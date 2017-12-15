39 Legendary Star Wars Coffee Mugs from Another Realm

Star Wars fans, we have something incredible in store for you. We know, we know, the title is a dead giveaway. But we are quite sure that you will be blown away regardless. So, without further ado, let us begin with the amazingly creative Heat Reactive Lightsabers Coffee Mug.

1. The Incredibly Cool Star Wars Heat Reactive Lightsabers Mug

What better way to start off our list than with this epic Star Wars Heat Reactive Light Sabers Mug? When there is no hot beverage inside the mug, the exterior print only displays the lightsaber handles of some of the most famous Star Wars characters including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and many more! As soon as you pour in your favorite hot beverage, all the lightsabers will light up in their respective colors. This incredible effect is much cooler to view in person.

Although the coffee mug we have featured has a decent capacity of 12 oz (355 ml), it is also available in an incredible 20 oz (591 ml) form. In case you are planning on using this as your regular coffee mug, then we must admit that it is neither microwave-safe nor is it suitable for dishwasher use. Then again, we are quite confident that any Star Wars fan will be more than willing to make this sacrifice for this incredible Star Wars Heat Reactive Light Sabers Mug.

2. The Amazing Star Wars Stormtrooper Sculptured Mug

If you thought that the last coffee mug was cool, then wait till you feast your eyes on this incredible Star Wars Stormtrooper Sculptured Mug. It is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with the iconic white and black colors of a Stormtrooper suit. While it may have a whimsical appearance for a coffee mug, it is actually quite practical.

In fact, it has a substantially large capacity of 18 oz (532 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is also safe for microwave use, unlike the last product we featured. However, you cannot wash it in the dishwasher. While the Star Wars Stormtrooper Sculptured Mug may not have the practicality of a regular mug, its cool factor easily justifies its worth. Finally, the icing on the cake is its current price, and at this value, we cannot recommend it enough, especially if you are a Star Wars fan.

3. Beautifully Sculptured Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet Mug With Lid

While the last coffee mug was an amazing take on the Stormtrooper helmet, this incredible Star Wars Stormtrooper Ceramic Mug With Lid takes it a step further. In fact, at first sight, it is hard to believe that this is a coffee mug. We are quite sure that most people would think of it as a showpiece if you casually place it on your office desk. Just like the last coffee mug featured here, it is incredibly capacious and can hold 20 oz (591 ml) of your favorite beverage.

In case you are planning on using this as your regular mug, then we must admit that it is not durable enough for everyday use. Moreover, it is neither microwave-safe nor suitable for dishwasher use. However, we believe that every Star Wars fan would be more than willing to make that sacrifice for this amazing Stormtrooper Helmet Coffee Mug.

Whether you are a Star Wars fan or looking for a great gift idea for one, we believe that you will not be disappointed with this product.

4. The Incredibly Cool Sculptured Darth Vader Helmet Mug With Lid

After experiencing a drink from this incredible sculptured Darth Vader Coffee Mug, we believe that everyone will be willing to embrace the dark side. Not only does it look surprisingly similar to the Darth Vader helmet, but it is also actually quite functional as a coffee mug. In fact, it can hold an incredible 20 oz (591 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, the removable lid is also functional and can be used to keep your drink warm.

However, that is where its functionality ends, and it is neither safe for dishwasher use nor is it suitable for heating in the microwave. Then again, we believe that Star Wars fans will not care for such things. In case you are planning on buying this product for yourself, then we suggest you take great care in hand-washing it or keep it displayed as a showpiece. Since this is an official licensed merchandise, it will also make for a great collectible.

5. Exquisitely Sculptured Official Boba Fett Helmet Mug

If you loved our previous helmet coffee mugs, then you will surely be impressed with this product. Star Wars fans will be all too familiar with the legendary assassin, Boba Fett, and this incredible product is a perfect representation of the character in the form of a coffee mug. What is even more impressive than the concept is the incredible attention to detail. In fact, this mug’s brilliant paint job incorporates the dents and scratches of the original Boba Fett helmet.

