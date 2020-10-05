The Optimal Frequency Of Cleaning Everything In Your House

Disclaimer | This article may contain affiliate links, this means that at no cost to you, we may receive a small commission for qualifying purchases.

Cleaning is a household chore that most homeowners try to escape.

What if we told you it doesn’t need to be done every single day? Believe it or not, not every area and item of your home requires extensive regular cleaning. But that doesn’t mean you’ll procrastinate, wait, and let dirt and grime pile up over time only to make a bigger mess.

This will simply convert the task of cleaning into a marathon, which we’re sure no one would ever wish for. That being said, it’s crucial to know how often you should clean your house to keep it neat and tidy.

Today, we’re here to address this concern once and for all. For this, we’ve created the ultimate cleaning schedule to help you list out your home cleaning chores based on frequency.

And to facilitate better clarity, we’ve divided this in-depth guide into five broad-based categories – every day, every week, once a month, a few times a year, and annually. So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Ultimate Cleaning Schedule

You can postpone tackling greasy ovens and unorganized pantries, but evading dirty dishes, laundry, and an unmade bed aren’t feasible options. Like it or not, they need to be part of your daily home cleaning schedule.

That said, though the ultimate goal is keeping your house clean and tidy, you need not spend ages cleaning each and every item and area through your home. In the following section, we discuss all the deets.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s get going.

Every Day

Kitchen

The kitchen is that part of your house which is utilized almost every day for prepping and cooking food. As a result, it’s prone to spills and splashes that need to be tackled right away to prevent further staining and buildup.

Then there’s always the stack of dirty dishes that also needs regular attention to maintain overall health and hygiene. Sanitizing kitchen wash basins using warm water, detergent, and baking soda is also a must.

Making The Bed

Incorporate the habit of making your bed every day as soon as you wake up. It takes only a few minutes but goes a long way in making your bedroom look more tidy and organized. To simplify your task, minimize the number of pillows on your bed, or use a large comforter.

Surface Areas

Always wipe down the surfaces you access on a daily basis, including breakfast nooks, dining tables, and coffee tables. This discourages the accumulation of dust, and the growth of bacteria, germs, and pests, especially if food is consumed in these areas.

It’s also critical to prevent cluttering of these surfaces in order to make your surroundings tidier. Perform regular checks on counters and tables that tend to collect books, personal belongings, toys, and mails. And remove the items which make the area look messy and cluttered.

Every Week

Bathrooms

It’s a known fact that bathrooms are always exposed to moisture, which leads to a higher possibility of mold and mildew. Keeping this in mind, make sure that you clean your bathroom at least once a week to tackle the germs and bacteria that it is exposed to on a daily basis.

Use disinfectant wipes to clean your bathroom sink, faucets, shower, tub, and toilet. Wipe down mirrors, mop the floor using suitable cleaning solutions, and empty out wastebaskets. We’d also advise you to utilize this period to wash your used towels and bath mats.

General De-Cluttering

An entryway with an unorganized pile of shoes isn’t the first impression you’d want to give your guests, right? Hence, it’s important to spend no more than 15 to 20 minutes de-cluttering the different areas of your home to make it look neat and tidy.

We all have something that we call a “clothes chair” at home, which isn’t really appealing. But giving attention to these areas once a week or after a few days can help keep clutter to a minimum.

Frequently Touched/Used Areas

Light switches, doorknobs and handles, gaming consoles, and TV remotes are a few areas and items we use every day. And a quick weekly wipe down can go a long way in keeping germs at bay.

What’s more, sweat can harbor germs and bacteria if you don’t change your bedding once a week. Make sure you replace the top sheets, duvets, and pillowcases with fresh and laundered pieces to maintain the hygiene of your bedroom.

Floors & Furniture

Besides regular spot cleaning, floors, and furniture need to be vacuumed every week to eliminate the accumulated dust, dirt, pet hair, and dander. If not, these particles will eventually make way onto other surfaces, compromising the health of your family.

Mop the floors of your home, including the kitchen and bathroom areas, with disinfectant solutions to eliminate germs and bacteria. Always pay extra attention to entryways and high-traffic areas, which typically require thorough cleaning.

Once A Month

Fridge, Dishwasher, Washing Machines

Home electronic appliances like your refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave oven, and washing machine require cleaning once a month for maintenance. Regular cleaning of your fridge will help eliminate mold growth, keeping your food fresh for a longer duration.

You’ll need to wipe down the internal sections and shelves of these appliances following the appropriate cleaning guidelines, which usually differ depending on the type.

Fan and Light Fixtures

Over the course of time, light fixtures and fan ceilings collect dust and cobwebs when forgotten. So, make it a point to wipe down your fans and light fixtures carefully using a mop or wet cloth every month, or simply dust them using a feather brush to prevent buildup. We’d also suggest you use this time to replace blown light bulbs.

A Few Times A Year

Pantries & Closets

Try cleaning and organizing your pantries and closets before every new season as it gives you an idea of what all is required to stock up for the coming months. Start by getting rid of expired and spoilt food in your pantry, and then move on to clearing out your closet.

Donate clothes that are unwanted or no longer fit you to make more space. This also helps in keeping the cupboard more organized and sorted.

Windows & Doors

Don’t forget to designate a spot for deep cleaning windows and doors in your home cleaning schedule. Prone to collecting dust, pollen, and pet dander with time, these surfaces need attention at least two to three times a year to help keep dirt buildup at bay.

Oven

If you’re the proud owner of an oven, make sure you tackle the task of cleaning it seasonally. Clean out its vents, and wipe down the walls and internal areas of the oven to prevent the buildup of grease and oil. You can also consider cleaning your oven naturally using vinegar and baking soda.

Annually

Changing Curtains

Curtains help in maintaining privacy between rooms while adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home decor. But over time, the curtain fabrics also accumulate dust and pet dander and therefore require laundering at least once a year.

It’s a great item to throw on your spring cleaning list. That said, we all have two or more extra sets of curtains at home, so while you take off the existing ones for cleaning, replace them with a fresh, washed set for the year.

Carpets & Upholstery

Remember to tackle your carpets and upholstery during the annual house cleaning as they also end up gathering dust, dirt, and pet hair throughout the year. Use your vacuum cleaner for the purpose, and if that doesn’t do the trick, you can always take them to the dry cleaners.

Final Words

Dedicating a few minutes to an hour of your day to declutter and clean the frequently used areas of your home can go a long way in keeping it spick and span. But that doesn’t mean you have to scrub the toilet, clear out closets, or clean your fridge every day.

We’ve highlighted the optimal frequency required for cleaning everything in your house to help reduce the burden of your vast list of household chores.

On that note, we have come to the end of our comprehensive guide. And here’s hoping that through this article, we were able to help you gain the required insight on the topic.

With this, we’ll now take your leave. Till next time, happy cleaning!