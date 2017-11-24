 99 Inspiring and Easy Cool Things to Draw for Architects by Architects

24Natural gestures, beautiful of expressions, art mediums, sketching, drawing, painting.
They are educational means, they are expression options, they are opportunities to beautify our world through simple means, lines spread across the notebook, sketches that germinate into extraordinary piece of art in our very hands; inspiring and easy cool things to draw that can make a difference in this world.
From architects to painters and even musicians, a sketch, a line can represent a multitude of items, a world illustrated on paper, one with the chance to become so much more.
In the following rows, extraordinary sketches of artists all across the globe have been curated. Dense, heavy to draw illustrations are there just as few lines arranged by intuition to describe a scene, a building, a landscape are present.
They are different, each one sends a different message, each one portrays their setting extraordinarily differently, we invite you to cast a glance and surge inspiration.
Easy Cool Things to Draw for Architects by Architects Follow
1. Swift Pencil Sketch by Alvar Aalto
Source Unknown
2. Villa B Sketched and Envisioned by Schneider + Schumacher
via archdaily
3. Awasi Patagonia Hotel Sketch Presentation by Felipe Assadi + Francisca Pulido
via archdaily
4. Botanica Sales Office & Showrooms Designed by Vin Varavarn Architects
Source Unknown
5. Swift Sketch Materialized by John Pawson
Source Unknown
6. Hue Plus in the Eyes of Schemata Architects
Photograph by Schemata Architects
via archdaily
7. A Delicate Watercolor and Ink Sketch
\
via instagram
8. Entry Detail in Pencil and Watercolor
via flickr.com
9. Detailed 787 Carroll Street Interpreted in Watercolor
via flickr
10. Small Familiar Home Doodle in Liner
via instagram
11. Fast Liner Sketch Portraying a Vibrant Shelter and Street Vibe
via twitter
12. Color Accents in Swift Liner Street Perspective
via flic.kr
13. Plaza de San Francisco en Cádiz on Cardboard with Ink & Colored Pencils
via flickr
14. Colorful Atmosphere Watercolor Sketch
via flickr
15. Bird-eye View in Watercolor and Liner
via Dawn Tritch
16. Tiered City Depicted in Fast Liner and Water Color Sketch
via Margaret Pagan
17. Intricate Ink Liner Sketch Detailing Dense Urban Living
via twitter.com
18. Extraordinary Wide-Angle Bird-Eye View Perspective in Grays
via Pinterest
19. Dancing Building Sketch by Frank Gehry
via google
20. Naturalness in Concept Sketch by Frank Gehry
via outnow.ch
21. Walt Disney Concert Hall Sketch by Frank Gehry 1
via whistleforthewind.blogspot.com
22. Concept Sketch by Frank Gehry for the Walt Disney Concert Hall 2
via arcspace.com
23. Skyscraper Concept Study Sketches by Frank Gehry
Source Unknown
24. Puente de Vida and Panama Museum of Biodiversity in Lines
via terri-brooks-text.blogspot.com
25. Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao Sketched by Frank Gehry
via thinkinginsomniac.wordpress.com
26. A Third Sketch Disney Concert Hall Sketch by Frank Gehry
via theatlantic.com
27. Scale and Materiality Grasped in one Sketch by F. Gehry
via google.com
28. DIFC Boutique Hotel Envisioned by Broadway Malyan
29. Detailed Exterior Home Sketch Exuding Coziness and Warmth
via instagram
30. City Depicted in a Liner and Shades of Gray Sketch
via Mayad Allos
31. Moesgaard Museum / Henning Larsen Architects
via archdaily
32. Rome, Via della Pace 1998
via flickr
33. Antwerpen by Gerard Michel
via flickr.com
34. Detail Sketch by Sir Norman Foster
35. West Kowloon Cultural District | Projects | Foster + Partners
36. Siemens HQ in Masdar City / Sheppard Robson
via archdaily.com
37. CGAC Museum/Bonaval Park, Santiago de Compostela, 2012
via plpa.es
38. Frank Gehry Famous Building Drawing | Urban Sketchers: Rain and rock at Seattle’s EMP Museum
39. La Ruche
Copyright Juliette Plisson
