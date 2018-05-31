Online Tools and Services For Architectural Students

It goes without saying that we live in a high-tech world. The advent of the Internet has brought with it many new avenues for developing and creating new things, including some very ambitious designs for architectural projects.

For most architecture students like you, time management is a huge priority. During your college years, you will invest a large chunk of time completing complex projects and assignments. The need to prioritize some assignments over others will always be an obstacle for you to overcome. What do you do when you have work piling up and time to deal with all your course-related responsibilities begins disappearing?

As students, we all understand how maintaining a healthy work/life balance can be difficult at times. You might wonder, “How will I ever write my essay or term papers on time?” especially for the classes that are required but not in your area of interest or expertise.

In those instances, there are a number of tools and even professional writing services you can turn to for help. By delegating your tasks and staying focused important projects, you give yourself the freedom and opportunity to excel in the areas that are most important to you. Here are just a few of the tools that can help you get there.

Finding Good Sources

One huge mistake that many students of any discipline tend to make when writing essays and term papers is choosing unverified and unreliable sources when researching the subject. It is important to understand what constitutes a viable source and how to find them.

Most students make the mistake of looking only to sites like Wikipedia that look like online encyclopedias, but lack the endorsement of any credible or academic source. The thing about Wikipedia is that it is, and always has been, a source for finding sources. It should be considered the first stop on your research journey, not your last.

All reputable wikis cite the sources of their information. You don’t want to look only at the Wikipedia page. Instead, scroll down and peruse the works cited in any given entry. Choose reputable, verifiable sources from that list and use them as the bases for your citations. We recommend always taking notes the old fashioned way: jot down a single idea, fact, or quote on an index card, waiting until later to organize and prioritize the information gathered. That brings us to our next point.

Organizing Your Paper

Knowing how to structure a paper or essay is very important for ensuring the best grade possible. Sources like MLA.org can help you with that. There are even sites that will format your paper automatically, taking all the guesswork out of the equation. These days, you don’t have to be an expert in things like MLA or Turabian formatting. There are tools out there that know the rules and will simply apply them for you.

With that being said, there is no software that can adequately organize your ideas in a way that communicates your own personal style, so be careful how completely you let your writing go on autopilot. Even if you opt to work with an essay writing service, you should still read over the finished product and draft a version that reflects your own style and perspective.

Sentence Structure and Grammar

An alarming number of students enter college today unable to consistently construct adequate sentences, much less an entire paper. If that describes you, it is important to get familiar with online apps like Hemingway and Grammarly. Both are free online apps that will help you in two ways. First, they will help you spot and correct errors in spelling and sentence structure. Second, they will teach you how to avoid making the same mistakes on future papers.

Do keep in mind that no professor can rightly expect an architecture major to be an actual Hemingway. Don’t be intimidated by the mistakes those applications flag. Fix them to the best of your ability and deliver the information in a clear and concise manner.

If you have doubts as to your ability to do that, it’s time to call in the pros. Essay writing services can construct papers from scratch, but they can also help you refine your own writing in a way that helps you get a better grade on the material you write yourself.

Bibliographies and Works Cited

Citations are some of the most difficult things to get right on a term paper. They are also the most tedious details you will encounter. Fortunately, there are apps for formating works cited out there, too. Just plug in the information, and out pops a perfect bibliography or works cited page.

Now that you know how to deal with the intricacies of writing papers, you should have more time to focus on your more pressing projects. Being relieved of some of the stresses of writing papers can, and often does, provide an important support for aspiring architects who need to focus on their major courses of study.

Working with a professional writing service like EssayPro can help you learn enough about the subjects in your papers to make the effort worthwhile, while ensuring that you get good enough at your craft to land a good job in your chosen field after graduation. Never view asking for help with your writing as an act of weakness or dishonesty. The goal is not to discard the responsibility, but to delegate the labor in a way that helps you make the best possible use of your time.