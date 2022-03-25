19 Beautiful Shabby Chic Beddings to Transform Your Bedroom

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Considering the amount of time we spend in our bedrooms, it is essential that it should be as welcoming and comforting as possible.

Research has shown that bedroom decor plays a huge role in influencing sleep cycles. Thus, to be well-rested, it is necessary that the bedroom looks just how you like it. Thanks to shabby chic bedding, it is now possible to convert bedrooms into absolute dreamscapes.

We have prepared a comprehensive list of the best bedding options. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but extremely comfortable as well. You’re guaranteed to get the sleep you need in the warm embrace of any of these bedding options.

Some individuals are very nitpicky about the materials used in the pillows or bed covers, and we have curated this guide accordingly. The most discerning customer is bound to be pleased with the options available here.

Without further ado, let us get into the details.

Top Shabby Chic Beddings

When it comes to a fabulous resting experience, not much can top this offering from Elegant Comfort. Firstly, the bedsheet comes with pockets at the side, so one can keep their prized possessions nearby. Say goodbye to keeping your phones or glasses on the nightstand before going to bed.

The luxurious yarns are longer, finer, and stronger than silk, and the microfiber yarns go through a careful brushing process that conditions them. After being woven with premium fabrics, there is another round of brushing for ultra-soft comfort.

The ventilated weaving can keep out bedbugs and mites, helping those with allergies. Even the fabric is fade-resistant, which makes the bedding set all the more durable.

That said, one has to be especially careful while washing and drying the product. Due to its delicate nature, a rough wash might cause tears.



Pros Fine and ultra-soft linens

A healing environment for allergy sufferers

Fiber retains vibrant colors even after several washes Cons Might tear during washes

Fabric unsuited for dryers

An elegant look for the bedroom is guaranteed, thanks to the ruffled portion, which drapes gorgeously over the beds. On top of that, comfort connoisseurs are not likely to be disappointed either, since the polyester material is incredibly soft to touch.

Sale Lush Decor Ruffle Skirt Bedspread White Vintage Chic Farmhouse Style... Feminine, Vintage Chic style bedspread with fabric...

Lush Decor Ruffle Skirt bedspread has a long,...

The affordable set lends a minimalist and traditional look to the bedroom, with underlined feminine aesthetics. An incredible amount of attention is paid to the details, which becomes a part of the design. Most of the choices have soft and neutral colors, which lends a calming aura in the bedrooms.

There are multiple ruffle styles to appeal to various tastes, and the product can be used year-round in warm climates. In colder places, it is ideal for layering due to the lightweight material.

While the Lush Decor product has received praise, some might find the comforter stretched a little too thin. Opaque colors also tend to look better on the product.



Pros Makes the bedroom look glamorous

Incredibly soft to touch

Multiple colors and pattern choices Cons Stretched thin

Can only be dry cleaned

The product lends a shabby chic feel to the bedroom overall, with the color scheme and design, which aim at establishing a charming cottage-like feel. With comforters, shams, and pillows, there isn’t much more one could hope for from this set.

For those who are allergic to certain substances and worried about the bedding quality, we can assure you that it is certified by OEKO-TEX, which means there aren’t any harmful chemicals or substances. Thus, the wellness and highest levels of comfort are ensured for all users.

Not only is the collection affordable, but it helps create a calming and welcoming atmosphere in the bedroom, which many can find relaxing. It is soft to touch, but despite the apparent delicate nature, the bedding set is rather easy to maintain when it comes to cleaning.

While the extremely soft fabric can be a boon, in some cases, it tends to come apart as well. Thus, careful handling is strongly advisable.



Pros Soft to touch

Creates a calming bedroom environment

No harmful materials used Cons Threads come apart over time

Can’t be washed with bleach

Those who’ve used this product before will know how soft the fabric is to touch, but a recent update has made it even better. Now, the problem of fabric pilling or sticking has also been resolved. The duvet covers are completely made of polyester microfiber, which provides greater comfort. There are three such layers, ensuring durability as well.

