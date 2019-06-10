The Classic Chesterfield Sofa | A Legend Explained

The Classic Chesterfield Sofa is unquestionably one of the most famous, globally recognized styles of sofas that there is.

Originated from British roots, the Chesterfield sofa has been around for centuries and yet stands to be a time-tested marvel that has withstood numerous upgradations in form and design without losing its traditional grandeur.

It goes without saying that this sofa is a thing of absolute beauty with its glamorous tufted-leather upholstery, deep-seated backing, and high arms. Yet, at the same time, the Chesterfield sofa also has one of the most highly-functional designs that reflect superior and gorgeous craftsmanship along with a truly genius idea for the entire layout.

And, pretty much like its stunningly beautiful design, the backstory of its origination is no less colorful and marvelous than the physical form of the sofa itself.

So, right now, if you’re interested in looking up a fair amount of info on this magnificent sofa, then you have stumbled upon just the read!

Cause in the next following slots, we’ll be taking you on an extensive tour of the origination of the Chesterfield sofa and what exactly makes for the unique appeal of it’s design!

Related Articles

38 Brilliant Floor Level Sofa Designs to Boost Your Comfort

19 Legendary and Timeless Furniture Pieces to Consider

Chesterfield Sofa | A Legend Explained

What is the Chesterfield Sofa Exactly?

The Chesterfield sofa with its original rich brown leather is taken to be a legendary piece of furniture. This has been highly admired for nearly 300 decades across the pages of history and has had ardent fans in personalities such as Queen Victoria and Sigmund Freud!

The Chesterfield sofa is one of the most popular and recognized layouts in sofa designs. it is often taken to be a hallmark design for sofas around the world. One of the most interesting things about it is that in a British exports receiver country like Canada, the term “Chesterfield” has come to mean a standard set of designs or patterns for all modern and contemporary layouts for sofas. This signifies the impact that the classic Chesterfield has had on the sofa-making of the new age.

However, to describe the classic Chesterfield in the most honest way, one would really have to go into the finest details of the style.

Therefore, to describe it simply: the Chesterfield sofa is a substantially spacious couch that with rolled arm-rests and the height of the sofa is of the same proportion as its back. The deep-button tufting all over the glamorous, dark leather is a traditional pattern for these sofas, and so is the beautiful nailhead trim on it.

Certain modern aspects and modifications are aimed at reducing the severity of the original layout by substituting with lighter cloth upholstery or velvet. Taller legs and slimmer backs and arms are again some of the contemporary aspects that provide the couch with a beautiful and comfortable overall look and feel.

The history of the Chesterfield Sofa

“Chesterfield” was a term that was essentially used to describe any sofa-like piece of furniture as early as the 1800s. And although there isn’t any official historical document to validate any sort of historical claims, the design of the Chesterfield is said to be originally commissioned by Lord Philip Stanhope, who was the fourth Earl of Chesterfield.

The story about all of it goes somewhat like this: Lord Stanhope wanted a place for a certain gentleman to sit where he wouldn’t get creases on his suit. He hired a local craftsman to provide him with a solution. What eventually made the cut is considered the forerunner of the classic Chesterfield sofa.

Today, this classic style that has graduated from the gentlemen’s club and stately homes of the old British Empire has come to be considered as one of the most luxurious furniture statements of the present day owing to its immensely versatile form and design.

One of the vital and yet, fascinating things to know about the Chesterfield sofa, especially when we are talking about its appeal is that the first models of this couch were very different from how we know it as today. The Chesterfield designs for sofas were enormously popular during the reign of Queen Victoria herself, who is said to have her customized versions of plaid-covered Chesterfields in the castle’s drawing room. Notably, this was also a time when the factor of comfort in design was prioritized over its functionality.

The mid-1800s also saw the invention of the coiled-spring that made the seats considerably more comfortable than what they used to be before. However, it didn’t receive a patent until 1828. In the 19th century, furniture was stuffed with horsehair, for cushioning, which was tamed and tailored with the button-tufting. They didn’t have a suspension system either which would have made the seat a lot more rigid and hard to sit on.

The hard-buttoned design (that was not a very comfortable aspect of the sofa, especially when paired up with tough leather), was substituted for deep-set buttoning which swiftly became one of the hallmarks of modern Chesterfields, but not until the Victorian era.

Chesterfields were these grand, regal sofas that were typically made using the most expensive, high-grade leather or velvet to suit their royal status.

With time, this soon became a staple design within the commercial and domestic spheres. And with newer, modern touches to the traditional design, the Chesterfields began to be considered as a brilliant style statement for luxury home decor.

This was mainly due to the fascination of the gentry with plush, upholstered sofa sets and armchairs back then. It was mainly a thing with the elites of England and was quite a thing of beauty and comfort in the aristocratic gentlemen’s clubs, to put it that way. But soon this new “trend” was taken up by the working class as well who recognized the versatility and durability of this exclusive couch layout.

