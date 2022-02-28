Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

When it comes to taking small measurements, precision scales are the absolute best.

Be it for commercial or personal use; precision scales can help you get the best measurements in all scenarios. They will help you measure something as small as a rice grain and are of great help when you are working in the kitchen or have a jewelry store.

Honestly, it has been a huge favorite of DIYers too. The problem, however, arises when you have to buy one from the market as there are several scales with advanced features available out there. So, to help you, we have compiled this guide with the 9 best precision scales that you can try.

So, let’s take a look!

Best Precision Scales

One of the best recommendations that we have for you is the Nicewell MQD-C018 Food Scale. This is the perfect digital scale that you can use to measure food and once you use this, you can rest assured to get accurate readings. It leaves no space for complaints.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that we would say about this product is that it has a great design. Not only does it look good, but it also offers a range of functionality.

The scale is made out of tempered glass and provides a sturdy bearing. Then you also have the stainless steel platform that ensures that there are no fingerprint marks.

Moreover, when it comes to storage, this item creates no trouble. There is a hook that is attached to it, which you can use for hanging it anywhere in your kitchen.

Not to forget, it comes with an easy-to-use tare button that makes it possible to calculate the weight precisely and display accurate readings. This kitchen scale can take the measurements after subtracting the weights of the plates and other containers. Meaning, you won’t have to worry about getting precise measurements.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem with this product was that its packaging was not really up to the mark. Upon receiving the item, we noticed that the packaging boxes were a little tapered. Thankfully, we found the product to be intact on opening the package.

Pros Lasts for a long time

Comes with tare function

Provides accurate readings

Maximum weight limits are high Cons Packaging requires improvement

This brand enjoys global popularity, and you can rest assured that this product is one of the best precision scales that you can try. Naturally, we had to include the Etekcity EK4150 model to our list. The design is brilliant, and there will be hardly any mess on your kitchen counter when you use this digital kitchen scale.

Why Did We Like It?

What makes this precision scale stand out among its competitors is the fact that it measures both solid and liquid items. The measuring bowl that you get in the package is sufficient to measure a range of objects but keep in mind that the maximum capacity should be 11 pounds.

Additionally, maintaining this item is super easy because it is made of food-grade stainless steel, so there is no way that the materials would get stuck on the bowl. You can give it a rub with a soft cloth, and it will be clean within minutes. Understandably, with little maintenance, this high-precision scale will last for years.

And thanks to the backlit LCD display, you can view all the readings with much ease. The LCD screen makes it easy for you to take the readings correctly and make sure that the measurements are always right.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Despite its brilliant performance and excellent weight capacity, we were not really happy with the alarm sound. It is quite loud and can be annoying to others present in the house. If it bothers you too much, you can consider removing the alarm altogether.

Pros Excellent weight capacity

Requires less maintenance

Easy to read backlit LCD display

Provides accurate reading Cons Alarm is very loud

If you are on the lookout for a multi-functional precision scale, it is best that you give the Nicewell Food Scale a try. Not only does it provide excellent precision, but comes with a range of functions that are going to leave you spellbound for sure.

Why Did We Like It?

When it comes to precise readings this item scores a perfect ten. This product guarantees you highly accurate readings, as it comes with high-precision load sensors. With this item, you can easily get quick and accurate readings!

Even when you add a quantity as small as 0.1oz, this scale will accurately weigh the ingredients. Not to forget that this item comes with an additional meat thermometer, meaning when you plan an outdoor barbeque party with friends, it can be of enormous help. The measurement range is between -58 degrees Fahrenheit and 572 degrees Fahrenheit but is usually accurate to +/- 33.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

Moreover, we have scored this item pretty high for having a clear and easy-to-read LCD screen. This accurate scale will make it convenient for you to take the measurements as the screen is pretty big, while the readings are available in grams, kilograms, pounds, and milliliters.

What Could’ve Been Better?

There are hardly any complaints that we have with how well the product performs. However, before you decide on purchasing it, you should know that it comes with powerful sensors. So, it is essential that you keep the item at room temperature before taking the measurements.

Pros Delivers precise results

Lasts for a long time

Excellent design

Comes with a clear LCD display Cons Can show wrong readings when not kept at room temperature

Hate fingerprints on your precision scale? The OXO 11214800 will not let you have any such complaints. This sleek device has managed to win the hearts of many users across the globe with the utility and design that it brings to the table.

Why Did We Like It?

The first thing that we noticed about this item is its design. The body is entirely made of stainless steel, and therefore, you do not have to face the problem of fingerprint marks. Other than that, because of its sturdy construction, it is likely to last for years, so make sure that you maintain it a bit.

