Savoye is famous for being a modernist marvel. Here, you can re-create the structure and marvel at the details of an art piece.

Check out:

A detailed booklet with all the information

Specially designed lower level to depict the original!

Built by actual architects

Let’s create buildings! With a completely free-form set of LEGOs, you can build whatever you want.

Look out for:

1210 unique pieces!

Simple white bricks for creating complex structures

A blank canvas for you to study architecture

How to re-create a modern marvel?

Simple, get yourself this set designed by architects and build yourself the tallest building in the world!

With special design features!

Creative build strategies you will learn

Create for yourself an architecture marvel

Built for the history buff!

With intricate designs and an unknown soldier’s tomb to boot, this LEGO build will have you at it for hours.

Check out for:

The LEGO version of eternal flame!

Statue-adorned pillars and structural details

A book exploring history as well as the build!

The rarest LEGO bricks!

Explore slopes and colors in this unique LEGO build, which comes with unique LEGO pieces you would want to add to your collection!

Check out:

Slopes and other creatively shaped curves of the opera house

Special dark tanned LEGO bricks

With blue stud baseplate to mimic the sea!

Build yourself some history!

With this LEGO set, you can recreate a marvel of the world. Specially designed LEGO bricks to replicate the designs of the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Built for the LEGO adult!

Comes with a booklet exploring the wide history of the leaning tower of Pisa

Specially crafted pieces that allow the finished structure to be moved

Ever wanted to visit Paris?

Now, you can bring Paris home with this miniature Eiffel Tower building set. Set your sights on

A collectible booklet exploring all the history of the tower!

321 pieces to satisfy an architect soul

A show-piece you can move around

Wish to learn more about the Prairie School style?

Make LEGO educational by re-creating this Frank Lloyd Wright marvel at home. With intricate designs and special build techniques, this will help you understand your favorite architecture marvels better. Look at:

A collectible booklet detailing the fascinating history!

Special LEGO bricks made with the help of Adam Reed Tucker!

With 2276 unique pieces!

Revisit London!

Create for yourself the London Eye, Big Ben, National Gallery and more with this collection. A difficult build that will keep you hooked for hours!

Look out for:

Special LEGO bricks made with the help of architects

A booklet detailing the history of London Skyline

Many historical individual buildings!

Take a tour through Venice!

Feel positively Victorian while recreating the horizons of Venice in your LEGO room. Build up the Bridge of Sighs, St. Marks Basilica, St. Theodore and more.

Look out for:

Customised LEGO bricks that have been made with architects

5 inch high and 9-inch wide skyline!

212 pieces!

Multiple landmarks in one!

Marry the modern with the historical.

Chicago is famous for its eclectic architecture. Build up multiple buildings with their unique flavors to recount your visits to the place.

Check out:

Incredibly detailed booklet with history and architecture information!

Over 7 inch high and 8-inch wide structure

444 pieces to keep you busy!

Multiple buildings including Willis Tower, John Hancock Center, Cloud Gate, DuSable Bridge, Wrigley Building and the Big Red.

Want to go back to Berlin?

Berlin is one of those cities which has always been in the center of modern history. Build yourself memories from your trip to Berlin using this set customized for world travelers. Look out for

Multiple structures: Reichstag, Victory Column, Deutsche Bahn Tower, Berlin TV Tower and the Brandenburg Gate

Respect and appreciate history with the collectible booklet

289 pieces that will keep you entertained for hours

LEGO Tower Bridge 10214 Build the famous London Tower Bridge with a real...

Includes 4 miniature vehicles: a black taxi, a red...

The London Bridge isn’t falling down!

The most famous bridge in the world is yours to build with this set. Build up the historical London Tower Bridge with special LEGO bricks designed with the help of actual architects. Check out:

A collectible booklet with the fascinating history of the bridge

Over 4000 pieces to engage you for days!

Huge structure! Over 40 inches long

Three buildings in one!