Just like the Darth Vader helmet Mug featured earlier, this product also has a cavernous capacity of 20 oz (591 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, its removable lid offers the same functionality as the former. Needless to say, it also comes with the same set of drawbacks. However, we must admit that among the three similar products, this Boba Fett mug definitely looks the coolest.

Whether you are a Star Wars fan or looking to gift someone who is, we suggest you go right ahead and purchase this product without a second thought.

6. The Incredibly Cute BB-8 Ceramic Sculpted Mug by Vandor

The BB-8 Ceramic Sculpted Mug from the Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie is surely one of the cutest products featured on our list. However, it is not just a cute mug; in fact, it is so much more than that. This sculpted mug is constructed of high-quality ceramic and features a brilliant paint job as well.

Although it is visually quite striking, the BB-8 Ceramic Sculpted Mug does not sacrifice any practicality. In fact, it can hold an amazing 18 oz (532 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is safe for microwave use. However, we would advise you against washing it in the dishwasher. If you can do that, then this mug will easily stand the test of time.

If you are planning on buying it as your regular coffee mug or as a gift for a Star Wars aficionado, then we suggest you go right ahead and smash the “Buy Now” button!

7. Beautiful R2-D2 Coffee Mug by Vandor

If you loved the incredibly cute BB-8 Ceramic Sculpted Mug, then you will love this product inspired by the iconic R2-D2 character from Star Wars. Just like the former, this incredible mug from high-quality ceramic and finished with a beautiful paint job. This coffee mug is slightly larger than the BB-8 mug and can hold 20 oz (591 ml) of your favorite beverage.

Moreover, it is quite practical, and you can use it to heat your beverage in the microwave. Although it is quite durable, we would still advise you not to use it in the dishwasher as it might get chipped off over time. We are quite confident that most Star Wars fans would be more than willing to hand wash this product to preserve its beauty.

If you are looking for a great gift idea for a crazy Star Wars fan or looking to buy one for yourself, then the only logical thing for us to do is give you the green signal.

8. The Incredibly Cool Sculpted Darth Vader Coffee Mug by Vandor

Vandor has done it again! This incredible coffee mug is surely one of the best products that Vandor has to offer. Not only does it look stunning in its amazing glossy black paint job, but it is actually quite practical for everyday use. Moreover, it is made from high-quality stoneware which makes the Darth Vader Sculpted Mug even more impressive.

When it comes to the functionality, it is quite similar to the other Vandor products featured here. In fact, it has a cavernous capacity of 20 oz (591 ml), which should suffice for even the craziest of coffee drinkers. Moreover, it is marked safe for microwave use. However, just like the previous Vandor products, we suggest not to wash it in the dishwasher. If you can do that, then this incredible coffee mug will easily stand the stern test of time.

Whether you are looking to buy this for yourself or planning on gifting it to a crazy Star Wars fan, we can only give you a big thumbs up.

9. Understatedly Cool and Practical Darth Vader Mug by Vandor

While the last few products on our list had some sort of ostentatious element, this coffee mug manages to look cool without any. In fact, it is shaped like a regular coffee mug. However, it does come with an incredible glossy black paint job which is finished with a brilliant Darth Vader print on one side and an iconic Darth Vader quote on the other side. Moreover, the ceramic construction not only feels high-quality, but it is also quite durable.

What is even more impressive is the fact that it does not sacrifice any practicality for its cool factor. In fact, it can hold an incredible 18 oz (532 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is not only safe for microwave use, but it is also suitable for the dishwasher. If that is not incredible, then do not know what is.

Whether you are looking to replace your boring old coffee mug or gifting this incredible mug to a crazy Star Wars fan, we suggest you go right ahead and purchase it without a second thought.

10. Amazing Darth Maul Coffee Mug from Disney

While Darth Maul cannot win a battle of fame against Darth Vader, this incredible coffee mug can definitely hold its own against any Darth Vader mug when it comes to the cool factor. In fact, we love the matte black paint job and the incredibly cool molded face of the Sith warrior. We have to commend the Disney design department for doing a brilliant job in highlighting Darth Maul’s scary facial tattoos on this mug.

The best part of this mug is that it does not sacrifice any practicality for its cool factor. In fact, the Darth Maul Coffee Mug can hold an incredible 20 oz (591 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is not only dishwasher safe, but it is also suitable for heating in the microwave.