Sale Annadaif Khaki Duvet Cover Queen Size，3 Pieces Soft Washed... Our khaki duvet cover may be a bit pinkish under...

[100% MICROFIBER] Our duvet cover sets are made of...

Doing away with the traditional zipper and replacing it with the special bowknot has been a step in the right direction, as far as preserving bedroom aesthetics is concerned. The Annadaif product has always been focused on satisfying customers, and this offering allows users to change their comforters with an alteration in seasons.

Not only can the product be washed easily in a machine, but it dries quickly too, which saves time overall.

Despite the several upsides to using the product, it is not suitable if there are pets in the house. The incredibly delicate fabric is a magnet for pet hairs, and maintenance is a little hard.



Pros Shrink and fade resistant fiber

Easy to wash and dry

Anti-pilling and anti-sticking Cons Attracts pet hair and hard to maintain

The fabric might lose beauty after multiple washes

LIFEREVO is committed to combining fabric, which is skin-friendly, with contemporary fashion designs, in order to change the lifestyles of the users.

Not only is the duvet cover extremely soft to touch, but the pillow covers are designed in an extremely stylish manner as well. They come in solid colors, so as to match most decors satisfactorily. The warmth and comfort of the covers make it ideal for chilly weather.

The product also comes with a hidden zipper, which we’ve found to be helpful during laundry; there are ties in four corners as well to hold the duvet in place. Moreover, the product is easy to wash too, following the instructions on the label. We’ve found that combing the fleece makes it smooth and fluffy again after a wash.

Despite the many comforts, the strings holding the product in place tend to break. Thus, it is a hassle to hold down the comforter.



Pros Comfortable and soft to touch

Easy to maintain

Aesthetically pleasing design Cons Strings tying comforter aren’t strong

Priced expensively, as compared to product quality

With complimenting techniques of stitching, the product is perfectly classy and glamorous, designed to spruce up anyone’s bedroom. Living up to the company name, Intelligent Design has gone so far as to include a bar tack, which remains invisible to users, but prevents the fill’s movement.

Sale Intelligent Design Cozy Comforter Casual Waterfall Multi Layer Ruffle... TECHNIQUE and COLOR - Our bed in a bag has...

PRODUCT FEATURES - 4-Piece Twin/Twin XL-Comforter...

The product can be easily washed and maintained, following the instructions on the label. The colors are extremely vibrant and don’t fade after washes. The microfiber used is quite light and soft to touch. This makes the comforter suitable for use all year round.

Ultimately, it adds a bit of grace to the bedroom, with the blush reverse making the product appear clean and compact.

Despite several praiseworthy attributes, the comforter has ruffles only in the bottom portion, which isn’t clearly mentioned while purchasing the product. Moreover, it falls a little short of a queen size bed’s requirement, despite claiming to be suited for the same.



Pros Easy to maintain

All-year use

Stylish and comfortable Cons Ruffles only at the bottom

Not properly sized

Not only does this comforter come in multiple colors, making it suitable for all decors, but some shades are also reversible. It is extremely soft and oversized, catering to the comfort of users all year. The company’s principles of quality, innovation, and design, are evident in the product, which champions the minimalist look of the bedroom.

The fabric is extremely delicate and soft to touch. The filling and materials are top-notch to ensure that users get the restful sleep we all deserve. Considering the extremely soft fabric, the comforter is relatively easy to maintain as well.

Despite the promised comforts, the product tends to clump up over time, and it is difficult to smoothen out. Moreover, considering the price, sewing could be better. In some cases, the colors aren’t quite as they appear to be in pictures.



Pros Soft and comfortable to touch

Can be used all year

Various choices in colors Cons Clumps up after use

Sewing not up to the mark

For those who want a charming yet comfortable look in their bedroom, this product is perfect. Not only is the cotton comforter soft to touch, but there is a reverse side made of solid microfiber, ensuring more comfort for the user.

