19 Luxury Villas Around the World That You Need to See

Do you like traveling? Do you prefer traveling and living in style over budget vacations? Do you prefer large properties to explore and live in, over smaller hotels?

To travel, is to live.

And, why not do it in style? Everyone loves a bit of luxury and living in modern villas while doing so, adds up to the splendor of the trip and to your memories.

Adventurous people, young couples, thrill-seeking youngsters often look for offbeat places they could live in. These could involve underground villas, villas with infinity pools, villas overlooking mountains- and the list goes on. Experiencing the luxuries of home, with a modern touch, while experiencing the beauty of the location, is what makes these villas so special.

There are high budget to medium and low budget villas all around the world that people could live in. They could be on rent or as a part of hotels, or even for permanent residence and sale. With changing times, the hospitality business is also blooming and there are wide options of living in style while travelling. Even though, making a list of only 19 luxury villas around the world won’t do justice to the huge list, but it definitely is going to prove to be a great guide for you to plan your next vacation!

Here are some villas that one could splurge into while on their next vacation!

Luxury Villas Around the World

R Sector Villas in Emirates Hills, Dubai

In the heart of Middle East, Dubai is home to spectacular sky scrapers and is one of the luxury hubs of the world. The rich and the affluent reside in one of the most luxurious and opulent buildings of Dubai. Emirates Hills is one such place which is home to various residential complexes and the newly built R sector villas. It has over 70 villas with breathtaking view of the Montgomerie golf course.

The property is built in such a way that it showcases the modern and luxurious side of the city along with quirky additions of bridges and waterfalls. Intricately designed with modern facilities, these villas are admixed with a European touch, high ceilings and a gorgeous courtyard. There is a study completed with an atrium and a piano.

It has an elevator built inside and a parking which could easily park up to 5 cars. There is an indoor swimming pool along, a massage room along with a cinema screen and other facilities. The terrace overlooks the lush greenery of the golf course and the beautiful Dubai skyline.

Specialties

Heated infinity pool.

Private elevator, Jacuzzi, steam room, gym, games room.

Equipped with Smart home technology.

Spectacular view of the Dubai skyline and Golf course.

Fronds Signature Villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Located in one of the poshest areas of Dubai, the Frond Signature Villas overlook the magnificent Palm Jumeirah crescent and the Dubai Marina. Designed by top architects, the villas come at a whopping price and are a treat to the eyes. It is very close to various beaches, clubs, malls, restaurants, you name it, it is there.

It is equipped with high end fully furnished villas which come with private beaches, swimming pool, etc. It is very close to the luxurious Atlantis Hotel and various other landmarks. The Fronds signature villas houses around 4000 villas with gorgeous view of the Dubai skyline and the serene ocean. The styles of the villas are various, ranging from Spanish to Mediterranean and Arabic to European.

Specialties

Spectacular view of the Dubai skyline and the ocean.

One of the most high-end locations in Dubai.

Proximity to various malls, hotels, and other landmarks.

Could be fully furnished with private beaches.

OL JOGI Villa, Kenya

A 45 minutes flight away from Nairobi, Ol Jogi is situated on the Laikipia Plateau. Famous for the spectacular wildlife in the region, Old Jogi is nestled in between nature’s lap. Surrounded by mountains, rocky hills, scrubland and a thriving array of wildlife, Ol Jogi has one of the most luxurious villas in the area.

It consists of 7 beautiful cottages which are intricately designed and is spread over 58,000 acres of land. The cottages/villas have all modern day facilities, from fireplaces to cozy suites and spacious sitting rooms to a beautiful terrace overlooking the expansive land ahead. There exists a tunnel to which allows guests to reach a watering hole from where they could privately view wildlife.

There is a pool along with a waterfall inside the properties along with spas. From indoor games to theatre and library- these cottages have it all.

Specialties

Luxurious villas amidst wildlife and nature.

Equipped with modern day technology.

Concierge is available on call, amazing food and provision of various activities.

Over Yonder Cay, Bahamas

Nestled in the heart of Bahamas, a paradise on earth, there are four villas which have been built to fulfill every luxurious traveler’s beach paradise. Equipped with natural energy, by harnessing wind as well as solar energy, these villas are sustainable too.

The four villas are equipped with ever kind of imaginable modern facilities, from infinity pools to Jacuzzi, satellite TV, library, etc. They go by the names- South Point, East Cove, West Sands and Meridian House.

The number of activities that one could experience while on the island, are unimaginable. There is a nine-hole golf course, gym, spa, beach club, games room, volleyball facilities, various small yachts and a super-yacht named Tenacious. One could go for diving excursions, water sports like snorkeling, etc. It is truly heaven on earth!

Specialties

Pristine view of the blue ocean while engaging in various activities.

Perfect for family vacations as well as for couples.

Modern facilities which are powered by renewable energy.

