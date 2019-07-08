10 Pros and Cons of Hardwood Flooring You Should Know

If you’re looking out for flooring that suits your budget and gives that rich feel to your feet, then wood is the option that always stands out. The natural beauty of wood and its warmth attracts us to dream of having a house with hardwood floors.

There is so much class and elegance that connotes to such a flooring, that it is natural for you to gravitate towards it. These days we can find different types of flooring material that can eventually match the grandiose of wooden flooring. But, wood gives a sense of luxury and elegance, by enhancing the overall ambiance of your home.

If you are looking out for a style that is both versatile and blends with every type of decor, then wood flooring is the best option. It gives a lot of warmth and character to both traditional and modern homes. Whether you are using wood flooring for your office or residential space, it is a classy and reliable choice for both.

So, let’s make you aware of the advantages and disadvantages before you get the hardwood floors installed!

Pros and Cons of Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood Flooring

Even though the pricing might be slightly on the higher side during initial investment, but with proper maintenance, it can last you for more than a lifetime. Whereas, the regular carpet flooring, linoleum flooring or the laminate ones tend to get damaged too soon, due to wear and tear.

We have highlighted 10 benefits of hardwood flooring for you:

A long-term investment

Wood flooring tends to last for more than a hundred years if they are maintained well. They might seem like a big investment initially, but you don’t need to replace them every 10 or 20 years like the other types of flooring. It also provides a good return on investment, as the value of wood flooring continues to increase with time.

Budget is always an important factor while choosing the type of flooring you want. But these days, wood floorings have both expensive and inexpensive options. It is an expense that is of good worth in the end, as wooden flooring can outlive you and increase the market value of your residence.

Variety

When your opting for wood flooring you will be presented with a wide array of choices. You can select one depending on your budget and availability. Not even a single plank has the same shade or color, which makes it more authentic while enhancing its aesthetic appeal. If you want then you can also stain them when you get bored of the same color. You could also mix and match the woods that will give the flooring an interesting look.

The different types of wood flooring that are available include:

Brazilian cherry

Tigerwood

Australian Cypress

Brazilian Walnut

Teak

Brazilian Chestnut

Hickory

Oak (Red and White)

Santos Mahogany

Quality that is ageless

Your carpet and vinyl flooring need to be replaced after a certain duration but wood flooring just requires to be refurbished or re-sanded. This helps to refresh the flooring to its original state while maintaining its luster and finish. Wood flooring is less prone to damage and looks more graceful with age.

They don’t tend to look worn out or dull, and the timeless style of wooden flooring ensures that it’s always in fashion. This trend has been used at homes for ages, so you can rest assured that you will be saving an ample amount of time and money in the future.

Easy maintenance and hygiene

If you clean the wooden flooring, by vacuuming, mopping and keep it dry then it’s good to go. They don’t tend to attract too much debris, dust or dirt because of the non-electromagnetic nature of wooden flooring.

The general maintenance of wooden flooring is pretty simple while they are pretty resistant to liquid spills. Usually household with pets tend to have a musty and an unpleasant smell due to spills on the carpeted area, but with wooden flooring, this can be the least of your worries.

Healthy air quality at home

Wooden flooring does not nurture any type of parasites like fleas, dust mites or spores. They prevent from attracting any type of allergens, animal dander or molds, which causes allergies. Therefore the indoor environment is kept safer than what is usually prevalent with other types of flooring.

When there are children at home, they are more susceptible to allergies, and doctors tend to recommend wooden flooring to allergy sufferers. It is a healthy choice due to its hypo-allergic nature and does not trap unpleasant odors. With wooden flooring you can also install an underfloor heating system, that acts as an efficient and effective way to keep the house warm

Better for babies

One of the popular choices for kids rooms is usually wooden flooring. It is harmless and non-toxic, which is best for babies who have just learned to crawl. There is an improvement in their motor skills when they are exposed to wooden flooring.

As wooden floorings are simple to clean and maintain, this makes it a better option than the others. If there are scratches on the floor then it can also be painted or you can simply sand them. Parents usually tend to appreciate wooden flooring, as the tendency of small things being hidden under the carpet is negligible.

Good acoustics

With hardwood flooring, you can avoid any type of vibrations. Wood flooring is a good idea, when you are not working in a noisy environment otherwise it can make it sound like a cafeteria. But, if you love music or your children play any instruments than the sound will be clear as it prevents hollow sounds.

Improves the value of your home

Even though the upfront cost of wooden flooring is high, but it tends to improve the value of the property. A house with hardwood flooring tends to be sold faster, which reflects how the choice of flooring tends to upgrade the value of a place. In the end, it provides a rich outlook as its texture just keeps getting better with time.

