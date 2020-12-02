The Importance Of Gardening During The Pandemic

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Gardening is a fun activity that families can indulge in together. It is something that you can cultivate and then enjoy the outcome.

People who grow their food take a lot of pride in it and will take care of the seeds and plants assiduously. With the pandemic bringing everybody home, this is a great time to invest in gardening as a family.

It has also been found out that kids who eat homegrown food tend to like vegetables and fruits better. We are indeed a generation that depends on fast food with busy routines and no time to invest in healthy living. Hence, making your garden is going to be a great way to take a step towards a healthier lifestyle.

Having said that, we will tell you about the benefits of gardening on mental health, and also discuss the physical health advantages in detail.

So, grab a cup of coffee and dive in!

Benefits Of Gardening During The Pandemic

The pandemic has changed our lifestyles to a great extent. From spending most of our time outside the house to shifting to the inner sanctums of our homes, we have witnessed a drastic change.

As the AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe, said, “These difficult times of staying at home open new opportunities. Many people will have so much more time for their gardens and will begin to appreciate the joy of gardening for the first time.” And it is very true! We can finally create beautiful gardens and enjoy them too.

Fighting Traumas

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), social distancing is indeed having a negative effect on the mental health of people. This has led to mental traumas for many individuals, and there is a sudden rise in cases of depression. The highest incidences that are occurring around us are related to:

Frustration

Loneliness

Anger

Anxiety

Boredom

Depression

A good way to deal with this is gardening, as it provides an opportunity for individuals to plant something new and watch it grow.

It’s a very engaging activity, and once you have felt the joy of nurturing plants and watching flowers bloom, you will automatically feel relaxed. It also leads to cognitive well-being and encourages happiness.

A lot of people who have turned to gardening say that they have experienced nature for the first time so closely. It has helped with fighting depression, and related issues like obesity and severe anxiety. Both of these lead to heart diseases, which can again be prevented by encouraging a better quality of life.

Recovering From Illness

Gardening promotes positivity and hope, and these are crucial factors for an individual to get better if they catch the Covid-19 virus. Promoting a healthy environment with positivity is the key to getting better. Imagine being surrounded by plants and butterflies while you sit outside in the sun. Doesn’t the very thought feel good? This is exactly the kind of feeling that a garden can bring to your life.

Also, it gives people something to do and look forward to. If you catch the virus, you will not be able to meet other people. But you can always continue gardening and look after your plant babies. They are immune to this disease and will keep you company until you feel better.

Promoting A New Hobby

Are you a creative person looking to invest in new spheres? Gardening may be exactly what fits the bill. Think of it this way; you finally have the time to spend on gardening and growing your own slice of nature.

Usually, you always come home after work, or are involved in various after-job plans. Now that you are finally at home most of the time, you can invest effort in beautifying your living space with greenery.

Creating a garden will not only keep you busy but will enhance the front porch. You can make your house look so much better by growing different house plants and outdoor vines. Invest in a lawnmower and fertilizers, and you are good to go. Grow your grass well, and you can plan backyard picnics and barbeques next year.

Boosting Your Mood

There are surveys being conducted around San Francisco area hospitals where it has been found out that 79% of the patients are benefiting from spending time in the gardens. They are recovering faster and have a more positive outlook towards the coming times.

Some say that they feel more refreshed and energetic once they are among flowers and plants. These soothe them down and act as visual stimuli for the release of feel-good chemicals in the brain like serotonin and dopamine.

Physical Advantages Of Gardening

Gardening will not only help in maintaining your health but will also provide you with other physical benefits. Read on to know all about them.

Opportunity To Exercise

How would you like to begin your day in a garden with flowers and plants? While 80% of Americans live a life with no exercise and physical activity, you can finally take a healthier route and invest in this new hobby. Taking care of plants will already have you moving about, bending, and stretching; you can also choose to meditate and begin the day with yoga under the sun.

You will need to keep track of the weather, get the supplies, water your plants, get to choose new vases and pots, and look for fertilizers. Creating your own fertilizer at home with household wastes is also a great way to spend time. This shift towards organic living will help you in general and is extremely beneficial for the planet too.

All of this involves exercise, and that will help you improve your mood and immune functions. It will also help fight obesity and decrease your risk of injury. And you will find yourself thinking more clearly and warding off chronic ailments.

We found a Harvard Medical School Study, which mentions that around 135 calories can be burnt just by spending half an hour in the garden. You could be simply watering your plants, taking out the weed, and that will burn calories too.

Better Air Quality

Nothing can purify the air better than plants. They are natural air purifiers that can fight pollution and reduce excess carbon dioxide in the air. Hence, the more plants you have in your house, the better the air quality.

We live most of our lives dealing with traffic jams and crowded streets, and take in a lot of polluted air. This is the time to purify our bodies and encourage better health. Today, you can finally breathe better and reduce harmful toxins from coming your way.

Growing Your Own Veggies

Investing in your own kitchen garden is something to think about. With Covid cases rising everyday, the more vegetables and fruits you can grow, the lesser you have to go to markets. It not only promotes eating healthy but also protects you from the risk of catching the virus.

Begin with easy items and check with your local nursery as to which edible will grow well. Once you have decided that, order seeds online and get it started.

Another great advantage of growing your own food is that you can reduce the strain on food supplies. With Covid 19 disrupting the economy, there have been severe shortages in food supply for local markets. If you shift to growing your own vegetables, it gives others access to what they need and reduces the strain.

Also, remember to check out the weather and keep a watch on weather patterns before planting seeds. The site called Worldwide Weather Online will help you know about the weather beforehand.

Save Money

Gardening will help you save a lot of money in the long run. It will need some investment and planning in the beginning but if you can grow fruits and vegetables, imagine the amount of money you can save!

Final Thoughts

With increasing risks of low food supply and health problems, people are slowly turning to gardening as a hobby and as a way of life. If you wish to do it too, but are not very experienced in it, do not worry! There are multiple sites and videos on the internet which will help you learn.

You could also look for plant hire services that will convert empty spaces into a lush green environment for you to enjoy. They are affordable, and you will end up saving a lot in the long run.

But first, you need to first decide on what kind of garden you would want to set up before consulting with a company or looking up on the internet. Once you have something in mind, go ahead and make it happen.

On this note, we will take our leave. Happy gardening!

