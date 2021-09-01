11 Best Personal Air Purifiers Of 2021 [Review & Buying Guide]

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Do you realize that unknowingly we have to move through a blanket of pollutants daily?

The rising respiratory problems and health issues stand as proof that things aren’t great. We may not see it, but harmful particles are always hanging around the air surrounding us.

This has led to the popularity of home purifiers that make your space safe and clean. However, those aren’t ideal for use on the go. Hence, personal air purifiers come to the rescue, especially to protect you when you are outside. These air purifiers are compact and often come in wearable options, making them feasible for carrying with you all the time.

But, choosing these personal air purifiers can be tricky as there are various options available on the market. Therefore, we thought of coming up with a simple guide with some of the best air purifiers for personal use.

So, let’s jump into it!

Best Personal Air Purifier Reviews

This Pure Enrichment air purifier protects you from air pollutants when you are traveling. Its small size makes it perfect for everywhere from the office to your car. Moreover, this air purifier has got a really cute design. So, let’s know a bit more about it.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to cleaning airborne particles, nothing can be better than HEPA filters. However, this air purifier has an added activated carbon filter layer to intensify the process. It can relieve you from 99.97% of dust, pollen, and pet dander found suspended in the air.

We especially like the small and portable design of this air purifier as it’s ideal for travel. Carrying it between places wouldn’t be an issue as there is an adjustable handle to make it easier.

This air purifier also comes with three fan speeds to customize the cleaning according to the present need. Moreover, with one charge, it can run up to 12 hours which makes this a useful device for outdoor usage.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only downside of this product is that it’s a bit noisy when you turn on the highest fan mode. You can move it a little further away from you so that the sound doesn’t reach you. Other than that, this is a really great portable air purifier.

Pros Sturdy body

Lightweight and portable

Can be used while charging

Fast air purifying capacity Cons Noisy on the highest fan speed

Are you tired of seeing those bulky air purifiers? AirDinbor brings to you a fresh air filtration device in the shape of a necklace. Along with being lightweight, this item actually looks pretty good with all outfits. So, let’s know how it can improve air quality.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to new personal air purifiers, many people are gravitating towards ionizing technology. The main reason behind this is its small size that makes it an incredibly portable design.

Also, wearing it as a necklace will create a shield of negative ions around your body to beat the pollutants. This air purifier follows a natural way of dealing with harmful elements, so it’s safe for you as well as your children.

One of the most notable things about this device has to be its battery life. It can run for 24 hours or more with a half-hour charge.

As a wearable design, it doesn’t exert any pressure on your neck as it weighs just 34 grams. So, you can wear it and feel safe whenever you step outside.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We don’t have any complaints about this product because it works well to improve the air quality. However, as it’s a wearable air purifier, accidental snags might leave red marks on your neck. But, you can avoid this problem by wearing it over a collared top or shirt.

Pros Easy to charge

Efficient with cleaning smoke

Lightweight design makes it easily wearable

Noise-free operation Cons Chain may leave red marks if worn on bare skin

With the AirTamer air purifier, you get freedom from dust, dander, and smoke just by wearing it around your neck. This great item especially works well for those who often have to spend most of their time outdoors. Also, the ions emitted from this device works as your personal shield and keeps you healthy.

Why Did We Like It?

Have you ever wondered if a necklace can save you from pesky air pollutants? If not, then this AirTamer wearable device will surely change your mind. It is a lightweight and portable ionizing air purifier that protects you from harmful air impurities.

Moreover, the best thing about this item has to be its long battery life. On a single charge, it can run for more than 150+ hours which is phenomenal. So, if you have to travel a lot, this wearable air purifier will keep you safe and healthy throughout the day.

Also, this device operates silently, so it won’t be disturbing to the user. The company even includes a comfortable lanyard so that it doesn’t pull on your skin. When not in use, you can put it in the leather case for easy carrying.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Although this wearable air purifier has satisfied most customers, a few of them complained about the lanyard coming off. If you face similar issues, make sure to let the company know about it as soon as possible.