You do not need to be a Star Wars fan to appreciate this product. Hence, if you are interested in purchasing this product, then we highly recommend it.

11. Beautiful Boba Fett Mask Mug by Disney

While it may not be as ostentatious as the Sculptured Boba Fett Helmet Mug featured earlier our list, it is far more practical for everyday use. This incredible coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and features a brilliant raised bas-relief design. We also love the scratched and dented look achieved by the incredible paint job. The great part about owning a Boba Fett mug such as this one is that even if you scratch or chip your mug, it will blend right in with the design.

When it comes to the functionality, this amazing Boba Fett Mask Mug has a cavernous capacity of 20 oz (591 ml). Moreover, it is not only safe for microwave use, but it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher. If there were a knock against its practicality, then it would have to be its high price tag. Then again, it is an official collectible product, and if you are a big fan of Boba Fett, then it is well worth it.

Do not worry Yoda fans; we have not forgotten about you. In fact, this incredible Yoda Coffee Mug has to be one of the coolest products featured on our list and just like Yoda himself, it features an incredibly witty design. This incredible mug is made of high-quality ceramic and feels quite durable.

Needless to say, this incredible coffee mug is as practical as they come. In fact, it has an amazing capacity of 20 oz (591 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is not only safe for microwave use, but it is also dishwasher safe. This is truly the mug that Yoda fans deserve.

However, we must admit that this product is available for sale at Disney Parks for a much lower price. If you are someone who is going on a trip to Disneyland soon, then we suggest you try purchasing this product from there. If not, you have to pay the extra amount for this amazing product. Either way, the Disney Yoda Coffee Mug is well worth it for any Yoda fan.

13. Simple Yet Elegant Star Wars C-3PO Coffee Mug

The C-3PO mug is quite a unique product because of its tall and quirky design. This coffee mug is shaped like C-3PO’s torso, and we must say that Star Wars has done a fantastic job in designing this mug. We absolutely love the quality of the ceramic used for this product along with the intricate paint job.

Now, you might be wondering if it sacrifices any of its practicality for the unique design, and we are happy to report that it does not. In fact, this mug is capable of holding 16 oz (453 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, it can be washed in the dishwasher. On top of that, you can use it to heat your beverage in the microwave.

If you have already purchased an R2-D2 mug, then you should surely add this epic C-3PO mug to your collection. Needless to say, this product is well worth your money as a standalone purchase as well.

14. Incredibly Beautiful Official Star Wars Princess Leia Coffee Mug

If you were impressed by the Yoda mug featured earlier on this list, then you surely need to check out this amazing Star Wars Princess Leia Mug. Just like the Yoda mug which had two handles shaped in the form of Yoda’s ears, this epic mug also features two handles which emulate Princess Leia’s iconic buns!

When it comes to the quality, we must admit that we were equally impressed. Not only is the ceramic of sturdy construction, it even features a brilliantly detailed paint job depicting Princess Leia’s face.

While most buyers will refrain from using it as an everyday coffee mug, the Princess Leia Coffee Mug does come with the functionality of one. In fact, it has a decent capacity of 12 oz (355 ml), which should suffice for most coffee drinkers. Moreover, it can be washed in the dishwasher, and it is also marked safe for microwave use.

All in all, this is surely one of the best coffee mugs featured on our list, and we believe any Star Wars fan will be extremely happy with this purchase!

15. The Amazing Official Star Wars R2-D2 Coffee Mug

While the previous R2-D2 mug featured on our list was not an official Star Wars product, this one is. Moreover, it will be a great companion to the C-3PO coffee mug we reviewed earlier. Just like the C-3PO mug, this product is also made of high-quality, durable ceramic. It even features a highly detailed exterior paint job.

When it comes to the functionality, we are happy to report that it aces all the tests. In fact, the R2-D2 mug comes with a rather substantial capacity of 20 oz (591 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is marked safe for dishwasher use, and it is also microwave-safe.

Needless to say, it will do a rather fine job as your everyday coffee mug; but we doubt you will use it so often. Whether you purchase this product as a collectible or plan on replacing your regular coffee mug, we believe that you will be more than happy with it.

