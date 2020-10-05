Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

If opening and closing window blinds seem like a chore, it’s time to upgrade and get motorized blinds instead.

We all know how frustrating it can be to get up from your comfy couch and roll the blinds up or down. So, why bother leaving your seat when you can control the blinds with just a push of a button. Also, let’s be honest, operating blinds with a remote controller is a really cool flex.

Therefore, the next time you have guests over at your place, you can show off your new addition to your home and avoid manual handling at the same time.

However, motorized blinds are not only about appearance, as ultimately that’s a superfluous quality. They actually have a lot of advantages over traditional blinds.

Without further ado, let’s begin our discussion.

Should You Consider Getting Motorized Blinds?

Advantages Of Motorized Blinds

Increases Energy-Efficiency Of Your Home In Two Ways

Motorized blinds are designed to enhance your home’s energy efficiency in two ways – via light control and insulation. These unique furnishings enable superior light control inside your rooms, as you can roll up the blinds completely to let in maximum natural light.

On the other hand, in conventional options, the blinds usually never roll up entirely. Therefore, you can minimize the use of lamps and other light fixtures, especially during the day. Furthermore, to make things even more convenient, you can set your blinds to open and close on specific times.

Also, since it supplements insulation, motorized blinds can help bring down power and utility bills.

Cordless Design Ensures Maximum Safety for Children and Pets

Motorized blinds are unparalleled in terms of children’s safety. You can rest assured that your overactive kids and pets will not get caught up in the system. We understand what a mess corded window coverings can be.

Pets or children risk getting entangled with the cords, and it can also lead to suffocation hazard. Even if you don’t want to think of the extreme, pets can sometimes get aggressive and tear off the blinds.

Therefore, you might as well avoid all the hassle and install the cordless, motorized blinds instead. They are safe and convenient and do not come in the way of your children and pets. In fact, we suggest installing these blinds in every room that your children or pets can access.

Motorized Blinds Protect Your Interiors From Sun Exposure

Continuous sun exposure can eventually cause fading, discoloration, and irreversible damage to your furniture and decor pieces. While you can always manually shut the blinds to reduce the impact, with motorized blinds, everything becomes much easier instantly.

Since they allow you to program and customize the amount of light that enters any room, motorized blinds help protect valuables and expensive interior furnishings. So, even if you forget to roll down the window covers, the automatic function has got you covered.

Furthermore, you can also find advanced options with sun sensors that can measure both light and heat. These blinds can adjust accordingly, ensuring optimum light without negatively impacting the interiors.

Improves Sleep Quality and Helps You Wake Up Naturally

It’s really annoying when you plan to wake up late on the weekends, but the sunlight through the blinds disrupts your sleep. If you don’t want your room brightly lit before you wake up, we suggest installing motorized blinds. Long story short, these effectively block out the light and keep your room dark and cool.

Therefore, motorized blinds can directly improve the quality of your sleep and ensure that you wake up when you need to. It’s not that traditional blackout curtains will not deliver the same results, but these automated ones let you operate the blinds from the comfort of your bed.

In fact, you can program your blinds to roll up gradually in the morning, so you’re not jolted awake. Therefore, these are excellent for bedrooms, especially if you want to start your mornings happily and peacefully.

Automated Settings Reinforce Security When You Are Away From Home

You might think that window blinds don’t do much in terms of security, except preventing neighbors and passersby from looking in. While that’s true, remote-controlled blinds add another layer to that basic function and further strengthen security.

More than offering physical security, it lets outsiders think that your home is occupied. Since the blinds are automated, they’ll open and shut at set times, and create the impression that someone is operating it from inside the house.

So, even if someone is watching your house, this mechanism can act as a deterrent and reduce the chances of a break-in. Furthermore, you can use the blinds in combination with a smart home lighting system to ward off burglars.

When you are snuggled in your favorite couch while reading a book or watching a movie, you’d usually want to relax for quite some time without interruptions. But that does not happen when you have to manually shut the blinds because there’s a glare on your TV screen or direct sunlight in your eye.

It’s bothersome and frankly very irritating. But you don’t have to deal with any of it if you have motorized blinds. You can program it to roll up and down at a particular time every day or do it with the touch of a button.

Besides, push-button control is incredibly convenient when you have an infant at home, and you’re feeding or putting them to sleep and don’t want to get up. Furthermore, they’re quite functional on windows that are hard to access due to their awkward placement (such as behind a couch, above a shelf, etc.)

Custom Automatic Blinds Increase Home Value

You can get your motorized blinds custom-fitted to your windows to ensure uninterrupted maneuverability. The results are nothing short of unique, instantly adding to your home’s visual and functional appeal.

Firstly, prospective buyers will love the professionally installed motorized blinds, as they look far more sophisticated than ordinary store-bought coverings. Secondly, home automation systems have become all the rage, and as such, these remote-controlled furnishings appeal to new-generation buyers keen on saving time and effort.

While the blinds themself will not add big dollars to the property prices, it sure will make a lasting impression among potential buyers.

Can Be Integrated With Existing Smart Home Systems

Smart home systems are not about having the latest devices; rather the focus should be on how these devices and mechanisms work in tandem to improve overall efficiency. That said, motorized blinds can operate independently and effortlessly along with other smart home devices.

When you integrate these blinds with third-party control systems, it means that they will function simultaneously alongside smart lights, automated thermostat controls, and more. For instance, at night, you can program the blinds to close, the outdoor security lights to turn on, and the thermostat to adjust the temperature, all at the same time.

Enables Privacy In Bedrooms and Bathrooms

Having luxuriously large windows in bedrooms, while aesthetically pleasing, can compromise privacy. We have similar concerns for bathrooms as well, even though some of us prefer a naturally lit area instead of clumsy lights. However, with motorized window blinds, you can enjoy the daylight as well as privacy.

Simply put, you can instantly adjust the blinds in your bathroom or bedroom without having to tug at the coverings. Therefore, it all boils down to convenience and accessibility. Besides, when you get custom-fitted blinds, there are no gaps in the corners, which ensures that nobody can peep inside.

Full Range Of Control Options: Remotes, Wireless Switches, and Apps

Motorized blinds can be controlled in several ways. That said, you can operate them via a remote control, wall-mounted switch, or an app. In other words, it’s best to keep at least 2 of these mechanisms handy, so other family members can also access it.

Furthermore, users can find different apps to control these automated blinds efficiently. For example, some systems can be integrated with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Meaning you can simply use voice commands to open, shut, set timers, and other functions to operate the motorized blinds.

However, make sure that your apps are up to date and compatible with all the connected devices.

Final Words

Let’s just say that motorized blinds seamlessly combine elegance, convenience, and safety in one smart package.

These next-generation systems are designed to make things more comfortable at home while ensuring efficiency and practicality. In spite of the initial cost, these window fittings are an investment that you’ll benefit from in the long run.

However, make sure to get the right people for the job, as the functionality of these systems largely depends on accurate measurements, design, and installation. You do not want to waste your money on a poorly executed project, as that completely defeats the whole purpose.

On that note, it’s time for the curtain call. Till next time!