Ski Dream home, Utah

Perched on the mountains of Utah, lies this beautiful, luxurious home, which has a lot to offer. It is the perfect combination of modern day luxury and oldens charm. The homes are built out of stacks of stone with glass walls and gorgeous interior. And, the best part is the amazing skiing experience the region gives.

The Ski Dream Home has a well-equipped gym for the gym lover’s, and what’s better than staying fit while eyeing the mountains? There are a well-stocked wine cellar and home theatre. There is a spectacular bar with a glowing aquarium. Getting drunk in style is what they believe in! Surrounding the chilly mountains is a heated pool along with a waterfall and amazing music to accompany.

One could enjoy indoors or head out to experience an array of skiing activities and a fun-filled time.

Specialties

Spectacular view of the mountains with modern amenities.

Skiing activities.

Posh rooms and facilities.

Spa, gym, wine cellar, fireplaces, heated pool, etc.

Presidential Villa at Azura

Located in Mozambique in The Indian Ocean, the Azura Villas offer different options for their guests. One of them is the Presidential Villa. Secluded form the hustle bustle of cities, this villa is located 150 m away from main Azura.

This villa has every modern luxurious amenities as well as a butler and personal chef. It overlooks a pristine beach with clear blue waters. The sunsets are spectacular and are a sight in itself. They have the infinity pool, a wine bar, amazing suites as well as a tree-house.

Specialties

Luxurious suites with every facility one could ask for.

Personal chef as well as the butler.

Infinity pool.

Tree-house to view the beautiful landscape.

Abercrombie and Kent villas, Ibiza

Ibiza is one of the most well-known party as well as the tourist destination worldwide and as a result luxury villas in Ibiza are quite common. From the rich and the luxury-loving to the bohemians and the care-free, while in Ibiza, one gets to see various crowds. The AK Villas in Ibiza provide a wide range of luxury villas with very posh facilities. From traditionally designed villas to ultra-modern villas with infinity pools, AK Villa has it all. The whitewashed village of Es Cubells have properties which are perched on the side of a cliff, and then there are the resorts of Santa Eulalia.

One could experience the facilities of these amazing villas while enjoying their Mediterranean holiday in the sprawling white sand beaches. The villa overlooks the spectacular sea, and there are private beaches too. Splurge on shopping and adventure sports by the day and party by night. While in Ibiza, make the most of it!

Specialties

Every modern facility one could ask for-gyms, spas, infinity pool, bar, clubs, etc.

Spectacular view of the ocean.

Amazing stretch of property to explore and party by night.

Villa Terrazas, Ibiza

Located in the hub of Ibiza, the Villa Terrazas is for rent in Playa den Bossa. It is surrounded by the hustle of the main town and a lot of night clubs and crowd. However, inside the resort, one could experience calm and peace with an added luxury.

There is six bedroom villas are huge along with bedroom on the terrace. They have a private pool area, along with barbeque facility and many other in-room services. The property is full of pristine gardens and is thus a treat to the yes.

One could not imagine not partying while in Ibiza, so they could head out to the main town whenever they want since it is so close to the resort.

Specialties

Close to the main town.

Gorgeous private pool and beautiful gardens on the property.

Huge villas with all modern facilities.

Villa Gajah Putih, Bali

Bali in itself is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in Asia. The amalgamation of rich culture and heritage with beautiful landscape and modern and luxurious resorts make it so appealing to travelers.

One such Villa is the Villa Gajah Putih in Bali. It is located in the resort village of Canggu. The villa consists of a seven-bedroom villa estate over 3 acres of land. It overlooks a beautiful beach and also has a large swimming pool. The villa has a well-equipped kitchen with professional chefs, butler as well as a home cinema. The villas have a very modern interior with a glass wall which overlooks the ocean. It is very close to the famous Potato Head Beach Club in Bali.

Specialties

Private beachfront.

Seven luxurious bedrooms.

Private tennis court.

Overlooks the ocean.

Villa La Cassinella

Near the Lake Como in Northern Italy, the Villa La Cassinella is a spectacular building. It is a private estate which is equipped with all modern day facilities one could imagine.

This restored building has a gym, a pool house, cinema and the beautiful Terrace House. There is private service whenever required. The villa in itself has been recently restored and hence has a collection of one of the finest picks from across Italy, and Europe. They have a fully heated infinity pool, a tennis court, and the last but not the least the panoramic view of the beautiful lake from The Terrace House completes the entire experience.

Specialties

Modern-day feel in an old restored estate.

Heated infinity pool.

Panoramic view of Lake Como.

Villa Amoulakis, Peligoni, Greece

The Peligoni Club owns a few villas around Greece, and the Amoulakis is one of them. It has six bedrooms and overlooks the vast sea. This villa is split into two wings, in which, there are various bedrooms. They are all equipped with ultra-modern technology and facilities.

The interior has a bohemian charm, and the infinity pool adds a modern touch to it. It has well-equipped kitchen and dining space to entertain guest and enjoy the beauty of the sea. There are various ways of entertainment while on the property. Off the villa, one could explore the man markets and shopping areas around. There are various cafes as well as good restaurants to try some authentic Greek cuisine.