The polyester feeling adds a degree of warmth, making it suitable for winters, but the overall lightness of the comforter lets users snuggle under it all around the year. Apart from the solid colors, which match the aesthetics of the bedroom, the soft texture lends an air of delicacy to the product. But, it remains relatively easy to clean, and several users appreciate that there aren’t many maintenance hassles.

While there are no doubts about the product being beautiful, it is not very long-lasting. After a few washes, there is a chance that the comforter might tear, or at least begin to show signs of fraying.



Pros Soft to touch

Can be instantly cleaned

Added comfort and warmth Cons Susceptible to wear and tear

Can’t withstand many washes

The quilt set comes with floral prints and is ideal for sprucing up the decor of all bedrooms. There’s a degree of irresistible beauty in the fine stitches and detailed textures that are evident in the quilt set. Special care is taken to ensure that no thread comes loose or falls apart.

Since the polyester filling is dense but thin, there is a degree of warmth while ensuring the product is not too heavy so as to weigh down on the person sleeping. Hence, it can provide comfort in all seasons.

Another commendable aspect is the microfiber, which is double brushed. It makes the product extremely soft to touch, and special attention is paid to prevent fading, pilling, and shedding.

Despite these perks, users have to be careful while cleaning the quilt. Normal washes with detergent are not suited for the fabric, and the colors tend to fade after a while, as well.



Pros Soft and comfortable

Can be used all year

Anti-pilling and anti-shedding Cons Patchwork is not real

Washing might cause fabric fading

FADFAY has already set itself apart for the superior quality products and impressive customer service. Now, the floral bedding set aims to impress with the immense amount of detail that is a part of the design. The bright colors bring a sense of summer into the bedroom, thanks to the vibrancy.

Not only is the cotton used extremely soft, but also easy to maintain and machine washable. The best bit, however, is the customization options, which allows users to specify how they want their bedding. Since the bedding set employs reactive dyeing, the colors don’t fade easily, and the overall product is more durable too.

While the product’s comforts make it ideal for gifts or personal use, there are some downsides to be aware of, as well. Considering the price of the product, there have been some complaints about the top sheet. Not only is the size a bit off, but the colors change a bit after numerous washes.



Pros Aesthetic floral design

Customizable for customers

Durable and fade-resistant Cons Size isn’t accurate

Colors fade after wash

Cozy Line inspires confidence immediately due to the accumulated goodwill when it comes to home textiles. The company is dedicated to providing superior quality bedding sheets, and this product is no exception.

Take, for example, the quilt, which is completely filled with cotton, ensuring warmth and lightweight, and year-round usability. Furthermore, the fabric is durable and doesn’t fade after washes. At the same time, safety is kept in mind, and no harmful substances are added to make the product superior.

The medium-sized quilts are designed to fit snugly on the bed, and special care is taken so that the cotton doesn’t cause any irritation to the skin. Since the products are washed and shrunk beforehand, users can be sure of getting the actual sized quilt that they order.

While there aren’t many shortcomings in the product, we’ve found that the images rarely match the actual product’s colors.



Pros Soft and comfortable to touch

Colors don’t fade after wash

Suitable for all seasons Cons Colors different from product images

Rose designs don’t look real

Since the product is completely made of cotton, it is soft and extremely comfortable for the skin. On top of that, it is also wrinkle-free and durable. The bedsheets maintain a shabby style, which is quite unique. Since it is designed to be used all through the year, it makes for great presents too.

A lot of thought is put into the mattress, including side pockets and elastic. The bottom sheet has piping to make it even better. Due to the extreme comfort and breathability of the sheets, not to mention the skin-friendliness, it ensures that users enjoy their sleep.

On top of that, the bedsheets are easy to maintain since they can be cold washed in a machine.

While a lot of attention is paid to comfort, the sheets are not as soft as some inclusions on the list. Moreover, washing often causes them to shrink, which makes the sheets unsuitable for larger beds.