40. Beach St, Penang, by Ch’ng Kiah Kiean
via kiahkiean.com
41. The Widely Recognized Breve Valparaiso
via urbansketcherschile.blogspot.com
42. Rough Sketch of Vel Paraiso
via lugaresenpapel.blogspot.com
43. Barcelona Streets. Ink Sketch by Joaquim Francés
Source Unknown
44. Carrer Argenteria, Santa Maria del Mar. Barcelona, Joaquim Francés -India Ink
via Pinterest
45. St NikolausKleinseite, Prag, CZ | Kleinseite, 15.11.2014 | By Jochen Schittkowski | Flickr
via flickr.com
46. Calle Sacramento – Cádiz, Spain, by JAS
47. Urban City Design by Japanese artist Yamikin Ushijima-Kun
via spx.tumblr.com
48. Oma/Rem Koolhaas Early Sketches – SOCKS
via socks-studio.com
49. Oma/Rem Koolhaas Early Sketches – SOCKS / Zeebrugge Sea Terminal’s Competition, 1989
via socks-studio.com
50. A Vintage Scenery by Amelie Fourmount
via Amélie Fourmont
51. Art of a Rundown Backalley from an Unknown Artist
52. Recovering From the Post Symposium Paraty by Paul
53. Seaview from the Top of Mount Pleasant, Staithes
via flickr.com
54. “The Most Beautiful Village in Essex”- The Telegraph
via flickr.com
55. Standing Tall; Standing the Test of Time by Agios Spiridon
via flic.kr
56. Coal Mining City,Petrila, Cityscape in White
© Portfolio Giuroiu Anton | Courtesy of Homesthetics Magazine
57. A Collection of Scenes Etched in Sketches
via plpa.es
58. Alvar Aalto, Iglesia en Lahti (Finlandia), 1970
via etsavega.net
59. Dibujo Tinta | Ink Drawing, Joaquim Francés
Source Unknown
60. Medina III, Nouakchott
61. Just a Regular ol’ Day Inside a Campus
Source Unknown
62. Chefchaouen, Marruecos by Isabel Seidel – Urban Sketchers Spain
63. Vertical Naples As Seen in Simo Capecchi’s Exhibit
64. En el Café de Chinitas | by Luis_Ruiz
via flickr
65. Rustic Scenery by Amelie Fourmont
via Amélie Fourmont
66. Croquis – Lisboa – por Facundo Alvarez
Source Unknown
67. Via Tribunali, Naples
via flickr.com
68. Loblolly House | Prefabricated Architecture Integrated with Nature
69. Allied Works Architecture · Arvo Pärt Centre
via divisare
70. Jung Gil-Young Gallery Sketch
via archdaily
71. Gallery of A space: Lofts in Berlin Mitte / plajer & franz studio – 18
via archdaily
72. Chaos and Serenity by Bab Jeeron
73. Concept Sketch of a Garage
74. Lady and a Lonely Day by Met Pepergasthuis
via Pinterest
75. Quiet Sunny Noon
Source Unknown
76. McLaren Technology Centre | Projects | Foster + Partners
77. Olya Trofimenko- Art in Progress
via Olya Trofimenko
78. Of Curves and Lines
79. Abedian School of Architecture / CRAB Studio / Gavin Robotham
via archdaily
80. Gallery of Environmental Interpretation Centre in Flores Island – Azores / Ana Laura Vasconcelos
via archdaily.com
81. Save Galería de Casa Lienzo de Barro / Chaquiñán – 21
82. Lighting Fire at Christmas
via instagram
83. Tunnel Vision in Motion
via designboom.com
84. Saidna Heydjick Draws a Traffic Jam
via drawingarchitecture.tumblr.com
85. A Colorful Summer in the City
86. A Scene from Buenos Aires by Norberto Dorantes
87. A Night in the Woods by Austra Cepurniece
via Austra Cepurniece
88. The Bylanes Romanticized
89. Vladislav Yeliseyev, In Saint Remy
Source Unknown
90. From Horizon Houses (2000) by Lebbeus Woods
91. You See What You Have in Mind
via architetturaecosostenibile.it
92. A Logo to Soothe Your Soul
via instagram
93. House On The Beach / BAK Architects
via archdaily
94. Sketches from Dallas Architect Bob Borson circa 1996
95. Calle Agustinas hacia Cerro Santa Lucía
via flickr.com
96. Looks Like a Portside in Cornwall
97. Stare at the Dot Till You’re Inspired
via austinkleon.com
98. “The Dropping Well Inn” at Knaresborough in North Yorkshire
via John Edwards
99. Renzo Piano – Croquis para Pensar, para Diseñar, para Sintetizar
via arquitecturamashistoria.blogspot.com.ar
The collection above is certainly not ordinary as one can surely notice legendary particularities in the pencil lines and splashes of watercolor, how do you see these cool things to draw ? W
We would love to hear from you in the comment section below !