With this set, you not only get to build the most iconic clock tower is the world, but, also the adjacent Westminster Palace and the Elizabeth Tower.

Look out for:

4163 pieces made with the help of architects to keep you engaged

An adventure in finding the right pieces for your creation

Collectible booklet describing the history of the place!

Big ben measures over 23″ (60cm) high, 17″ (44cm) wide and 7″ (20cm) deep.

Who doesn’t want to report from atop Sears Tower?

Create a miniature Willis Tower with LEGO bricks designed with the aid of architects. Made to replicate the largest building in the world from 1973, this will offer you a showpiece you can put together all by yourself.

You also get:

Easy to put together 69 pieces

The craftsmanship of Adam Reed Tucker

A collectible booklet exploring the history of Willis Tower

LEGO Architecture White House (21006) Replicate the home to the nation's Head of State...

Based on the James Hoban design chosen by...

Ever wonder what it feels like to build the most important building in the world?

Put yourself in the shoes of James Hoban as you build your own White House on the basis of his design chosen by George Washington himself! Make architecture and history fun.

You also get:

Over 500 pieces to put together for days of fun

A collectible booklet detailing the history and architecture of the White House

A challenge you shouldn’t forego

Build yourself some history!

The Capitol Hill is important in pop culture, and getting your own replica that you can build yourself is just a bonus. Built to replicate the original design with inputs from actual architects. Look out for

A building adventure with over a 1000 LEGO bricks

Featured insides including the famous National Statuary Hall

Includes the famous steps and lawns

Has the magnificent Rotunda and a special removable Dome which can be removed to appreciate the interiors!

The perfect gift for July 4th!

Celebrate American history with this collectible set that replicates two very important AMerican monuments. This takes cues from actual architects to create exact replicas of the life-size structures.

You will also check out:

Informative booklet to tell you all about history

Precious details inside the monuments which you can look at!

Want to build an art deco structure?

With this LEGO set you can replicate one of the most famous Art Deco Structures in the world. Revisit American history and create a Rockefeller Centre for yourself.

You also get:

The largest private building project in modern times at your home!

Collectible information booklet

LEGO Bricks built with the input of architects

Relive Kingkong!

Re-create one of the most iconic pop culture moments with the LEGO Empire State building. With special designs you will get a feel of the actual Empire State Building at your home.

Booklet with details on history

New York City’s famous skyscraper built from tan bricks

You can marry the Renaissance with the modern!

The Flatiron Building inspires envy in anyone visiting the United States from afar. This architecture marvel could be yours to build with this set.

You also get:

Over 450 pieces!

An information booklet about the history and architecture

Fascinating miniature detailing on the inside

Visit the orient!

Made for the world traveler, this set re-creates the beautiful skyline of Shanghai. Multiple structures which you can spend hours poring over.

You also get:

Information booklet so you learn architecture the fun way!

Detailed structures

Multiple buildings including – Chenghuang Miao Temple, Longhua Temple and Pagoda, Radisson Blu Hotel, Bund area, Oriental Pearl, World Financial Center and the Shanghai Tower

Also includes the Huangpo River

Bring Rome home!

The largest fountain in Rome can now sit at your desktop with this special LEGO structure. Built exquisitely with inputs from architects, this design experience is different than any other LEGO structure you have built.

Replicate the stunning Baroque monument!

Over 700 pieces designed to keep you engaged for hours

A booklet exploring the design and history of the place

Want to create a modern marvel?

The Guggenheim Museum is one of the most famous buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Get this whole set with the incredibly detailed Rotunda and the nearby streets. Look out for:

Over 740 pieces!

With 5th Avenue Museum Mile

Two yellow cabs to add to the reality

Informative booklet to make architecture fun

Be sleepless over Seattle!

Gaze for hours over the architectural marvel that is the famous Seattle Space Needle. With over 50 pieces, this build is designed to keep you on your toes!