16. Simple but Elegant Yoda Coffee Mug By Vandor

If you loved the “Understatedly Cool and Practical Darth Vader Mug by Vandor” then you will definitely love this product. In fact, this brilliant mug features the same high-quality ceramic and incredibly detailed paint job like the former. Moreover, it feels quite durable and should easily fare well against the test of time.

When it comes to the functionality, the Yoda Coffee Mug will surely leave you impressed. In fact, it has a rather substantial capacity of 18 oz (532 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is completely safe for microwave use, and it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher.

However, neither its design nor its functionality are the most impressive things about it. That honor would have to go to its current price, and at this value, we cannot recommend it enough. Finally, the fact that it is one of the most popular Yoda mugs should surely seal the deal for you.

17. Understated Elegance at Its Finest – The Incredible Star Wars Imperial Logo Mug

If you are a big Star Wars fan but are not fond of ostentatious objects, then this incredible Star Wars Imperial Logo Mug will be right up your alley. How, you ask? Well, for starters, it features an incredibly cool matte black paint job which gives this coffee mug a stealth appearance. Moreover, the beautiful blood red emblem of the Galactic Empire and the subtle “Star Wars” outline text complement the stealth look very well.

While it may not be quite as large as some of the other mugs featured on this list, it still manages to offer a decent 12 oz (355 ml) capacity for your favorite beverage. And we believe some people might actually prefer that instead of a gargantuan mug. Moreover, this coffee mug is quite practical for everyday use. In fact, it is not only suitable for dishwasher use, but it is also microwave-safe.

Whether you are planning on buying this as your regular coffee mug or looking for a gift idea for a crazy Star Wars fan, the only logical thing for us to do would be to give you the thumbs up. If you are on edge on buying this product or not, then we must tell you that this is a limited-edition coffee mug and you might regret it after the stocks run out.

18. The Star Wars Heat Reactive Ceramic Mug – A Must for Yoda Fans

Yoda fans, we have yet another impressive product for you. This amazing Heat Reactive Coffee Mug features a brilliant lime green paint job and just like most other products featured on this list, it is made of high-quality ceramic. Interestingly, this Yoda Heat Reactive Coffee Mug features a “Use the Force” quote on the interior.

While its design and heat reactive feature may break the cool scale, this coffee mug does sacrifice a fair bit when it comes to the functionality. Sure, it has an incredible capacity of 20 oz (591 ml) for your favorite beverage. But its bold design features mean that it is not safe for dishwasher use, nor is it microwave-safe. If that does not bother you, then you can go right ahead and purchase it without a second thought.

19. Beautifully Sculpted Star Wars Chewbacca Coffee Mug

A Star Wars Coffee Mug list will not be complete without a Chewbacca product, would it? And, we have featured what is possibly one of the best Chewbacca mugs available for sale today. Not only is this coffee mug beautifully sculptured according to the contours of Chewbacca’s face, but it is also made of high-quality ceramic which feels durable.

In case you are worried about the paint or ceramic being contaminated by BPA, then the seller assures that it is completely BPA free. However, that is where its functionality ends and needless to say, this is neither suitable for dishwasher use, nor is it microwave-safe. Then again, we are quite confident that fans of Chewbacca will be more than willing to make that sacrifice for this product.

20. Yet Another Vandor Oval Coffee Mug – The Force Awakens BB-8 Edition

If you loved the oval coffee mugs we featured earlier, then you surely need to check out this incredible The Force Awakens BB-8 Oval Ceramic Mug. Just like the Yoda oval mug and the Darth Vader oval mug, this product is constructed out of high-quality ceramic. Moreover, it features an incredible glossy orange paint job which is finished with a high-resolution print of BB-8.

When it comes to the practicality, this amazing coffee mug reigns supreme. In fact, it comes with an incredible capacity of 18 oz (532 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is completely safe for microwave use, and it is suitable for washing in the dishwasher as well.

Whether you are planning on gifting this coffee mug to a Star Wars aficionado, or purchasing it as a replacement for your everyday coffee mug, we can only give you the green signal. Whatever be the reason for your purchase, we believe that you will not be disappointed.