Pros Comfortable to touch and ensures good rest

Easy to maintain and clean

Durable and wrinkle-free Cons Washing leads to shrinking

Not too soft to touch

Firstly, the comforter set is designed to help users get the best rest possible. Thus, there is an added emphasis on softness and how the fiber feels against the skin. Whole-piece Polyfill is used to prevent clumping, even when it is washed. There are also no concerns about wear and tear, or leakage, over time.

The cotton fabric is intended to be breathable as well as durable since we do spend one-third of our lives lying in bed. At the same time, the design is elegant while retaining a sense of individuality.

It is rather easy to maintain, too, since the product can be washed in a machine and doesn’t need ironing.

Despite the upsides, there are some things to be considered. For starters, the sheets are not as lush as they appear to be. In fact, their attempt at being lightweight might not be appreciated by many, who prefer substantially heavier sheets for comfort.



Pros Fluffy and lightweight

Elegant, durable, and decorative

Easy to clean and dry Cons Sheets are not too lush

Easy to clean and dry

For the best sleeping experience all around the year, this would be an obvious pick. The incredible thread count ensures the highest levels of comfort. On top of that, the fabric is breathable, lightweight, and incredibly comfortable against the skin.

The vintage floral designs add a dash of beauty to the bedrooms and help create an aesthetic environment. Additionally, the design is extremely convenient, so each corner of the duvet cover can be tied to prevent moving or bunching. Since special care is taken in the craftsmanship, the product is extremely durable too.

Furthermore, it is also easy to clean and dry the bedding set, making maintenance fairly easy.

While many might be driven to pick this product due to the many advantages, there are some downsides one should be aware of. Often the colors in the actual product don’t match the images. On top of that, the sheets sometimes rip after several washes.



Pros Durable, breathable, hypoallergenic

Lightweight, fade, and wrinkle resistant

Easy to wash and dry Cons Product color doesn’t always match the images

Might tear after several washes

Simple&Opulence has always been committed to providing the best bedding materials, and the lace decorations add a degree of beauty to the bedrooms. Ruffle edges make the bedding material more elegant yet simple and fashionable. The four corners can be tied to hold the duvet in place, and a button is provided for closure for a more seamless look.

Not only is it easy to clean and dry, but storage is simple too. However, with the kind of material used, the cover set is perfect for all seasons. Special care is taken in choosing the linen fabric, which is breathable and doesn’t get sticky if one sweats. Moreover, the fabric becomes softer with each wash.

Since all-natural materials are used, the product is completely safe and is believed to improve the moods and healths of users.

At the same time, it would be important to note that sometimes the colors might be different in the set.



Pros Easy maintenance

Suitable for gifts and personal use

Soft to touch and made of natural materials Cons Colors might not match in a set

The product might tear after multiple washes

As a professional bedding seller, the company aims to deliver products made with the best materials to ensure comforts for users. The product style is generous and adds a dash of color to the bedrooms.

In this case, the fabric details are thoroughly updated to provide a soft and luxurious feel when an individual is sleeping. The duvet cover comes with a hidden zipper too, which speaks to the ingenuity of the design. Along with the corner ties, it also helps keep the comforter in place.

Special care is taken in using cotton that is grown in relatively high sunshine areas, which makes it soft and lightweight. Not only is it hypoallergenic, but the product retains a degree of warmth, making it suitable for year-round use.

That said, one must be careful while washing because the zipper tends to sustain damage. Moreover, sometimes the product shades don’t match the colors one sees in the pictures.



Pros Soft and comfortable fabric

Can be used around the year

Breathable and hypoallergenic materials Cons Zipper damaged by wash

Product colors don’t match images

Since the product is made to be durable, there is a protective layer that prevents stains and tears. Moreover, the lightweight and comfortable material makes it suitable to be used in all seasons.

The duvet cover helps add a dash of aesthetics to the bedroom while remaining resistant to wrinkling and shrinking. At the same time, it is incredibly soft to touch too. Not only does the comforter fit over duvets of the same size, but the design also secures it in place.

