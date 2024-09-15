Secret garden / diego raposo + arquitetos

Architects: Diego Raposo + Arquitetos

Area: 40 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: André Nazareth

Manufacturers: Artevideo, Casa e Forma, Construvidros, Della Luce, Galeria Hathi, Pátio, Viterbo

Lead Architects: Manuela Simas de Oliveira

Project Team: Diego Raposo, Manuela Simas, Jhorran Santos, Pedro Theobald e Ana Luiza Parente

Client: CASACOR RJ 2021

Landscaping: Jone Quinan Paisagismo

Collaborators: Fernando Medeiros, Isabel Cristina Rocha, Jone Quinan, Joyce Schwartz, Marcelo Verdugo, Nicolas Novak, Priscila Raposo, Rogério Noel

City: Rio de Janeiro

Country: Brazil

The Secret Garden by Diego Raposo + Arquitetos is an ephemeral installation of inflatable bubbles designed as personal retreats inspired by the pandemic’s impact on our lives. Ranging from 3-4 meters in diameter, these structures are integrated into natural settings with minimal environmental impact, using natural materials that blend seamlessly with the surroundings. The bubbles provide a private, portable space for reconnecting with nature, offering a refuge and a contemplative escape from the outside world.

This ephemeral architectural installation was inspired by the impact of the pandemic since 2020, which led people to live within personal bubbles, often fearing their fragility. Reflecting on these sentiments, the design envisions idealized bubbles—spaces that reconnect individuals with what is precious and essential, fostering a closer connection to nature.

© André Nazareth

Ephemeral and playful, the installation offers an ideal environment for escaping city life and enjoying the countryside. Inflatable bubbles, ranging from 3-4 meters in diameter, adapt to the terrain, allowing for the flexible creation and configuration of spaces in a natural and organic manner.

The project was implemented to maximize the use of existing vegetation and minimize site interference, employing a construction method with a low environmental impact to respect the natural setting. Natural materials and fibers were chosen for the furniture, fabrics, and rugs, creating an environment that blends seamlessly with its surroundings and is fully immersed in nature.

The concept behind the installation views nature as a shelter that offers protection and connects people with beauty, allowing them to disconnect from the outside world. The inflatable bubbles serve as an invitation to stay in nature, utilizing their ephemeral, portable, and adaptable characteristics. These bubbles provide a private and self-contained space, a personal retreat that can be placed anywhere, encouraging individuals to explore nature for as long as they desire. The design aims to create a unique, accessible environment that serves as a window to the world, welcoming all without barriers.



Project Gallery

© André Nazareth

Project Location

Address: 497 Lopes Quintas Street – Botanical Garden, Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22460-010, Brazil

Location is for general reference and may represent a city or country, not necessarily a precise address.