Pros Lightweight and portable

Easy to carry

Durable body

Comfortable to wear Cons Some have faced the lanyard coming off

You may not be able to feel the millions of oxygen ions that this device produces, but you will indeed feel relieved after breathing in the healthy air. Moreover, this air purifier brings good sleep and puts an end to many health problems caused by air pollution.

Why Did We Like It?

If you have been suffering from regular insomnia or allergy-related issues, then it’s highly probable that you’re affected by unclean air. To put a stop to it, you can wear this tiny air purifier around your neck. It brings air changes by defeating pollutants like pollen, pet dander, dust, and smoke.

Moreover, it has a simple one-button design to toggle between two settings. This item can emit 80 million or 120 million ions, so you can adjust it accordingly. We also like that there are indicator lights on the front to specify the mode currently in use.

There’s also the fact that on a single charge, this wearable can keep working for around 60 hours. This makes it an energy-efficient unit, and you can wear it while traveling without worrying about charging the battery.

What Could’ve Been Better?

This is another excellent AirDinbor wearable that will help you remain in good health. However, we do think that the design looks a bit like a car remote. But, other than that, we have no further complaints about this wearable air purifier.

Pros Handy design

Comfortable on neck

Good for air travel

Quickly removes airborne contaminants Cons Looks a bit like a car remote

Are you looking for a handy air purifier for your children? If yes, then this wearable air purifier from StayFresh Canada will be a great option. It comes with a lanyard, so you can put it on your children to keep them safe outdoors. Let’s find out the benefits of this device.

Why Did We Like It?

Wearable air purifiers are a savior for parents as they are lightweight and portable. This device weighs just 45 grams, so it wouldn’t strain a child’s neck. Moreover, you can get multiple pieces of this item for the whole family to build a safe environment.

We especially recommend it for children as this unit is free from any chemicals. Rather than using an air filter, it releases ions to improve the air quality. It can easily beat airborne particles like smoke, dust, pollen, dander, and other common allergens.

The best feature of this unit has to be its reasonably long battery life that can last for 10-12 hours. So, your kids can wear it to school without it running out on them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We have to admit that this is a high-performing personal air purifier. However, you should note that it has a long recharge time of 2-3 hours. But, this shouldn’t be a problem as you can charge it after getting back home.

Pros Portable and lightweight

Easy to use

Good for children

Removes allergens quickly Cons Long recharge time

Here’s yet another wonderful personal air purifier that improves the air quality around you. This is a high-efficiency unit, and it comes with test results to prove that it does the job quite well. So, let’s learn a bit more about the performance of this small wearable device.

Why Did We Like It?

Do you spend long hours outdoors? If yes, then it’s time to think about carrying a personal air purifier. This unit from Transpeed comes with an innovative design, and you only need to put it in a pocket or wear it around your neck.

This small device uses negative ions to remove pollutant particles and has the ability to release almost 120 million negative ions per second. Moreover, it doesn’t have any static discharge, so it is safe even for the kids.

The feature that we liked the most was the waterproofing. So, you wouldn’t need to worry about ruining the device if there is sudden rainfall.

Furthermore, it gets rid of almost 99.97% of the air impurities and provides a healthier environment. Also, the battery lasts for up to 30 hours, so you can be assured of protection from pollutants.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Even though we love its battery power, you will need to spend almost three hours recharging it. You may charge it after returning home to avoid any inconvenience. However, other than this small aspect, we don’t have any complaints about this air purifier.

Pros Simple to operate

Easy to carry in the pocket

Runs quietly

Sleek and modern design Cons Long recharge time

Are you still searching for a good mask to beat pollutants and viruses? If yes, then check out this unique item as it combines the two to create the perfect mix for maintaining good health. So, let’s check out the specialties of this unit.

Why Did We Like It?

The foremost thing we like about this mask is its quality. Both the black and the white masks have comfortable materials, and it’s easy to wear. Also, these masks won’t cause any irritation on your skin even when you wear them for a long time.