21. Incredibly Cool Star Wars “Freeze, You Rebel Scum!” Ceramic Coffee Mug

Until now, we have featured quite a few Vandor products, and it may seem like that we are getting sponsored by them. However, we assure you that is not the case. In fact, Vandor’s incredible attention to detail coupled with their witty designs are some of the reasons why their products featured so often on this list.

Now that we have got that out of the way, let us explore the brilliant features of this incredible coffee mug. Just like any other Vandor product, it is made from high-quality ceramic. Moreover, this coffee mug has high-resolution prints both on the interior as well as the exterior of the mug. We also love the classic combination of black and white and feel that it is perfect for representing the Stormtrooper theme, wouldn’t you agree?

When it comes to the functionality, this elegant coffee mug does a great job. While it may not be as large as some of the other coffee mugs featured on this list, it can still hold a decent 12 oz (355 ml). Moreover, it is marked safe for microwave use, and it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher.

This coffee mug is a fantastic gift idea for any Star Wars fan and is also a great replacement for your boring old regular coffee mug. We highly recommend this product.

22. A Brilliant Collectible – The Incredibly Cute Kylo Ren Ceramic Goblet/Mug

If you are looking for a great collectible coffee mug from the Force Awakens movie, then you surely need to check out this product. While Kylo Ren had a cold and frightening aura about him, this incredibly cute ceramic mug is quite the opposite. In fact, if you plan on using this mug at your workplace, then it will surely lighten the mood of your colleagues.

Needless to say, its whimsical and cheerful appearance does not aid its functionality. In fact, this Kylo Ren mug can only hold 10 oz (295 ml) of your drink. Moreover, it is neither suitable for washing in the dishwasher, nor is it microwave-safe. Then again, this product was never meant to serve as a replacement for your regular coffee mug, and if you are buying for that purpose, then we would advise against it. However, if you are planning on gifting this mug to a Star Wars fan or purchasing it as a collectible, then we highly recommend this product.

If you loved the incredibly cute Kylo Ren mug featured above, then we believe you will love this C-3PO mug even more! Just like the former, this whimsical mug has an over-sized head which is good for holding 10 oz (295 ml) of your favorite beverage. While it may seem paltry for most coffee drinkers, it was never meant to be a replacement for your regular coffee mug.

In fact, just like the Kylo Ren mug, this product also has the same functionality or the lack thereof. Then again, we believe that most buyers will not care for such things. Since this is an official Star Wars merchandise like the last product, it makes for a great collectible. And if you are buying for that reason, then we highly recommend it.

The Mandalorian warrior and bounty hunter has never looked cuter, wouldn’t you agree? This is yet another product in the Star Wars Goblet/Mug series and would make for a great addition if you have already planned on collecting the “C-3PO Ceramic Goblet/Mug” along with the “Kylo Ren Ceramic Goblet/Mug”.

Needless to say, this product comes with the same set of features and drawbacks as the C-3PO and Kylo Ren mugs. In other words, it will not do a great job as your everyday coffee mug, but it makes for a great collectible as it is an official Star Wars merchandise.

If we have one gripe about this product, then that would be the paint job. Unlike the previous Boba Fett coffee mugs, we have featured, this one does not embrace the scratches and dents of the Mandalorian warrior’s armor. Then again, it is only a minor gripe, and we believe that most people purchasing it as a collectible item will love it regardless.

25. Brilliant Red and Black Darth Vader “The Dark Side” Ceramic Coffee Mug

Not everyone is a fan of flashy and ostentatious products, and if you are someone like that, then this coffee mug is surely going to pique your interest. If this mug seems familiar, that is because it is a variation of the “Freeze, You Rebel Scum!” Ceramic Coffee Mug we featured earlier. While the former had a black and white color combination, this one comes with a rather cool combination of red and black.

Just like the “Freeze, You Rebel Scum!” Ceramic Coffee Mug, this one is also capable of holding 12 oz (355 ml) of your favorite beverage. Moreover, due to its sturdy ceramic construction coupled with the high-quality paint job, this coffee mug is much more functional compared to the ostentatious products featured on our list. In fact, it is not only safe for microwave use, but it is also suitable for washing in the dishwasher.

