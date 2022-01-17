McCulloch MC1385 or Vapamore MR100 [Steam Cleaning Battle]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

No one enjoys scrubbing the floors. And the bach pain that follows is definitely the worst part!

However, since the introduction of steam cleaners, cleaning isn’t a back-breaking task anymore. Be it dust, grime, or stubborn stains on your carpets; steam cleaners will tackle everything with ease.

Surprisingly, steam cleaners can be used on a wide variety of surfaces. Whether you have to get rid of unsightly dirt from the living room or stubborn grease from the countertops, steam cleaners let you deep clean everything without any fuss.

And when it comes to steam cleaners, Mcculloch MC1385 and Vapamore MR100 fit the bill. But, which one is worth investing in? Today, we’ll talk about the two steam cleaners and their features to help you compare them and pick the ideal one for your chores.

So, without any further delay, let’s jump right into the deets!

Mcculloch MC1385 vs. Vapamore MR100

No doubt, dirt, grease, and grime at home are quite an unpleasant sight. On top of that, cleaning them is a Herculean task. However, times have changed, and you don’t have to go through the same ordeal anymore.

Thanks to the introduction of steam cleaners, you can now deep clean your home without much hassle. What we absolutely love about steam cleaners is that they use fewer chemicals than your traditional cleaning solutions. Therefore, they are safe for your family, kids, and even pets, too.

When it comes to Mcculloch MC1385 and Vapamore MR100 steam cleaners, they both work excellently for eliminating bacteria, viruses, molds, and even mildews from your living space. Plus, they are highly versatile and can be used on a variety of surfaces.

However, despite sharing certain similarities, the two steam cleaners differ on quite a few aspects. Of course, we want to help you choose the perfect one for your tasks. So, move on and take a look.

Mcculloch MC1385 Deluxe Canister Steam Cleaner

This steam cleaner by Mcculloch MC1385 will deep clean your home naturally without using any chemicals. From grease, grime to stains, its hot pressurized steam will deep clean your home to perfection.

What makes this steam cleaner stand out is its 23 attachments. With two extension tubes, mop pads, brass brush, scrub pad, and other accessories, its versatility is limitless. From ceiling to floor, this steam cleaner will clean anything you want. Featuring an 18-foot power cord and a steam hose, this steam cleaner cleans nooks and crannies excellently.

Additionally, this steam cleaner comes with a water tank that can hold up to 1.9 liters of water. Thus, with this capacity, you can enjoy 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.

We also appreciate the 1500-watt water heater that heats water within twelve minutes. Once heated, you can use it to refresh your living room. On top of that, you can control the steam flow according to your needs.

Speaking of warranty, Mcculloch MC1385 comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can rest assured that Mcculloch will gladly help you if any problem arises.

Vapamore MR-100 Primo Steam Cleaning System

Nothing’s worse than spilling your morning coffee on the carpet and staining it. But, Vapamore MR100 Primo Steam Cleaning System is your perfect cleaning companion to clean such accidental spills, stubborn stains, and spots.

With over 20 attachment tools, the Vapamore MR-100 steam cleaner ticks all the boxes of versatility. From bathroom to kitchen, this steam cleaner lets you keep your home spick and span. Additionally, with a tank capacity of 1.6 liters, Vapamore allows 60 minutes of operation per tank without the need for refilling.

Moreover, its heavy-duty 1500-watt water heater heats water in about 11 minutes. Delivering hot steams of up to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, you can rest assured that it will kick out all bacteria, viruses, and even dust mites from your home.

Newbies will appreciate the fact that this steam cleaner comes with detailed instructions. Therefore, assembling the parts and using this won’t be an issue. Moreover, this Vapamore MR-100 is easy to move, thanks to its lightweight. With solenoid-operated steam control, it delivers high steam pressure of about 50 PSI. Thus, you can also use Vapamore Steamer to eliminate bed bugs.

Lastly, this multi-purpose steam cleaner comes with a lifetime warranty. Thus, Vapamore scores high in terms of durability.

Mcculloch MC1385 vs. Vapamore MR-100: A Comparison

Sporting numerous attachments, steam hose, and 18-foot power cord, both the steam cleaners are highly versatile. But, which one did you pick? Certainly, picking one still remains a daunting task.

So, we’ve discussed some important factors that you must keep in mind while picking one for your needs. So, let’s get started.

1. Versatility

Unlike regular vacuums and brooms, steam cleaners work like a charm for messy homes. That said, when looking for a steam cleaner on the market, look for the one that offers versatile applications.

Keeping your precious home free from dirt, allergens, pet odors, bacteria, and viruses isn’t an easy task. Mcculloch understands this, and that’s why it has designed a multi-purpose canister steam cleaner. With its 23 useful accessories, the Mcculloch Mc1385 can clean every nook and cranny easily and effortlessly. Moreover, you can even use it as a steam mop to remove stuck-on mess and stains, thanks to its mop head.

On top of that, it is compatible with a variety of surfaces. Be it laminates, grout, ceramic tiles, mirrors, fabrics, or even BBQ grills, Mcculloch waves its magic wand to blast away pesky allergens, dust, and other impurities from your precious space.

On the other hand, the Vapamore MR-100 steam cleaner also scores high on versatility. If you’re a cleaning freak who scrubs tight spots, too, then you’re going to love this steam cleaner. With tons of tools and attachments, Vapamore steam cleaner keeps your home spick and span.

