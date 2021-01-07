Radical Architecture of the Future By Beatrice Galilee

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

In January 2021, Phaidon will publish Radical Architecture of the Future, (January 6, 2021; $59.95 US/$79.95 CAN; Hardback) presenting today’s most inspiring, innovative, and forward-thinking architecture that proposes imaginative and diverse new ways of seeing, understanding, and building our environment and the spaces around us.

The book was researched and written by architecture curator and critic Beatrice Galilee. Now working as the founder and executive director of The World Around, a New York-based cultural platform hosted by The Guggenheim, Galilee held the position of Associate Curator of Architecture and Design at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, between 2014-2019 and is internationally recognized for her fifteen year-long career in architectural writing and exhibition-making.

Inspired by the highly successful architecture forum, In Our Time: A Year of Architecture in a Day, Radical Architecture of the Future is a progressive and cross-disciplinary exploration of contemporary architectural culture that moves between built and imagined realms. It spotlights recently-completed projects that include apps, films, installations, virtual reality and game design to approach spatial design through a unique, interdisciplinary perspective that highlights how much of architectural practice today goes far beyond simply the design and construction of buildings. The launch of the book is also timed to coincide with the next The World Around summit hosted by The Guggenheim and curated by Galilee that will take place in January 2021.

Split into five thematic chapters, Radical Architecture of the Future addresses the work of emerging, radical thinkers as well as the mastermind creators behind some of the world’s most thought-provoking new projects. The book is organized under the headings of ‘Visionaries’, ‘Insiders’, ‘Radicals’, ‘Breakthroughs’ and ‘Masterminds’, exploring the work of some of the world’s leading designers including a power plant in Copenhagen that also functions as a ski-slope and a public park designed by BIG, an opera held on New York’s High Line by Diller Scofidio + Renfro and a philosophical video game by David O’Reilly. Other project highlights in the book include extraordinary buildings exploring erased cultural identity by Bolivian architect Freddy Mamani, a project exploring the remains of Luis Barragån by artist Jill Magid and site-specific painting exploring civil rights by artist Julie Mehretu.

An important and fascinating collection of highly original projects by unique thinkers in the world of architecture and spatial design

Beatrice Galilee is a London-born, New York-based curator, writer, critic, consultant, and lecturer of contemporary architecture and design. Formerly the associate curator of Architecture and Design at The Met in New York, she is currently the founder and executive director of The World Around, a New York-based annual architecture summit and itinerant global cultural platform.

Beatrice Galilee said: “This book was inspired by the practitioners themselves. There is currently such a vivid, rich and pluralistic landscape out there where the next generation of architects and designers can flourish, change, expand and grow. I hope readers will feel encouraged by the ideas and visions we are sharing, and feel that perhaps the future is in good hands.”

Radical Architecture of the Future is a truly universal and timely reflection on contemporary architectural discourse and the issues facing our planet today. Revealing how architecture can shape the earth’s future, the book discusses everything from the role of architects in place-making after a catastrophe, to the discipline’s contribution to advancing global environmental sustainability in the era of grave concerns about climate change and mass extinction. The book goes further, approaching how historical events and advances such as space exploration, nuclear power, and civil rights movements have led to an atmosphere of change.

Radical Architecture of the Future explores forward-thinking, architectural projects through the ideas of designers, thinkers and artists across disciplines. It is a captivating look at how the best and most imaginative design ideas that can, and may