Furthermore, the product is made to be comfortable and elegant, but maintaining it is very easy as well. The fabric has a wash advantage; that is, it gets softer with each wash. Overall, the duvet cover set inspires confidence since the manufacturers guarantee that they solve any problems users might run into.

Despite these upsides, there are some things to be aware of. For starters, the duvet cover is sometimes sewn shut.



Pros Soft and comfortable

Suitable for all year use

Guaranteed 30-day satisfaction Cons Duvet cover sewn closed

Material is not great considering price

The duvet cover is aimed at providing high levels of comfort, so much so, that the user might even sleep through an alarm. The covers are filled with the best quality microfiber, which makes it incredibly soft and lightweight. With a 1200 thread count, it is extremely breathable fabric as well and feels lush against the skin.

For those who have allergies or irritations, the product is perfect since the natural materials used don’t cause nose blockages or runny eyes.

Not only is the material designed to be easily washed and dried, but it does not shrink after being sent to the laundry either. It is resistant to pilling and gets softer with every wash.

Despite the advantages, some might find it a bit too thin or scratchy. There are some issues with the size as well if one is using a king-sized bed.



Pros Comfortable against skin

Does not cause irritations or allergies

Easy to clean and dry Cons Might feel a little thin

Size isn’t adequate for all beds

The offering from Softta is ideal for sprucing up the bedroom and provides a great deal of comfort while sleeping. It is made with environment-friendly cotton, which suits the human skin. There is no pilling, and colors last longer too. Compared to polyester sheets, the products are more comfortable and softer to touch as well.

Softta Queen Size Silkly Soft Vintage Shabby Flower Farmhouse Reactive... Queen Size Include:1 Duvet Cover 88 x 88 inches,2...

Farmhouse shabby chic floral pattern design. Uniqe...

It is permeable and holds the warmth, making it suitable for winters too. The sheets are hypoallergenic, thanks to the thread count, which keeps out dust and pollen. Durability and strength are guaranteed, and the product has an ingenious design as well. Zippers and corner ties hold the comforter in place.

Furthermore, it is easy to clean and dry, which is why several customers prefer the shabby chic item. But, there have been some complaints that despite the advertised thread count, the product feels rougher to touch compared to other items on the list.



Pros Environment-friendly cotton prevents allergies

Careful weave keeps out dust and pollen

Easy to wash and dry Cons Might feel a little rough to touch

Product colors might not match the images

Buyers Guide

There are quite a few factors to consider before one chooses the ideal bedding for their bedroom. Let’s get into them to help customers know what they want.

Comfort

The first and foremost requirement is comfort. Everybody enjoys a good sleep, and the bedding must be as soft and comfortable as possible to be welcoming. In this regard, it is always better to choose cotton products over the polyester ones.

Size

Once again, size does matter, especially over time. One must select bedding, which doesn’t run the risk of shrinking after washes. Otherwise, there’s a chance that the covers might not fit the bed after a while.

Washability

Since the beddings are used intensively, they need to be washed and kept clean. Most buyers prefer if the beddings can stand machine washes without wear and tear. It is preferred over dry cleaning. But, it is advisable to be careful since the fibers are quite delicate.

Final Words

Understandably, you’re quite confused with options when it comes to making the right choice for your bedroom. All these shabby chic beddings ensure that they’re comfortable, durable, and are bound to add a dash of color to your sleeping quarters.

While our guide is comprehensive enough to help you zero in, we recommend choosing the cotton products if you’re very big on fabric comfort and how it feels against the skin. On the other hand, the polyester products are bound to last longer and are easier to wash as well as maintain.

We definitely recommend going for brands like LIFEREVO or FADFAY, but sleep is, after all, a very personal matter. Customers should know exactly what they need and buy the product accordingly. Finally, we would like to add that, in some cases, the product colors might not match the images, so be sure to check reviews before buying one.

Do let us know about your experience in the comments section. Goodbye!