Whether you plan on buying this product for a Star Wars fan or as an everyday coffee mug for yourself, we highly recommend it.

26. Perfect Gift for The Crazy Star Wars Dad – Who’s Your Daddy” Darth Vader Coffee Mug

Continuing with the minimalistic theme is the Star Wars “Who’s Your Daddy” Darth Vader coffee mug. While it may not be as cool as some of the other Darth Vader products featured on this list, it was never meant for that kind of audience. In fact, this mug is understatedly cool, and we believe that is exactly what some people are looking for.

This Coffee Mug is made of high-quality ceramic and is finished with a premium black printing of Darth Vader’s Face along with the “Who’s Your Daddy?” quote. When it comes to the functionality, this coffee mug does a decent job.

While it may have a comparatively small capacity of 11 oz (325 ml), we believe that it should suffice for most coffee drinkers. Moreover, the fact that it is microwave-safe and suitable for the dishwasher should easily make you forgive its average capacity.

The Star Wars “Who’s Your Daddy” Darth Vader coffee mug is a great gift for any father who is a Star Wars aficionado. So, if you are purchasing it for that reason or planning on using it as your regular coffee mug, then we highly recommend this product.

If you loved the previous product on our list, then you will surely need to check out this minimalistic coffee mug with an incredibly witty print. Just like the Star Wars “Who’s Your Daddy” Darth Vader coffee mug, this product is made from high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium black printing on the side. Moreover, it has the same capacity of 11 oz (325 ml), and we believe that should suffice for all but the craziest of coffee drinkers.

Needless to say, this product is suitable for washing in the dishwasher, and it is also microwave-safe. However, unlike the former product, this coffee mug comes with an irresistible offer. In fact, it has a 100% Money Back Guarantee in case you are not satisfied with the quality of the product. Moreover, you also get the choice of including a free gift message along with a gift wrap. Its practicality not only makes it perfect for everyday use, but it is also a great gift idea for any grown-up Star Wars fans.

28. A Worthy R2-D2 Collectible Stein/Mug

Now that we have injected you with a sufficient dose of minimalism let us move on to some incredibly ostentatious products. In fact, we have not one, not two, but seven amazing steins/coffee mugs, starting with this incredibly cool Star Wars R2-D2 Ceramic Stein/Mug.

This product is made of high-quality ceramic and features a sculptured design in the form of R2-D2. Moreover, it can hold an incredible 32 oz (946 ml) of your favorite beverage. However, that is where its functionality ends. And, this is neither safe for microwave use, nor is it suitable for washing in the dishwasher. Then again, we believe that most people looking to buy this mug will not be interested in the everyday functionality.

While the R2-D2 coffee mug may not be great for everyday use, it does make for a great collectible as it is an official Star Wars merchandise. And, if you are buying it for that reason, then you definitely have our recommendation.

29. The Perfect Darth Vader Stein/Mug for A Star Wars Aficionado

Darth Vader fans, we have yet another fantastic product for you. In fact, this is surely one of the coolest Darth Vader mugs ever made. This incredible sculptured stein/coffee mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished in premium glossy black paint. Moreover, it can hold an impressive 22 oz (624 ml) of your favorite beverage.

While we cannot gripe about the quality of the ceramic body and the paint job, we must point out that the metallic hinge is not as good. And that makes it quite impractical for everyday use. Moreover, the lack of a rubber gasket around the rim of the lid means that you will cringe every time the lid shuts close. On top of that, it is neither safe for microwave use, nor is it dishwasher safe.

Therefore, it only makes sense as a collectible, and you should look at some of our other products if you are searching for a cool Star Wars coffee mug for everyday use.

30. A Work of Art – The Brilliantly Sculptured Chewbacca Stein/Mug

While the last Chewbacca themed coffee mug was in the shape of his head, this incredible product features the entire body instead. The Star Wars Chewbacca Stein/Mug will definitely leave you impressed with its high-quality sculptured ceramic construction. Moreover, it also features a premium glossy paint job. On top of that, it can hold an amazing 22 oz (624 ml) of your favorite beverage!