What makes this product stand out is its unique pull-out display as it is hidden when not in use, and thus it hardly takes up any space in your kitchen. You have to pull out the display when you are measuring something and this makes storage pretty convenient.

Moreover, charging this item is super simple because there is no added cord as it does not run on electricity. You will just need 4 AAA batteries to operate this device and there is no requirement for extensions or power sources, meaning it can be used anywhere.

What Could’ve Been Better?

One downside to this product is that it does not offer good customer service. We had some queries and reached out to their customer support team for help. It was weeks before they replied, so we honestly hope that they work on this.

Pros Lasts for a long time

Brilliant design

Easy to charge

Comes with simple instructions Cons Customer service requires improvement

For serious cooks and colorists, the Framar 0203 is the best bet. This multi-purpose scale has managed to outweigh its competitors with its excellent functionalities and obviously with the great design. It will give you the flexibility of easily shifting between different units of measurements.

Why Did We Like It?

When you are cooking, you have to measure the ingredients well and make sure that the readings are right. With this device, you will be able to easily take the readings as the LCD screen is pretty bright and displays the measurements in clear fonts. The numbers are displayed in crisp black and can be noticed from a distance.

Moreover, this unit scores a perfect ten for its great design. It has a tempered glass top that is super sleek and will surely catch people’s eye. This tool will accentuate the decor in your kitchen.

Additionally, when you are using this item, you can rest assured that the battery will last for a long time. You just need to use 2 AAA batteries, and that would last for a considerable time as the device comes with an auto-off function and won’t take up any charge when not in use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

While we loved how great this product performed, it is essential to note that the instructions included in the package are not very clear. To make sure that the scale measures correctly, you need to ensure that you look up some tutorial videos on the internet for help.

Pros Has bright display

Excellent design

Stays charged for long

Comes with a backlit display Cons User instructions need to be more detailed

Looking out for the best digital scales? We would recommend that you give the MEGAWISE Digital Kitchen Scale a try. This option comes with a beautiful tempered glass top and can easily fit on any of your kitchen shelves without any trouble. You can even consider putting it up on display.

Why Did We Like It?

To maintain overall health, it is essential to stay aware of what you put in your body. This precision scale can help you accurately measure the ingredients that you use to prepare food. It allows you to take the measurements in any units that you like to.

Apart from that, it even offers a tare function that makes it possible to measure small objects too. It enables you to easily subtract the weight of the bowl or the tray in which you take the measurement.

Other than that, it comes with a high-precision sensor. So, you can rest assured that it can take accurate measurements that are as small as 1 gram. This is specifically helpful for bakers or if you are measuring the beans for brewing coffee. In situations like this, you need accurate measurements, and this item can help you with that!

What Could’ve Been Better?

We were not very impressed with their customer support team. We had some queries regarding the installation and reached out to them for help. They did not take our call and took another couple of days to respond to our emails. From a brand as good as this one, we expected a more prompt response.

Pros Allows all units of measurements

Enables you to measure small objects

Lasts for a long time

Has a high weight capacity Cons Customer support is not that great

As our next recommendation, we have the Greater Goods Kitchen Table Top Scale. This is a premium precision scale and helps you accurately measure food items. When you are trying to reduce your body fat percentage, this item can be of great help!

Why Did We Like It?

This product has managed to win the hearts of many with its simple and stylish design. When you put it in your kitchen, rest assured that it will amp up the decor. The design is pretty modern and minimalist, thereby hardly taking up much space on the kitchen countertop. It is available in two colors and will surely breathe life into your kitchen decor.

Other than that, it provides you with a range of functions that would make your cooking work super simple. It can take readings down to the gram and offers you a measuring range with a maximum limit of 11 pounds. Even the LCD display is in high contrast, which makes viewing the readings quite convenient.

And what makes this product stand out is the fact that it provides the users with exact precise readings . So, you can even use this for the purpose of taking the weight of packages and parcels before shipping them.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unfortunately, the packaging quality of this product is not really impressive. On receiving the item, we noticed that the box in which it arrived was not of good quality and was a little damaged at the sides. We honestly expected better packaging from the brand.

Pros Lasts for a long time

Excellent looks

Easy to read screen

Shows precise results Cons Packaging needs to be better

We are almost reaching the end of our list, and next up, we have the Geekclick Food Scale. This one has gained much popularity for being user-friendly and multi-functional. Once you use it, you will have no complaints about its weight capacity or the weighing range.

Why Did We Like It?

The design is pretty slim, and it can easily fit in all cabinets. You can even hang the scale stow and use it as a decorative piece. This is the only scale that can help with the precise measurement as it comes with a single-press tare function.