The Gentleman’s Club

Chesterfield sofas were almost kept like a trophy at the gentleman’s clubs in London. These included reputed houses such as the White’s that was established in 1693, and the Carlton Club in the year 1832.

The Chesterfields at these clubs offered a glamorous and extremely comfortable sitting arrangement for some of the most influential figures in England. These clubs were an integral part of the lives of such men where they would relax, dine, drink, and discuss some of the most important social and political issues of the time.

These sofas, consequently, gained widespread recognition as an exclusive piece of furniture that had soon become even a status symbol in the living rooms of the elites, thus becoming a favorite for interior decorators and consumers alike.

You could still find the antique designs at these clubs to this day, standing as a marvelous example of one of the first luxury furniture, that has been known for its durability and enduring popularity.

Chesterfield for Freud Himself!

Part of the reason why Chesterfield has come to be a widely-celebrated couch in the modern world is because it was the very sofa that was used by patients to relay their problems to Sigmund Freud, the grandfather of psychoanalysis! This was when Freud was at the peak of his career, pioneering the psychoanalytic science.

Freud always looked to ensure the most comfortable environment for his patients to unravel so that he could locate the source of their crisis that was often brought forward through dreams along with general conversations.

Freud carried out his psychological analysis of his patients in the absolutely serene atmosphere of his office, sitting just beyond their range of vision and taking notes while they comfortably spoke about their deepest turmoils laying on the Chesterfield in his office.

In this regard, it could be said that the sofa was a crucial element in the therapeutic process and that being a Chesterfield, speaks volumes about its overall style and the kind of comfort it provided to Freud’s patients.

Freud always had a sofa at-hand on his trips across the world where he would use his unique psychoanalytical methods to treat patients. Although the only surviving model from this time is a divan-style sofa, that he used later in his career, the classic leather Chesterfield stands to be an inspiration. And it was so, especially for other Victorian therapists who adopted it in their own practices.

Owing to the fact that this sofa even catered to some very prominent figures who had been treated by Freud, the Chesterfield itself came to be associated with psychotherapy and the practice of psychoanalysis. And thanks to that, it is even a popular choice amongst many therapists even today for their own practices.

Another very interesting fact about the relationship between Sigmund Freud and the Chesterfield sofa is that he actually wasn’t the last Freud to have used it. Lucian Freud, Sigmund Freud’s grandson, a famous artist of the 20th century, chose his grandfather’s Chesterfield as the backdrop for many of his works.

Perhaps the most notable amongst the Chesterfield collection was the painting, “Bella and Esther” made in the year 1988 that features two girls relaxing on a sofa.

Freud’s connection with the Chesterfield couch helped it gain immense popularity and solidified its reputation as a reliable style of sofa that ensured the utmost comfort for its users.

The Empire’s Sofa

During the time between the late 16th and 18th centuries, Britain had been on a mission to bring more and more territories under its rule to form what is historically known as the British Empire. And, by the early 20th century, the Empire got to the peak of its success by bringing nearly a quarter of the world’s population under its dominance. With the expanding territories under the English rule, the British introduced their lifestyle to the rest of the world.

The Chesterfield sofa too was one of the things that the British brought along with them to the countries that they were ruling over back then, such as Canada, India, and Australia, who in turn incorporated in their own culture. As had been mentioned earlier, this is how Canada adopted the term “Chesterfield” as a commonplace word to describe any sofa design whatsoever, even if that was entirely different in appearance from an authentic Chesterfield.

The term is still used today, but is eventually expected to be replaced by the more Americanized “couch” in the dictionary. By the 1920s the popularity of the Chesterfield sofa had crossed geographical borders making it a global icon is interior decor and luxury furniture. From the mansions and elitist clubs, the Chesterfield sofa made a grand entry to more commercial spaces such as public buildings, banks, and other institutions.

The jazz and alcohol-drenched “Roaring Twenties” was a period in time which heralded the Chesterfield design as a go-to for every middle-class decor scene. And what’s really fascinating is that even after the Empire’s decline, the Chesterfield sofa was one thing that continued being a favorite for almost all the places it was introduced to.

And most definitely, it became a global symbol associated with luxury and superior quality for designers across the world, now eventually coming forward to adorn bars, restaurants, offices and all such places which required a touch of class and glam!

Conclusion

The Chesterfield is a couch design that is definitely one of a kind in its utmost authentic self. It is a timeless and classic item that has been defining and redefining that common perception and description of luxury furniture for 200 years.

What makes it this brilliant is the versatility with which it can be taken as a signifier of stunning luxury decor. There are a lot of options available nowadays, ranging from antiquated and textured leather to neutral linens and lush wools.

You could also get the appropriate dimensions according to your space and so much more in this category. Or, you could just head on to this link on chesterfield sofa to find a stunning range of sofas in the authentic Chesterfield design!

Hope you liked reading about Chesterfield sofas as much as we loved putting it all together for you!

Thanks for reading!