What we absolutely love about this steam cleaner is its triangle corner brush that lets you clean the corners too. Additionally, they’ll tackle all the tough stains, stuck-on messes in floors, carpets, and even mattresses. Being lightweight, you can also carry it easily for deep cleaning your home.

Both the tools are highly versatile and can clean anything you want. However, Mcculloch MC1385 edges over Vapamore MR-100 in terms of versatility.

2. Performance

Coming to performance, the Mcculloch MC1385 canister steam cleaner outshines its counterpart Vapamore MR-100 because of its large water tank. Featuring a water tank with a capacity of 1.9 liters, the Mcculloch steam cleaner lets you clean your house for 120 minutes straight.

On top of that, its heavy-duty 1500-watt heater heats water in less than 15 minutes. Be it large, medium, or small messes, its adjustable steam pressure system lets you control the steam flow. Thus, Mcculloch will keep your home in tip-top shape.

Besides, the Vapamore MR-100 features a stainless steel boiler with a capacity of 1.6 liters that can run non-stop for up to 60 minutes. Thus, you can refresh and sanitize your space within an hour. Also, it comes with an adjustable steam pressure setting that you can tweak as per your needs.

Like Mcculloch MC1385, it has a 1500-watt heater that heats the water within 11 minutes, which is impressive.

To be honest, both steam cleaners perform incredibly well as compared to other products in their class. However, if you’re looking for a water tank with a large capacity, then Mcculloch MC1385 is a bang for the buck.

3. Accessories

While buying a steam cleaner for your home, make sure to check out the accessories included in the package. Of course, you wouldn’t want to invest in a cleaner only to find out that you will have to spend a few dollars more to get other attachments.

Honestly, both Mcculloch and Vapamore did a great job by including all the extra accessories in the package. However, what makes Vapamore MR-100 stand out is its dipstick that lets you check the level of water without any hassle.

4. Price

The price tag of steam cleaners doesn’t matter much unless you’re on a budget. Moreover, they are a once-in-a-lifetime kind of investment. Therefore, make sure you invest in one that will last for years. Spending a few bucks more will prove to be fruitful in the long run.

Coming to the two steam cleaners, the Mcculloch MC1385 canister steam cleaner is slightly cheaper than the Vapamore MR-100 steam cleaner. With 23 accessories coupled with a large water tank of about 1.9 liters, the Mcculloch 1385 is a budget buy. However, it is slightly smaller and less powerful than the Vapamore MR-100.

Although slightly expensive, the Vapamore MR-100 steam cleaner is pretty lightweight. Therefore, you can move it easily while cleaning your space. Moreover, it also sports a dipstick that helps you check the water levels. Not to forget, it also has a storage compartment. Considering its versatility and functionality, it’s a bang for the buck!

While the Mcculloch MC1385 is ideal for those looking for an affordable steam cleaner, the Vapamore MR-100 is a valuable investment if budget isn’t an issue.

5. Warranty

Honestly speaking, the two steam cleaners stand apart from each other in terms of the warranty. The Mcculloch MC1385 comes with a warranty of 2 years. Moreover, they will also replace the product if any issue arises. However, if you have any queries, you can definitely reach out to their customer care team for guidance.

Meanwhile, the Vapamore MR-100 is backed by a lifetime warranty. Thus, this speaks volumes of the quality and longevity of the steam cleaner. On top of that, they also have a friendly customer care panel that will readily assist all your queries.

All in all, if a warranty tops your list, then the Vapamore MR-100 steam cleaner is the perfect addition to your cleaning arsenal. With a lifetime warranty, be rest assured that you’re investing in the best.

McCulloch MC1385 or Vapamore MR100 FAQ

1. Mcculloch MC1385 vs. Vapamore MR-100 – Which Is Better? Both the steam cleaners perform incredibly well in removing dirt, grease, grime, and even dust mites from home. Therefore, picking one certainly isn’t easy. The answer to which one is better is a subjective one. However, if you’re looking for an affordable option for your home, the Mcculloch MC1385 is a smart pick. Alternatively, if a warranty tops your list, the Vapamore MR-100 is definitely the best bet. 2. Can Steam Cleaners Be Used On Ceilings? When it comes to versatility, steam cleaners are almost limitless. Not only the floors, carpets, or upholsteries, but you can also use it to clean ceilings. Therefore, we recommend you go high to low. Make use of the extension tubes, and you’ll be good to go. 3. Which Surfaces Aren’t Compatible With Steam Cleaners? Although steam cleaners are highly versatile, they aren’t compatible with certain surfaces. You must avoid using them on porous, delicate materials such as plastics, and silk, and surfaces that are stained with water-based paints. In short, do not use them on surfaces that cannot withstand heat.

Summing It Up

Keeping your home clean is a challenging task, especially when you have pets and kids around. Thus, it’s time you add a steam cleaner to your cleaning arsenal. They work like magic for messy homes.

All in all, the two steam cleaners are excellent products. Thus, it is extremely difficult to pick a winner. In terms of versatility and functionality, the two steam cleaners are pretty identical.

Having said that, the Vapamore MR-100 steam cleaner certainly outshines the Mcculloch MC1385 when it comes to stubborn stains. However, considering its versatility, the Mcculloch MC1385 is an excellent choice for those on a budget.

On this note, we come to the end of our comprehensive guide. But, before we bring down the curtains, we have a piece of advice for you – make sure you pick a steam cleaner, determining its versatility and functionality rather than its price tag.

That’s all for today, folks. Happy cleaning!