Additionally, it is super easy to store this device. You do not need to keep a space reserved in your cabinets for storing this item. It comes with a small hook and can be easily hung on any of your kitchen walls. That way, it will be easily accessible, and you can use it whenever needed.

Moreover, when using this item, you do not have to worry at all about saving power. It has a built-in auto turn-off feature and will get switched off automatically if you do not use it for more than 2 minutes.

What Could’ve Been Better?

The only problem we faced when using this device was with the fonts that were used. The contrast is not too high, and unless you take a close look, noting down the measurements can be quite taxing.

Pros Durable item

Easy to operate

Storing is convenient

Help save battery power Cons Fonts are not in high contrast

There was no way we would wrap up our list without having mentioned the Geekclick Digital Kitchen Scale. Use it to measure solid or liquid objects according to your requirements, and it would help add flair to your cooking.

Why Did We Like It?

This item will not give you a hard time in the kitchen as it is super simple to clean. The surface is made of stainless steel, and the touch-sensor area is made of glass. Therefore, cleaning is super easy and can be done within minutes with a damp cloth.

Other than that, it scores a perfect ten on precision as the scale comes with a highly sensitive sensor and can take measurements down to 1-gram. That’s why you can use it for baking and other cooking purposes.

Lastly, it is important to note that the LCD display is pretty bright, and the fonts are crisp. That means, even if you are reading from a distance, it won’t be a problem while the screen turns off automatically when not in use.

What Could’ve Been Better?

It is important to note that the sensors installed on this device are pretty powerful and react to the temperature in the room. So, it is advisable that in order to get the right readings, you keep the temperature in the room moderate.

Pros Easy to read display

Excellent longevity

Easy to clean

Helps take precise measurements Cons Reacts to extreme temperatures

Precision Scale Buying Guide

Now that we have given you a detailed round-up of the top products, were you able to make a choice? We know it is not that simple, and to choose the best precision scales might seem quite daunting. In order to make the correct pick, you need to take a few other things into consideration.

Let’s quickly take a look at what they are!

1. Right Measurement By Precision Scales

What’s the point of buying a precision scale if the results are not accurate? Different people require different levels of precision, and you can get a scale that takes accurate measurements as small as 0.001 gram. But it is important to note that when you are looking for this level of accuracy, you will either have to go for a laboratory-scale or a high-precision scale.

Other than that, you need to take the weight capacity of the weighing platform into consideration. Most of the precision scales come with weight limits and might break if you are putting something overweight.

If you put a heavy-weight object on a lightweight scale, it is likely going to malfunction. However, few scales can measure as high as 20 pounds. Make sure that you read the label carefully to know about the weight capacity before making the purchase.

2. Types Of Precision Scales

There are many types of precision scales that are available on the market, and you should select one that best suits your needs.

Some people like going for pocket scales as they do not occupy much space. They are extremely handy and can help you measure food and medications when you are traveling. It has a range of other functions too. However, keep in mind that you will have to use your own container for measurement while using a pocket scale.

Then there is the high-precision scale, which is well-known for providing the optimum amount of accuracy. These scales mostly include calibration weights too! Most of these precision scales are in the size of pocket scales, but there are bigger models available too. It is best that you use such a scale for measuring beads, spices, or silver or gold jewelry.

The other most common type of precision scale is the tabletop kind. You can use these scales for weighing parcels or for measuring food ingredients. When opting for a platform-only model, you need to use your own bowls for measurement. However, there are some models that include a measuring bowl in the package. They make for the best food scales!

3. Tare Button

In order to make the most out of your precision scale, make sure that your device has a tare button. This will allow you to eliminate the weight of the mixing bowl and just take the readings for the ingredients.

The tare function is extremely crucial if you want to get correct measurements without any wrong readings.

4. Auto-Off Duration

Auto-off duration feature enables you to considerably save battery life. However, some users find this feature to be quite bothersome as the device automatically switches off after 2 minutes of not using it. Imagine being in the middle of a baking session, only to realize that the sugar reading has vanished! Not a good thought, right?

It is true that you need to be careful to save battery power in order to not have the battery run out every now and then. To ensure that you enjoy the best of both worlds, increase the auto-off duration to 5 minutes or longer.

Verdict

That’s all we have for you today, folks!

We put in a lot of effort in compiling all this information for you, and we hope that you had a great time going through it all. There are different types of precision scales that you can experiment with but we would suggest that you go for one that suits your needs the best.

Before signing off, we would like to let you in on our favorites. The Nicewell MQD-C018 Food Scale takes the award for being our favorite overall. Apart from that, if you are looking for a model with excellent weight capacity, it is best that you give the Etekcity a try.

Until next time, fare thee well!