Coming to the filter, it has a fabulous four-step filtration system to protect against most airborne particles. Even the smallest of microorganisms can’t get to you as long as you have this on.

Moreover, while wearing it, you will be following all the mask-related regulations while being able to breathe clean and fresh air. This is especially helpful for those who feel claustrophobic while wearing masks.

We also like that the air filter fan doesn’t make much sound, so it wouldn’t cause disturbance while you are working.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback that we found about this product was its low battery life. But, we understand that a running time of 6 hours isn’t technically bad for a mask, so it isn’t a glaring issue. It’s also quite easy to recharge this filter with the USB provided by the company.

Pros Comfortable to wear

Excellent filtration power

Easy to use

Good for everyday use Cons Low battery life

This beautiful Aibrisk personal air purifier is an excellent choice for small spaces. If you are searching for an air purifier for your car or cabinet, this device will surely make the area healthier. So, let’s know a bit more about this innovative unit.

Why Did We Like It?

Have you recently encountered a smelly car or a stuffy cupboard? If yes, then this small and portable personal air purifier will be a good discovery for you. This device looks like a dangly car air freshener, but it’s surprisingly quite effective in removing most kinds of air pollutants.

We like this product as it’s easy to use. There’s nothing complicated about it, as you only need to press a button for two seconds to turn it either on or off. You will also feel the air in your home change soon after starting to use this device.

Moreover, this unit doesn’t come with the need to change filters. Instead, it uses charged negative ions to destroy the harmful particles present in a room. Hence, you wouldn’t need to spend extra money on changing air filters.

What Could’ve Been Better?

At its price range, it is one of the best personal air purifiers that you can get. However, we feel that the cord included with it could have been a bit stronger. But, you can easily change it, so there’s no need to worry about it.

Pros No filter replacement

Easy to carry in pocket

Works against mold spores

Battery lasts for more than a day Cons Cord isn’t strong enough

Did you know that an air purifier can be as small as a credit card? If not, check out this device from Wein, as it promises to provide us with clean air every day. Also, this is the perfect choice for someone who frequently travels on long-route planes.

Wein AS300 Personal Air Purifier - Rechargeable Perfect Air purifier for travel or those on the...

Advanced plasma discharge design

Why Did We Like It?

We have to start by talking about its portable and convenient size. This is one of the most well-designed personal air filters that we have seen on the market. It looks like a credit card, so you can easily carry it in a pocket or wear it around your neck with a lanyard.

Even the company recommends this unit to those who are fond of traveling. As a traveler, you will need to encounter different spaces, so having such an air purifier gives the assurance of breathing clean air. Moreover, this device doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals, so you can also give it to your children or parents.

Another feature that we liked was its one-button operation. You don’t need to spend time on customized settings, as this product starts to work as soon as you press the button.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We wouldn’t really call this a drawback, but this item only comes in the white color variant. Hence, it can quickly get dirty, and you will need to clean it regularly. However, keeping it inside your pocket may keep it clean for a longer time.

Pros Portable and wearable

Removes pet dander and smoke

Quickly provides clean air

Great for travelers Cons White color gets dirty

Are you looking forward to gifting something cool to your friend? This uniquely shaped portable air purifier can be a thoughtful choice. It’s efficient enough to keep the air free from particles like pet dander, smoke, pollen, and mold spores. Moreover, this is a conservation starter as people near you will be interested in it.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to personal air purifiers, we like those devices that take up less space. This product has a unique shape, along with being quite small. It is one of those wearable air purifiers that doesn’t look odd when you wear it out.

This item produces high ion centration that is similar to natural springs. So, it ensures you breathe clean air even while waiting in traffic. Moreover, this works well at protecting you from various air pollutants, including PM2.5 particles.

Also, it’s pretty easy to maintain this air purifier. It comes without an internal filter, so there is no need to get it changed. And, when it comes to charging, you just need to give it an hour, and your air purifier will be ready.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Our only gripe about this product is its battery life of 12 hours. We would have liked it if it was a bit more, but half a day is enough if you spend most of the time indoors. Also, it doesn’t take long to get fully charged.

