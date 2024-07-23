Nth fitzroy by milieu / fieldwork

Architects: Fieldwork

Area: 3230 m²

Year: 2019

Photographs: Rory Gardiner, Sean Fennessy

Manufacturers: Duravit, Brodware Yokato, EC Residence, NavUrban, Signorino, Smeg

Interior Designer: Flack Studio

Developer: Milieu Property

City: Fitzroy North

Country: Australia

Nth Fitzroy by Milieu, designed by Fieldwork with interiors by Flack Studio, is a 26-apartment vertical community in North Fitzroy, Melbourne. The project integrates seamlessly with the area’s historic architecture and vibrant culture, located near Rathdowne Village, Brunswick Street, and Carlton and Edinborough Gardens.

North Fitzroy, known for its wide, tree-lined streets and distinct character, has become a destination for innovative vertical living. Nth FITZROY by Milieu, a collaboration between urban developer Milieu, architecture practice Fieldwork, and interior design studio Flack Studio, achieves a respectful balance among the storied architecture of one of Melbourne’s historic suburbs.

Positioned at the center of North Fitzroy’s rich cafe culture and within walking distance of Rathdowne Village’s epicurean retailers, Brunswick Street’s live music, restaurant, and bar scene, and the lush greenery of Carlton and Edinborough Gardens, this four-level, 26-apartment vertical community exemplifies Milieu’s commitment to creating influential spaces.

The facade of Nth FITZROY is notable for its expanded metal mesh and operable shutters, allowing the building to breathe. This unique exterior enables occupants to influence their outlook while presenting passersby with a constantly changing kaleidoscope of configurations.

Fieldwork’s philosophy of practicing architecture as a living form is evident here. They describe architecture as agile and enduring, sensitive to the evolving needs of its inhabitants, and a spatial practice from which life unfolds.

The mesh hull is designed to be versatile, offering both form and function. It improves the building’s thermal performance by providing shade and reducing heat on glazed surfaces while also allowing diffused sunlight to create a natural play of light and shadow throughout the day. The need for privacy does not compromise the external view; at night, the warm filtered glow from within evokes a sense of candlelit coziness. Shutters can be adjusted according to the weather and season to regulate natural airflow and light.

Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 49 Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 50

Inside, Flack Studio’s selection of textured and high-quality materials and finishes creates a tactile living space with seductive aesthetic qualities. Natural stone in the kitchens and bathrooms, and fine detailing throughout each residence achieve a harmonious and polished finish. Clever storage solutions maximize living space, reinforced by 2.8-meter-high exposed concrete ceilings.

Apartments are connected via a central open-air atrium with shared walkways, greenery, and communal areas, designed to cultivate well-being and offer opportunities for social exchange. The atrium also provides cross-flow ventilation.

At ground level, Nth FITZROY’s corner site aims to engage the local community by bringing together residents and locals at Lagotto Corner and Food Store, set to open in April 2019. Designed by Flack Studio, Lagotto will rejuvenate the area by fostering connections through simple acts such as picking up a takeaway coffee or a prepared meal for convenient dining. Lagotto will be the third venue for Milieu Hospitality, following Congress in Collingwood and Future Future in Richmond.

Milieu, inspired by Melbourne’s physical and social setting, partnered with Fieldwork’s commitment to environmental consciousness and Flack Studio’s vision, resulting in Nth FITZROY—a refined multi-residential development where functionality fosters connection and sustainable well-being.

Project Gallery

© Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Sean Fennessy © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Sean Fennessy © Rory Gardiner © Rory Gardiner Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 51 Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 52 Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 53 Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 54 Nth Fitzroy by Milieu / FIELDWORK 55

Project Location

Address: 3 York Street, Fitzroy North, Victoria 3068, Australia

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.