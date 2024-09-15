Architecture Lab Magazine 002 Wood – August 2024 delves into the profound connection between wood and architecture, highlighting its versatility and enduring relevance. This issue examines wood through a philosophical lens, inspired by George Nakashima’s belief in wood’s inherent life and Martin Heidegger’s concept of “dwelling.” Wood, as an organic material, serves as a medium for architects to express our relationship with the world, embodying narratives of growth, decay, and renewal. This edition showcases wood’s adaptability, from serene temples to urban pavilions, celebrating its timeless beauty and sustainability in contemporary architecture.