Specialties

Infinity pool overlooking the sea.

Luxurious and spacious rooms.

Well equipped kitchen and dining space.

Villa Poletti, Bellagio

Another Villa located close to Lake Como, this villa in Bellagio is a spectacular luxury home. It overlooks the beautiful harbor and the small village of San Giovanni. The property is a mixture of traditional design alongside modern amenities. One could enjoy the beautiful pebble beaches, churches, Coffee shops while taking in the gorgeous view o the town.

The villa consists of all kinds of modern amenities, three bedrooms, and outdoor setting, a penthouse, and a beautiful terrace which has a garden to stroll around and soak the Sun.

Specialties

Beautiful view of Lake Como.

The mixture of historic architecture with modern amenities.

Proximity to various shops, restaurants, pubs.

Tinos KP, Greece

Tinos KP is a newly built gorgeous villa in Tinos. Overlooking the Kalivia beach, this villa is all breathtaking. The villa also has an adjunct guest house. They have two pretty large terraces and an infinity pool.

The villa is pretty huge, with six bedrooms. The front terrace faces towards the breathtaking sea and the beach. It is close to the village of Kardiani, which another treat to the yes. The villa has an interior which comprises of very modern amenities and décor, while still having a touch of traditional Greek culture.

Specialties

Overlooks a beautiful view of the sea.

Beautiful infinity pool, and a fireplace.

Equipped villa with all modern amenities.

White Lodge, Turkey

Kalkan is known as “the jewel in the crown ” of Turkey’s coast. White lodge villa is situated in Kalkan. It is nestled in the Komurluk bay and is one of the posh and luxurious villas of the town. The villa has as many as eight bedrooms and suites and an infinity pool with terrace and the best part the gorgeous view of Kalkan.

The villa not only has all modern luxurious amenities, but it also has a Turkish steam hammam room. Another reason why it is so famous among the celebrities! It also has a breakfast bar, private garden, and BBQ space.

Specialties

A beautiful Hamman room.

Modern facilities with a Turkish touch.

Infinity pool overlooking a gorgeous view of the town.

Cabau S’Argamassa Villas, Ibiza

When in Ibiza, the first thought that comes to our mind is night clubs and a lot of partying. The Cabau S’ Argamassa Villa in Ibiza is a complex which has around fifteen villas, and each of them is a sight! They all have a private pool as well as garden and is fully equipped with modern amenities.

Specialties

Private pool and garden.

Proximity to various hip places around town.

Quiet, secluded and fully equipped with modern facilities.

Margò, Mykonos Town, Greece

Margò villa is located in the Mykonos town is a beautiful villa on this Greek Island. It has a spectacular view, and the villa is a mix of traditional décor along with modern amenities. The villas have two terraces with different views and architecture. There is a private plunge pool, a pergola, lounge area, bar and the gorgeous sunset to accompany.

The property is a combination of luxury with tradition. There is every modern facility available, a BBQ, beautiful furniture and decadent food.

Specialties

A private plunge pool is present in the villa.

Overlooks the gorgeous water-body.

Combination of classic and modern décor.

Beaver Creek, Colorado, USA

Nestled in the quaint village of Beaver Creek, this villa is a beautiful place to stay. The 4, 400 square foot of property is located on the mountain and is superb for skiing and hiking.

The interior is a mixture of furniture, art, a fireplace and one could even indulge themselves with a dip in the outdoor hot tub or by playing some pool. The kitchen is well equipped, and the food too is fantastic.

Specialties

Outdoor hot- tub.

Excellent for skiing and hiking.

Beautiful interiors and spacious rooms with all modern facilities.

Casa Playa Bonita, Costa Rica

Expanding over 5,500 square feet, this beach house has various reasons to stay in, while in Costa Rica. The villa consists of five bedrooms, four of which are suites. Equipped with every type of comfort one could imagine, the villas also have a Jacuzzi, a shallow shelf pool. Also, they have their kayaks!

One could enjoy the spectacular sunsets while basking on the beach or enjoy a drink at the restaurant. They have a private hot tub, a pergola, a garden, a terrace and various types of entertainment and sports.

Specialties

Beautiful beachfront view from the Jacuzzi.

Equipped with modern amenities.

Good room service, food as well as various other activities in store for guests.

Villa Nonna, Croatia

Overlooking the Peter Bay, this villa is secluded from the hustle of the city, yet it has the most beautiful views and modern facilities. Peter Bay, being one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is just a walk away from the villa.

The villa has four suites with individual balcony or terrace overlooking the sea. There is a pool which is well shaded and has a wet bar too. The Golf course and many other prominent spots are nearby.

Specialties

Breathtaking view of Peter Bay.

Pool with a wet bar.

Luxurious suits with separate terrace/balcony.

Alfresco dining space.

These are just some of the beautiful villas from different parts of the world. So, work hard, save up and indulge yourself because they all come at a whopping price. All of which is worth it!