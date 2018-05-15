The term “Artificial Intelligence (AI)” is thrown so much around these days, that’s it’s started to become a white noise in the tech space. However, is it really just a buzzword with nothing to show for, or that it’s actually accomplished something that may be regarded as a game-changer?

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Architecture & Design

In all fairness, we are still far from creating an AI that can compare with the human intellect. This is because a matured human mind can imagine, do complex calculations (to a certain extent), learn, predict outcomes of future events (to a certain extent), understand and process emotions, and much more on its own. However, the AI we are using today is largely single-dimensional. So, an AI may beat a top human player today, but it isn’t as complex and advanced as an actual human mind. That said, we have made tremendous progress in the domain in the past few years.

Today, we have AI systems advanced enough to have uses in real life even though they still need to go a long way to be used for risky applications (think robot surgeons, military androids, etc.).

AI in Design and Construction

There is a lot of speculation regarding how AI will affect UI/UX design today. However, if you delve into it, you can see that it all comes together to form a real possibility. For starters, more and more websites are using AI-powered chatbots to improve customer centricity and customer experience without affecting the business cash flow. Similarly, AI services are allowing online business owners to offer personalized shopping experience and tracking their website activities (areas on a web page where they spend a lot of time, for instance), they are able to improve the retention rate too. There are many other such examples in which AI is improving the UI and UX of today’s websites.

Talking about AI in architecture, the brick and mortar stores can really use it for driving business success through great design now. While an advanced AI system can easily detect architectural flaws during the designing and modeling, IoT that uses AI can control various building systems such as temperature control, power consumption, security, etc. What’s more, experts at MIT and many other institutes around the world are interested in and working on using drones to build architecture.

We can take two concrete and exemplary case studies to understand how AI is improving our lives today.

Tailor Brands

Tailor Brands is one of the most innovative and popular startups in the web design and logo design space. It’s developed an AI-based platform that allows SMEs to create professional and impressive custom logos for their websites/blogs, etc. within a few minutes! The AI simply asks the user a few basic details about their business and the type of logo design they prefer. Then it analyses this information to create a few ideal logo options for them to choose from.

A few years ago, branding and company logos were far from the reach of small-business owners because of the lack of funds or simply because they weren’t usually happy with the logos designed by actual logo designers. However, Tailor Brands’ logos are created after understanding the specific requirements of a user which means they get exactly what they are looking for, and that too in a matter of 5 minutes or less!

Web developers across the globe are simply in awe with the remarkable product that Tailor Brands has managed to create especially since it uses a relatively new technology i.e. AI. It’s affordable and yet uncompromising with the quality of logos that it creates. It’s also a perfect example that shows the true capacity of AI for aid in present-day situations.

Lemonade Insurance

Lemonade insurance is a P2P insurance company for the homeowners and renters. Mobile users can use its platform to get home insurance in less than 2 minutes and get paid for their claims in less than 3 minutes.

Lemonade Insurance uses AI and behavioral economics to replace the tedious and time-consuming claim verification process with bots that can settle the same by asking the customers just a few basic questions such as “when did the damage take place?” or “was it a burglary or flood?”. It also asks the customers to upload the images of the relevant documents such as police report, receipts, etc. which further helps in the verification and faster approval.

In a recent interview, Lemonade CEO Daniel Schreiber said that how insurance frauds cost a family an average of $1,300 every year. Then there are 24% of the people who blatantly agree that it’s alright to commit an insurance fraud because the “system” takes advantage of the people. This is what Lemonade aims to change- a positive outlook towards insurance through an insurance platform that’s affordable and capable of minimizing frauds.

In Conclusion

Whether we talk about design or architecture, insurance or health, AI clearly has created waves in all the industries across the world. Today, more and more services are accessible to the lower-income groups and at the same time, the margin for error has diminished greatly. The future holds a lot of promises, that’s for sure.