The Glorified Bedroom | Always Too Small?

Over the past few years, residential structures have grown smaller due to several reasons.

And it is most obvious when you look at the bedrooms in many modern dwellings, which can barely accommodate an adult. Despite that, many people opt for houses with such bedrooms to save on rent, which can be exorbitant in the case of larger ones.

Also, in rental accommodations, you need to share the place with several others, which further complicates the problem. In such cases, deciding who is going to take the small bedroom is one of the biggest questions.

Moreover, there is no legal definition of room size, except that it should have adequate lighting, ventilation, and ceiling height. That is why residential properties with small rooms are fairly common. But are they of any practical use?

That’s what we’ll explore below, and also answer some questions on the topic of small bedrooms.

The Value Of Smaller Rooms

Smaller bedrooms can help save a lot of space, especially in houses already compact in size. And this extra space can be used for multiple purposes, such as guest rooms, nurseries, and study areas.

Small rooms allow the separation of various areas in the house for different purposes, enabling you to create distinct spaces for work and leisure. And areas like a study are essential in most homes, for both couples and families with kids. The best way to create such areas is to use these small bedrooms for the purpose instead of trying to create extra space by bringing down some walls.

However, doing so should not compromise the available living space. Alternatively, in extremely limited spaces, it is better to use a closable study nook that can easily be hidden using a blind or a door.

Selecting The Right Room

With most rental options offering extremely tiny bedrooms, finding a room that provides comfortable accommodation is not easy. But there are certain steps you can take to help find the right option.

Finding Out The Dimensions

It may happen that an advertisement for rental accommodation does not mention the dimensions of the rooms available. In such a case, it falls on you to learn about them, which can be done by contacting the agent.

Another option is to request a floor plan of the area if it is available with the real estate agent, which will keep you prepared when checking out the room.

Going Through The Description

It is important to read the description provided carefully since it can often provide information that would otherwise not be noticed. For instance, a property may be described as having four bedrooms, but you may find out through the description that the fourth one is actually a nursery or study.

Come Up With An Agreement

When sharing a rental space with others, deciding on an agreement can be very useful and can help avoid many problems. All the tenants can come up with an agreement regarding who is going to use the small bedroom or even set up a rotational system if that is preferred.

Bedroom Frequently Asked Questions ?

Why Do New Homes Have Small Bedrooms?

There are several reasons why most new homes have very small bedrooms. These include the constantly rising demand for housing, the incredibly high construction cost, and even promoting practicality by cutting down on air conditioning.

What Can Be Considered As A Normal-Sized Bedroom?

While there is no standard definition of a normal bedroom, the average size of a bedroom should be 11 x 12 ft. or 132 sq. ft. This provides enough space to fit a standard or double-sized bed and a medium-sized closet. However, some bedrooms can even be larger than 144 sq. ft.

Ultimately, how large any room is, including the bedroom, depends upon the size of the house. According to the International Building Code, the dimensions of a bedroom should not be less than 70 sq ft. This is enough for a small room that can accommodate a single person, but for a queen-size bed, the size should be at least 50 sq. ft. more.

Apart from that, the size of a bedroom depends upon the size of the bed that has to be placed in it. The bed helps determine the layout plan of the room, after which additional furniture can be added according to the available space.

For people who spend most of their time working in the study or relaxing in the foyer, small bedrooms are not a major issue.

Is A 10×10 Bedroom Small?

A 10 x 10 bedroom is small, though not as small as a 70 sq. feet bedroom, which is the minimum legally accepted size. The main problem with such a small-sized bedroom is how to arrange the various items within it without cramping.

Such bedrooms do not have enough space to accommodate a queen-size bed and other items that the user requires to feel at home, such as a closet for storing clothes. However, they are easier to clean than larger ones.

Is 9 x 12 Too Small For A Bedroom?

A 9 x 12 bedroom is equivalent to 108 sq. ft., which can be very small for an adult who requires several items in the bedroom. However, even in such cases, proper planning can provide a decent amount of space, especially if the house is being rebuilt or renovated.

While larger bedrooms generally require more frequent cleaning, for a 9 x 12 bedroom, it is not strictly true and you can get away without cleaning it every day. Additionally, such a room can be made to appear brighter and larger than it is using different color variations.

Remember that darker colors will make the walls appear closer, while lighter ones will make them appear farther away. And when arranging such a bedroom, use furniture and other pieces in sizes that still leave plenty of room after installing the bed.

What Is The Smallest Acceptable Bedroom Size?

For a room to be legally acceptable as a bedroom, it should be at least 7 x 10 ft., which is extremely small. Also, for a room to be legally classified as a bedroom, it should have two entry and exit points: the door and the windows.

In reality, the actual size of a bedroom often depends upon the location of the house. In cities and towns where a lack of spaces forces houses to be smaller, bedrooms can be incredibly tiny. And this size is also affected by the ever-increasing demand for housing.

This forces contractors and homeowners to add more rooms in a limited space, resulting in smaller bedrooms. On the other hand, houses in rural areas are generally more spacious and can accommodate larger bedrooms.

However, extremely small bedrooms or other spaces are not preferred by many and are generally used as walk-in closets.

Are Master Bedrooms In New Homes Smaller?

During the 1930s, the average size of a bedroom was about 165 sq. ft., while today, it is close to 143 sq ft, indicating a significant reduction. This has also resulted in a change in how various living spaces are used.

Earlier, it was common for master bedrooms to have large drawers and dressers, but these have now been replaced by walk-in closets. And in many cases, these closets are provided more space than the master bedroom itself.

This goes against the principle of the master bedroom being able to complement the size of the house through its size, layout, and colors. In modern homes, the focus is on walk-in closets simply because a person’s closet is constantly increasing.

Are Newer Houses Smaller?

Most new houses are small due to the constantly increasing land cost, and both builders and homeowners want to reduce building costs as much as possible. Additionally, many homeowners purchase and own multiple houses to maximize their investment returns. Also, there’s the fact that owning and managing smaller houses is easier and more practical.

What’s more, families have grown smaller too, and the lack of space in cities means builders and contractors opt to build flats rather than spacious homes. Limited space also leads to the high selling price of new homes, and they can sell up to 10.6 % higher than older houses which are continuously depreciating.

Which Is Better, A Small Bedroom Or A Large One?

Every individual has their own preference when it comes to bedroom sizes, and both large and small bedrooms have different advantages and disadvantages. Smaller bedrooms are easier to clean and maintain and are snugger than larger ones.

On the other hand, larger bedrooms generally provide a more pleasant experience and can easily be equipped with the furniture of your choice. They may also have large windows, providing a view of the outside world and letting in the gentle summer breeze.

But going with an extremely large or small room is not practical. Ideally, a bedroom that can comfortably allow a queen-size bed, a dresser, and a bedside stand while still leaving about 30 inches of space should be suitable for most people.

And when it comes to rental accommodation, the amount you are willing to pay will determine the size of the bedroom you can get.

Bedroom Final Thoughts

Bedrooms are available in several sizes, and what one individual finds comfortable may not be comfortable for another. That is why it is better to consider the main purpose of a bedroom rather than its size.

While bedrooms are generally meant for sleeping, they are often used for other purposes as well, such as reading, studying, exercising, or even watching TV. And it is these activities that ultimately decide whether a person opts for a bigger or a smaller bedroom.

Smaller bedrooms may not offer enough space for personal effects without making the space feel cramped, while larger ones require proper bedroom furniture to make them feel complete. With this information, you can now opt for the most suitable option, and we can now conclude this guide.

Until next time!