Pros Low price range

Removes pet dander

Easy to use

Comfortable to wear and carry Cons Low battery life

Keeping up with the current times, this air purifier combines convenience with style. You can wear this cool-looking personal air purifier to a party or even to the day job. Also, this is a great wearable device to get relief from allergens like pet dander, pollen and dust.

Why Did We Like It?

Who wouldn’t like to carry a personal air purifier that looks good? N4 has done a fantastic job in creating this fabulous necklace that will especially appeal to teenagers. So, if you have been searching for a personal air purifier that your kids will like, this will be a good option.

However, the best thing has to be the health benefits that come with it. This device emits a potent concentration of negative ions that neutralizes the harmful air particles. In return, we get good sleep and fewer allergies or asthma-related problems. The benefits also include a higher focus on work and studies.

Furthermore, this is an easy to use device. You only need to press the large power button in the middle to get all the good things from this air purifier. Also, it maintains 48 hours of battery life in just a single charge which is excellent.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only drawback we encountered with this wearable item is that it doesn’t entirely remove smoky air. It does reduce it to a certain extent, but you can still smell a little bit of the smoke even after being in the area for a while.

Pros Looks really good

Easy to use

Works fast

Portable and wearable design Cons Doesn’t entirely clean the air with smoke

Personal Air Purifier Buying Guide

Do you find going through the specifications of air purifiers confusing? If yes, then you aren’t the only one. However, to get a good personal air purifier, you will need to spend some time researching its features.

To make this process a tad easier, we have come forward with some must remember points for buying air purifiers. Having these points as a reference will surely help you always breathe easily.

1. Air Purification Technology

The technology used in an air purifier will depend on its manufacturing company. HEPA or high-efficiency particulate air purifiers are the most popular variants today.

However, in the case of personal air purifiers, ionizers seem to be the leading tech. These vouch to clean the air surrounding you by emitting negative ions.

Many people believe that HEPA purifiers are better, but those can also be a little heavier. Moreover, these days many purifiers come with double filtration with activated carbon filter layers to make the cleaning more effective.

Hence, we will suggest you check out the nuances of each variant before deciding to get it. But, to make it simple, an ion-based air purifier is the go-to choice for those who want a wearable device.

2. Battery Life And Recharging

A personal air purifier is meant for travel. Hence, it needs to have enough battery juice to protect you from bad air throughout the day. Even though many tiny purifiers make tall claims, this is where most fall short.

So, have a look at the maximum working time before which the battery runs out. This also brings us to the topic of recharging, and we appreciate USB chargers as it’s quick. And, you will be able to recharge it even on planes.

Ionizing air purifiers do take the cake when it comes to the battery, as it can last for days without needing a charge. Hence, apply your judgment and get a device that’s convenient to carry.

3. Ease Of Use

The best air purifiers are the ones that are uncomplicated in its approach. As people often give these personal air purifiers to their family, everyone should be able to use it.

We appreciate it when companies simplify the operation by adding a single button. So, while buying an item, do check for a device that’s straightforward yet effective.

Also, make sure to check out the instructions for the product before you start using it. If possible, download the user guide before purchasing to have a sneak-peak to find if it’s easy to use.

Verdict

While choosing a personal air purifier, make sure that it fits well with your lifestyle and travel needs. We have tried to include recommendations of units that will be helpful for all kinds of situations.

On that note, we have come to the end of this guide on choosing the best personal air purifier. And, we do hope that our suggestions will help you pick the ideal option for breathing freely.

Before going away, we would like you to note that the Pure Enrichment PEPERSAP-K PureZone mini portable air purifier is excellent for purifying a larger space surrounding you. In comparison, the AirDinbor electronic air necklace works better as a personal health shield.

Have further queries? Let us know, and we will help you out.

Till then, take care and be healthy!