Organic

Hardwood flooring has been increasingly popular because it’s the healthiest option available with an organic origin. If you want flooring that is biodegradable then wood is a great option.

Wooden flooring helps to reduce the environmental impact and helps with building a sustainable home. It is easy to maintain and clean, as the toxicity level is also low.

Easy installation

Laying of the hardwood is easy and installing it properly can enhance the quality of your home. Hiring a professional and getting this job done is the best option for you, as any errors can ruin the entire look. The wooden planks are usually reasonably thick, so even if there are small differences in the floor height then it can be managed, while this is not the case for laminates.

The highlight is floorboards which are usually clipped together and can be removed easily, you can take it along when you’re relocating.

Disadvantages of Hardwood Flooring

The disadvantages of wood flooring are generally not well known, but it is usually affected by humidity and fluctuations in temperature. In cool and damp weather, the wood is more prone to swelling, but in a warm and dry room, it has the tendency to shrink.

We have found 10 drawbacks of hardwood flooring for you:

Cost

The cost of wooden flooring is much higher than our regular carpets or tiles. So, this might not be an affordable option for all. Hardwood flooring is usually installed over sub-flooring this makes the installation a complicated process. The cost of getting professional help may vary.

Prone to termite attack

Termites feed on wood, and most of the modern homes are built by keeping such dangers in mind. Such infestations are common with spruce and southern yellow pine along with many others. Therefore, choosing the right type of wood is important to avoid such problems. Termites usually destroy the wood from the inside out, so look out for small damages on the floor.

Try tapping the floor with a screwdriver and if you hear some hollow sound, then they are caused by cavities that have been made by the termites. When your hardwood flooring becomes weak due to termite infestation it tends usually creak and make a squeaky sound.

You can clean the wooden flooring with a mop, but they should not be dripping with water. The hardwood flooring will be destroyed in the occurrence of a seepage. Harsh detergents should be avoided while cleaning the surface.

Scratching

Wood flooring is prone to having dents and scratches, therefore you need to take proper care. While there are also chances of getting stains on the floor if there is spillage. This is why you need to be extra careful with children and your pets. If you choose hardwood floors they show the blemishes prominently, as compared to softwood flooring.

Limited usage

Hardwood flooring is not a very suitable option for all the rooms in your home. We do not advise you to get it installed on your bathroom and kitchen. As these are areas with high exposure to moisture and spills, which can damage the wood.

Cupping

This occurs when the edges of your wood board are higher than the center, due to the moisture content which has gradually caused the wood to expand. You should avoid water spills on the hardwood flooring as the water gets absorbed easily.

As the wood expands there is compression in the hardwood flooring since all the boards are kept close together. And the expansion results in damaging the edges of the board.

Crowning

It is the opposite of cupping; the center of the wood board becomes higher than the edges. This happens in humid conditions when the moisture content is high. It can also occur if you start sanding the edges when you have noticed cupping, but if the moisture content has not dried up then it leads to crowning.

After sanding the edges, the center of the wood board will start to rise (crowning) if you do not let the wood dry up at first.

Molds

If there is any indication of molds or fungus, then you should look out for water seepage. They tend to grow in humid and wet areas, while they commonly in the gaps between the top and sub-layer of the floor. You might discover molds as they spread and start destroying the top layer of hardwood floor.

You might have to replace the wood if there is excess growth of molds. Hardwood flooring needs to be properly maintained so take precautions for water seepage, as they make breeding grounds for molds.

Noise

Once the hardwood flooring is completed, it will be providing you with a noise-free and solid ground. But after a few decades of use the constant wear and tear, and excessive movement can alter certain sections of the wood flooring. This can cause clicking and creaking sounds as you walk on the surface.

It can cause a great deal of nuisance for your neighbors living downstairs if you’re residing in an apartment.

High maintenance

You will be required to polish them quite frequently like every 3-4 years, especially the areas that are frequently used. It is important to keep the flooring clean to avoid excessive dust and debris, which can make the surface appear dull and can cause scratches.

The floor needs to be mopped only by using a microfiber mopping cloth and sprays which are meant for wooden floors. If you are vacuuming the hardwood flooring than ensure that the model has an on-off brush roll feature, and do not keep the brush roll (used for cleaning carpets) active as it can lead to scratches.

Final words

Selecting the right kind of flooring can get a little tricky. By weighing the pros and cons of hardwood flooring, you will definitely make a wise decision.

Your home is your humble abode, so select the best for it!