However, you must remember that this product will only make sense as a collectible. In fact, it is neither safe for microwave use, nor is it suitable for washing in the dishwasher. On top of that, the lid is poorly weighted and can make the entire mug tip over if you are not careful with it.

All in all, the Chewbacca Stein/Mug is a great product but only as a collectible. It will not serve as a replacement for your everyday coffee mug.

31. The Ultimate Stormtrooper Stein/Mug

Have you ever seen a sculptured Coffee Mug in the shape of a Stormtrooper? Well, if you have not, then feast your eyes upon this incredible product. It even features a cute little gun! Needless to say, this official Star Wars merchandise is made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a brilliant glossy paint job.

However, just like the other official Star Wars Stein/Mug products featured earlier, this Stormtrooper mug also comes with the same drawbacks. So, it is neither microwave-safe nor is it suitable for the dishwasher.

This product makes a great gift idea for any Star Wars fanatic and even as a collectible. A couple of these will look amazing beside the Darth Vader Stein/Mug, wouldn’t you agree?

32. The Perfect Companion for Your R2-D2 Stein/Mug – The Incredible C-3PO Stein/Mug

If you were looking for the ultimate C-3PO coffee mug, then this is where your search ends. This incredible sculptured stein/mug is shaped in the form of C-3PO. It is made of high-quality ceramic and is finished with a premium shiny gold paint. And that surely makes it one of the most ostentatious products featured on this list.

Unfortunately, the only thing functional about this ostentatious coffee mug is its incredible capacity of 22 oz (651 ml), which should easily suffice for even the craziest of coffee drinkers. Needless to say, it is neither suitable for washing in the dishwasher, nor is it safe for microwave use.

Hence, if you are looking to buy this mug as a replacement for your regular coffee mug, then we would advise against it. There are many more functional products featured on our list, and those would make a much more logical choice for an everyday coffee mug. However, if you are looking to buy this as a collectible item, then we highly recommend this product.

33. The Stunning Boba Fett Stein/Mug

Take a look at this amazing Boba Fett Ceramic Stein/Mug! Not only does it look incredibly cool, but it is also made of high-quality ceramic. Moreover, this coffee mug features a brilliant paint job and even comes with the scratched and dented look of Boba Fett’s armor.

When it comes to the functionality, it is more of the same story as the last few products featured on this list. While it has an impressive capacity of 22 oz (651 ml) for your favorite beverage, it does not shine in any other functionality department. In fact, it is not microwave-safe nor is it suitable for dishwasher use. Moreover, the hinged head is not well weighted and can topple the entire mug if you are not too careful with it.

Therefore, this incredibly cool Boba Fett Ceramic Stein/Mug does not make sense as a regular mug, unless you are willing to put up with its quirks. However, as it is an official Star Wars merchandise, this product makes for a brilliant collectible item.

34. The Ultimate Collectible Mug from The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Movie

Now, hold on! We understand you are getting tired of these incredibly cool but highly impractical steins/mugs. But, we promise this is the last one. This amazing BB-8 Ceramic Stein/Mug is not only overflowing with cuteness, but it is also made of high-quality ceramic. Moreover, it is built perfectly to BB-8’s shape and finished with a premium paint job.

The BB-8 stein/mug is quite large. In fact, it has a rather substantial capacity of 32 oz (946 ml), which if you ask us is more than what the craziest of coffee drinkers can handle. Then again, this incredibly cute BB-8 mug is not just meant for your coffee, it is also a stein.

However, this is where its functionality ends, and just like the other steins/mugs featured earlier, this mug is not safe for microwave use, nor is it suitable for washing in the dishwasher. But, to be fair, most buyers will not purchase this product for regular use. Instead, this amazing BB-8 mug makes for a great collectible, and if you are buying it for that reason, then we highly recommend this product.

35. The Incredibly Cool Geeki Tikis Yoda Mug

If you thought we were done with cool and quirky mugs, then you are highly mistaken. In fact, we have yet another series of products which are as ostentatious as they are functional. More on that later.

This Geeki Tikis Yoda Ceramic Mug comes in a unique shape which just looks incredibly cool. Moreover, it made of high-quality ceramic and finished with a premium coat of lime green paint.

