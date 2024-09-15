Architecture Lab Magazine 001 Brick – JULY 2024 launches with a deep exploration of brick as both material and metaphor in architecture. Inspired by Louis Kahn’s philosophy of honoring a material’s inherent qualities, this issue focuses on brick as the foundational element, symbolizing beginnings and the cyclical nature of life and architecture. Drawing on Nietzsche’s concept of eternal recurrence, the magazine features Migue Ortego’s Casa Velatoria, a seemingly weightless brick structure that invites reflection on existence and space creation. This inaugural issue presents brick as more than just a building block, emphasizing its role in shaping structures and human experience.

