Architecture Lab Magazine 003 Stone – SEPTEMBER 2024 explores the profound relationship between stone and architecture, emphasizing its timelessness and symbolic connection to memory. This issue delves into the material’s ability to embody time and transformation, reflecting the ideas of Peter Zumthor and Maurice Merleau-Ponty. Stone serves as both a physical and psychological anchor, bridging the transient and eternal, and its resilience has shaped human history from ancient monuments to contemporary spaces. The magazine showcases diverse architectural uses of stone, from intimate homes to cultural landmarks, revealing its lasting impact on how we inhabit the world.



Find more information about Architecture Lab Magazine here.