When it comes to the functionality, this quirky mug does surprisingly well. In fact, it comes with a sizeable capacity of 14 oz (397 ml), and we believe that should easily suffice for most coffee drinkers. Moreover, you can use it to heat up your beverage in the microwave. Although this mug is marked safe for dishwasher use, it is only recommended that you put it in the top row. In case you are a little skeptical about that, we would suggest you wash it by hand instead.

If there were a knock against its practicality, then it would have to be the fact that it does not come with a handle. Then again, no other Tiki mug does.

Whether you choose to buy this product for regular use or as a collectible item, the only logical thing for us to do would be to give you the green signal.

36. The Classy and Cool R2-D2 Tiki Mug

Has there ever been a time when an R2-D2 product looked so cool and classy at the same time? We guess not. While it may not have the traditional blue markings of R2-D2, there is no denying the fact that this incredible mug looks much better without them. Its high-quality ceramic construction coupled with the premium coat of glossy white paint surely makes it feel worth more than its price tag suggests.

The story of this mug’s practicality is akin to its top-notch construction. In fact, it comes with a decent capacity of 14 oz (397 ml) for your favorite beverage. While it may not be as capacious as some of the other humongous mugs we have featured here, its size is more manageable. Moreover, it is microwave-safe and suitable for washing in the top-shelf of the dishwasher.

This product makes a great gift idea for any Star Wars fan, and it is also worthwhile as a collectible item. In fact, due to its durable and practical construction, you can use it as your everyday mug as well.

37. Beautifully Sculptured Chewbacca Tiki Mug

Chewbacca’s facial expression looks quite menacing here, doesn’t it? Despite his angry expression, we believe that this mug will bring nothing but joy to those using it. Just like the other Tiki mugs we have featured, the Chewbacca Tiki Mug is no different when it comes to the construction. In fact, it is not only made of high-quality ceramic, but it also features a premium glossy paint job.

This incredible product is as practical as it is stylish. In fact, it comes with a rather sizeable capacity of 14 oz (397 ml), and we believe it should suffice for all but the craziest of coffee drinkers. Moreover, it is safe for microwave use and suitable for washing in the top-shelf of the dishwasher. However, if you plan on using it regularly and want it to stand the test of time, then we would advise you to wash it by hand.

38. The Incredibly Cool Boba Fett Tiki Mug

While the Boba Fett Stein/Mug was an incredibly cool product, there is no denying the fact that this is one of the finest representations of the Mandalorian warrior in the form of a mug. We love the dark green paint job and feel that it does proper justice to the high-quality ceramic construction.

Although this incredible mug will not strike fear like the greatest bounty hunter himself, it will surely cheer up anyone who comes across it.

Just like previous Tiki mugs featured on our list, the Boba Fett mug is equally functional. In fact, it has a decent capacity of 14 oz (397 ml) for your favorite beverage. Moreover, it is suitable for washing in the dishwasher, albeit in the top shelf. On top of that, it is also marked safe for microwave use.

All in all, this is a fantastic product and one that any Star Wars Tiki mug collector will be proud to own. Moreover, it is a great gift idea for any Star Wars aficionado. Whatever be the reason for your purchase, we believe that you will be extremely happy.

39. A Mug, Even Darth Vader, Would Love to Use – The Amazing Geeki Tikis Darth Vader Mug

What better way to end our list of incredible Star Wars Coffee Mugs, than with this epic Darth Vader Ceramic Tiki Mug. We just cannot imagine a better execution of this product. Needless to say, this incredible mug is made of high-quality ceramic and finished in premium glossy black paint. After all, the Dark Lord deserves only the best.

When it comes to the functionality, this mug delivers yet again! Not only is it safe for microwave use, but it is also dishwasher safe. Moreover, it has a decent capacity of 14 oz (397 ml), and that should suffice for most coffee lovers.

Whether you choose to buy this product as a replacement for your boring old coffee mug, or as a collectible item, we can only give you a big thumbs up.

That brings our article to an end.

Before we bid adieu, we must say that it was a herculean task compiling just 39 Coffee Mugs from a seemingly endless sea of amazing products.

If you loved our list, be sure to explore our website for other incredible ideas. And, do share your thoughts with us, we would love to hear from you.